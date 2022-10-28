It’s not just a catchy hashtag, although it is this year’s very powerful nod to the statistics of those affected by domestic violence. According to Help Now of Osceola County, the community’s organization that advocates for – and, in some cases, provides a lifelong for – those experiencing that kind of abuse, 1 in 4 women, and 1 in 10 men, has or will experience mental, physical or sexual abuse in a relationship.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO