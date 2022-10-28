ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU completes season sweep versus Fresno State

The Colorado State University Rams volleyball team beat the California State University, Fresno Bulldogs Oct. 29 in Moby Arena. The Rams struggled early, dropping the first set 25-19. Despite that, they won the next two sets by a tight margin of 26-24 and 25-22. In the fourth set, they blew the Bulldogs out 25-16, winning the game 3-1.
FRESNO, CA
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Rams basketball run Roadrunners home in blowout exhibition

The Colorado State University men’s basketball team ignited the long-awaited start of basketball season in Moby Arena last night as they battled Metropolitan State University, Denver in a season-opening exhibition match. Since this was an exhibition game, it will not have an impact on the Rams’ regular season.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

buffzone.com

CU Buffs honors legends on Hall of Fame weekend

As the Colorado football team strives to get on a winning track, the athletic department honored this week some of its best players from the past. Three football greats and the largest group of female athlete inductees in CU history highlighted Colorado’s 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame class, which was inducted during a ceremony on Thursday night. The 17th Athletic Hall of Fame class was then honored during CU’s matchup with Arizona State on Saturday night at Folsom Field.
BOULDER, CO
K99

The Best Steak In Colorado Can Be Found In Fort Collins

One of the finer things in life, unless you're a vegetarian then you have other ideas but I'm not so for me, it's enjoying a delicious, mouth watering steak and that's exactly what I found at Sonny Lubick Steakhouse in Fort Collins. Lubick, who was the head football coach at...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 28-31

COLORADO, USA — If you or your kids are looking to load up on the Halloween candy, you're in luck this weekend!. Across Colorado this weekend are festivals, fairs, carnivals, trick-or-treat events, corn mazes and haunted houses to get you in the Halloween spirit. Coffin races are back in Manitou Springs and a hit Broadway musical has come to the Mile High City.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Pregnant Horses Saved From Kill Pen Now In Colorado

A seemingly horrible story has now turned into something really positive and heartwarming thanks to some pretty awesome women in Weld County. Morgan Ryan, creator of MoJo Acres Horse Rescue saved three pregnant horses from the death penalty in Oklahoma where they are now resting comfortably out in Ault. Morgan...
WELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

How Did Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland Get Its Name?

The annual "Sculpture In the Park" show at Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland, Colorado, draws tens of thousands of visitors every year. How did it all begin?. There are nearly 175 sculptures that grace Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland, Colorado. If you were to try and estimate how many hours or artistry have been put into those works, it would probably reach into the millions.
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Proctor's Garden: Don't make fall mistakes

DENVER — Put away your pruners or hide them from your spouse. Now is not the time to prune anything. Pruning encourages new growth. That can be disastrous. In the case of roses, for example, new growth may sprout during warm fall days. That growth is vulnerable to freezing. When it dies, it may take the whole plant with it.
DENVER, CO
K99

Will It Make You Uncomfortable With a ‘World Trade Center’ in Denver?

An area in Denver near I-25 and I-170 that used to be a printing facility for the Denver Post newspaper, will become a 40+ acre community, including World Trade Center Denver. By sometime in 2024 the landscape of the Denver Metro will be changing again, with this new "FoxPark Denver" development. It will have many things, including Virgin Hotels' first Colorado hotel, and the home of the World Trade Center.
DENVER, CO

