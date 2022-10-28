Pascal Siakam has taken another leap, adding to his offensive game and giving the Raptors an offensive engine they can rely on. At the end of last week, I collected one key stat for each NBA MVP contender but it seems I may have made a mistake in leaving out Pascal Siakam. Through seven games, Siakam has never been better — averaging 26.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, on a 56.7 true shooting percentage — for the 4-3 Toronto Raptors.

