Engadget
Amazon's latest tablet sale brings the Fire HD 10 back down to $75
Amazon's Fire HD...
Engadget
Apple iPad Pro review (2022): An impressive stopgap
The iPad Pro is more powerful than ever and has some significant new software tricks, too. Apple just released two new iPads. One of them, the basic 10th-generation iPad, was rebuilt from the ground up. The new iPad Pro, on the other hand, is a much simpler update. The company took last year’s model, swapped the M1 chip for the M2, made a few other small tweaks, and called it a day. The iPad Pro is still ludicrously fast, and it’s still extremely expensive, starting at $799 for the 11-inch model and $1,099 for the 12.9-inch.
Apple's M2 MacBook Pros could arrive next March
The company reportedly has no new Mac updates planned for the rest of 2022. Apple won’t release any more new Macs before the end of the year. According to , the company had planned to announce new M2 versions of its 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros “as early as this fall,” but Apple now aims to introduce them in the first quarter of 2023. Gurman adds that the launch will likely coincide with the release of macOS Ventura 13.3.
HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook review: The best of ChromeOS, but not worth the price
Google has been making high-end Chromebooks for almost a decade now, dating back to the $1,300 Chromebook Pixel in 2013. At the time, many people saw it as a beautiful but strange device. In the years that followed, both Google and its hardware partners have made premium Chromebooks more and more commonplace. Though, a still-unconfirmed report earlier this year suggests Google is giving up on making laptop hardware, at least for now. The company hasn’t said anything of the sort yet, but the reality is that Google hasn’t made a new Chromebook since the Pixelbook Go in late 2019.
The Morning After: Trying out the Meta Quest Pro
Meta has spent the GDP of a small country trying to make the metaverse a thing, and now we get to see the latest device designed to take us there. The Meta Quest Pro is a $1,500 flagship VR headset that should offer the best experience Mark Zuckerberg’s money can buy. And our Sam Rutherford has spent plenty of time with one and is full of praise for it.
Meta Quest Pro review: A next-gen headset for the VR faithful
Currently, few things make people's eyes roll harder than the metaverse. As someone who grew up reading sci-fi novels and dreaming about what virtual worlds might look like in the future, that's kind of sad, but I get it. Mark Zuckerberg is so thirsty to make those dreams a reality that he’s betting billions of dollars and the survival of his company on the metaverse being The Next Big Thing. Meanwhile, the average person is still wondering what the point of having a VR headset really is, aside from maybe smashing some polygons in Superhot or Beat Saber.
Roomba robot vacuums are up to 35 percent off at Amazon
can be a...
Sony’s affordable OLED TV just got a massive price cut
The Sony A80J is a brilliant OLED TV, and now it's a whole lot cheaper
Enroll in 244 hours of Python, Java and C++ training for $40
iPhone 15 will see a pressing change in design according to report
This well-respected industry insider says changes are coming to the iPhone 15 in terms of volume and power buttons
notebookcheck.net
Samsung 85-in QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV discounted by up to US$2,000
The 2022 Samsung 85-in QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is currently discounted. Customers in the US can purchase the device for US$2,799.99 at the Samsung online store or US$2,797.99 at Amazon. The offers give 44%, or around US$2,200, off the typical retail price of US$4,999.99. The 4K TV is also discounted in the UK, where customers can buy the gadget for £2,999 (~US$3,473) at Amazon or £3,499 (~US$4,052) at the Samsung store. The device currently sells for £3,999 (~US$4,631) at other retailers and has previously cost as much as £5,299 (~US$6,136).
Get wireless Beats headphones for $99 and a laptop bundle for under $200 at Walmart
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 Pro Max can be yours for just $2.77/month with trade-in
It's hard to find a phone that ticks all the boxes but the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max comes as close as possible. It's very pricey though but if you are a Verizon customer or willing to switch to it, you can get it by agreeing to monthly payments as low as $2.77.
I'm already afraid of Apple's next iPad Pro
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is pretty enormous when it comes to tablets. It's certainly the biggest (and perhaps, for that reason, best) Apple slate, and being the only model to pack a mini-LED display, it's arguably the best option out there for artists. But if rumours are to be believed, it could be dwarfed by what Apple has planned next – and I'm not sure how to feel about it.
The 4K Chromecast with Google TV is back on sale for $40
The HD version is also $10 off at the moment.
Microsoft now implies that it will support Call of Duty on PlayStation forever
Earlier this year, Sony PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said that Microsoft's promise to support Call of Duty on PlayStation for three more years was "inadequate on many levels." Now in comments to the gaming podcast SameBrain, Xbox chief Phil Spencer appears to have extended that timeframe to forever, or at least as long as PlayStation exists as a platform.
CNET
Apple Warns It Could Be Hard to Buy an iPhone 14 Pro
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro appears to be popular with customers, as its website and executives said Thursday the company hasn't yet caught up with demand, even though supply chain issues have eased. The comments were an unusual bit of positive news out of the tech industry, which has collectively begun warning of a worsening economy ahead of the holiday shopping season.
‘Vampire Survivors’ is coming to Xbox consoles on November 10th
There’s a reason that, , Vampire Survivors has been : it’s a blast. Your character auto-fires weapons as thousands of enemies invade the screen. All you have control over in the heat of the moment are the character’s movement and their weapon and item loadout (there are persistent powerups you can unlock as well). It’s one of those games that you have to play to really get the appeal, and it’ll soon be far easier for many people to check it out.
Best Buy Releases Black Friday Deals Early. (Like, Now.)
Another retailer says sooner is better than later when it comes to holiday sales.
Elon Musk is officially the CEO of Twitter (for now)
He has also dissolved the company board. Now that Elon Musk owns Twitter, he's officially taking the reins as CEO — for the moment, anyway. Twitter has made an amended filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission indicating that Musk is "the Chief Executive Officer" of the social network. This comes alongside the entrepreneur's moves to dissolve the company board, become sole director and fire many of the company's veteran executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal. He's clearing house, in other words.
