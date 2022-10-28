ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Help Now's Domestic Violence event highlights that #Every1KnowsSome1

It’s not just a catchy hashtag, although it is this year’s very powerful nod to the statistics of those affected by domestic violence. According to Help Now of Osceola County, the community’s organization that advocates for – and, in some cases, provides a lifelong for – those experiencing that kind of abuse, 1 in 4 women, and 1 in 10 men, has or will experience mental, physical or sexual abuse in a relationship.
AdventHealth Celebration celebrating 25-year anniversary

AdventHealth Celebration opened its doors in 1997 with a total of 40 beds. Today, it has over 317 beds and will add another 40 beds by the end of this year, hospital officials said. Since that opening, the hospital has had exponential growth, mirrored by that of the surrounding community, in both physical capacity and the types of specialty care available.
