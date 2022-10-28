Read full article on original website
Delphine Hargett, 75; incomplete
Delphine Hargett, 75, of Beaufort, died Friday, October 28, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Linda Corsmeier, 72; incomplete
Linda Ann Corsmeier, 72, of Pine Knoll Shores, died Friday, October 28, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Area Death Notices - Oct. 29, 30 & 31
Carolyn Gibson Lauffer, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 4 at 2:00 PM at the Buies Creek Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend. She was a longtime resident of Emerald Isle and enjoyed living near the ocean. Bessie...
Carolyn Lauffer, 91; service November 4
Carolyn Gibson Lauffer, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29. She was a longtime resident of Emerald Isle and enjoyed living near the ocean. During her youth, she participated in the Mariner Girl Scout program and was given the opportunity to explore oceans, lakes and rivers and learned the importance of protecting aquatic life. She was a teacher at heart and loved teaching English composition and literature to many high school and college students. Outside of work, she loved singing with the Southern Belles of Carteret County.
Mary Turnage, 91; service November 4
Mary Danielson Turnage, 91, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level. Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, November 4th, at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Helen McElroy, 84; private service
Helen Deloris McElroy, 84, of Morehead City, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 29, 2022, after an extended illness. Helen was born on September 15, 1938, to the late Chancer and Elizabeth (Williams) Hill in Smith Creek (South Charleston), West Virginia. Nicknamed "Doll" by her family, Helen...
Tina Nelson, 69; service later
Tina Nelson, 69, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice. Tina was born on October 25, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia, to Wallace Melvin Penland and Katie Perry Penland. With a smile that could light up a room, Tina’s presence, care, and nurture touched numerous lives. Working as a Licensed Practical Nurse, her giftings and skill were a blessing to so many. Upon her retirement, she was the Center Manager of a Respiratory Company.
Rodney Williams, 75; service November 3
Rodney A. Williams, 75, of Newport, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at his home. A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 3, at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Grady Simpson. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
Water temps often key for comings and goings of fish we target
Are we in fall fishing mode or not? For the last two weeks, the Emerald Isle surf temperatures have hovered around 68 degrees with less than one degree of variation. In fact, the surf temps have been exactly 68 nearly every day and the sound steadily in the low to mid-60s.
HERBERT PHILLIPS OBITUARY
Herbert Orlandah Phillips, 94, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. The memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday October 31, 2022, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Morehead City with Father John Pollock officiating. Condolences and life...
County Board of Education to recognize outgoing BOE member McLean for his service
BEAUFORT — Carteret County Board of Education members will honor one of their own as he attends his last school board meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials will recognize John “Bubba” McLean of Cape Carteret for his eight years of service on the board. McLean, a Republican who serves District 1, has served two four-year terms and opted to not seek reelection for a third term.
Atlantic Beach Trunk or Treat Trunk offers safe, spooky fun
ATLANTIC BEACH - On the night before Halloween, a line containing thousands of ghouls, princesses and superheroes snaked around the parking lot of the Atlantic Beach Town Park. The spirits were there to ask a simple question as the sun fell behind the horizon: Trick or treat?. The town of...
No action following CCC closed session
Carteret Community College trustees took no action in open session following a closed meeting Oct. 31 to review contracts and bids. The board met in the McGee Boardroom.
PKS schedules white goods, bulk item pickup day
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores has scheduled its annual fall bulk and white goods pickup for Tuesday, Nov. 13. Items should be set away from household trash on the street the night prior, as the truck will move through town early in the morning. Town Clerk Charlie...
Laser show coming to Bobby Watson's Carteret County Speedway
PELETIER — When Bobby Watson dreamed of building a speedway in eastern North Carolina, he wanted to create a large venue not only for racing, but to also bring people together for special events. “We still have his name on the track," said current Speedway Owner Bob Lowery. "It...
Registration open for Pine Knoll Shores Thanksgiving Turkey Trot
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Registration is open for the 15th annual Pine Knoll Shores Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24. The event, like others in the county, gives participants a chance for some good family fun, not to mention the opportunity to shed a couple pounds before adding them back later on America’s traditional day of feasts.
East, West football at home for first round of state playoffs; Croatan makes cut for road game
CARTERET COUNTY — Two county football teams will be at home for the first round of the state playoffs. East Carteret, after winning its first league title in six years, was seeded No. 9 in the 2A tournament. The Mariners (7-3) drew a first-round matchup with No. 24 Midway (6-4).
Croatan netters Cope, Blair advance to second round of state doubles
BURLINGTON — The Croatan girls tennis team’s top doubles pair of Ariana Cope and Grace Blair competed in the 3A state tournament at Burlington Tennis Complex on Friday. The pair advanced past the first round with a close 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Ledford’s Kayleigh Batchek and Abby Dunbar. They fell in the second to Brooke Bieniek and Anna Piland of Cape Fear 6-0, 6-1.
Hospital reports increase in respiratory illnesses, encourages vaccinations, hygiene
MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Health Care has seen a spike in people testing positive for flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a respiratory virus that is being reported in mainly young children and infants in communities across the nation. Michelle Lee, community relations marketing director for the hospital, said...
