The Whiteboard: Pascal Siakam is taking another leap for the Raptors

Pascal Siakam has taken another leap, adding to his offensive game and giving the Raptors an offensive engine they can rely on. At the end of last week, I collected one key stat for each NBA MVP contender but it seems I may have made a mistake in leaving out Pascal Siakam. Through seven games, Siakam has never been better — averaging 26.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, on a 56.7 true shooting percentage — for the 4-3 Toronto Raptors.
Atlanta Falcons continue to win despite Marcus Mariota

The Atlanta Falcons have found themselves in an odd position atop the NFC South at 4-4 despite a struggling defense and inconsistent quarterback play. The one part of Mariota’s game Atlanta has been able to count on this season is his ability to put the ball on the turf or throw to the wrong jersey.
