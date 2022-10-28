Carolyn Gibson Lauffer, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29. She was a longtime resident of Emerald Isle and enjoyed living near the ocean. During her youth, she participated in the Mariner Girl Scout program and was given the opportunity to explore oceans, lakes and rivers and learned the importance of protecting aquatic life. She was a teacher at heart and loved teaching English composition and literature to many high school and college students. Outside of work, she loved singing with the Southern Belles of Carteret County.

