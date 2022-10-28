Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Samia – “Mad At Me” (Feat. Papa MBye)
Early next year, Samia will release her sophomore album Honey. Recorded at Sylvan Esso members’ Nick Sandborn and Amelia Meath’s North Carolina studio, Honey features contributions from Christian Lee Hutson, Briston Maroney, Jake Luppen, and Raffaella. We’ve already heard lead single “Kill Her Freak Out,” and today Samia is following up with the electropop banger “Mad At Me,” which was co-written with Rostam Batmanglij and features Minneapolis rapper/singer Papa MBye.
Stereogum
Stream Sharptooth’s Hellacious New EP Imperfect Animal
Two years ago, Sharptooth, a metallic hardcore band from Baltimore, released a beast-ass album called Transitional Forms. Sharptooth’s whole style is confrontational and intense and sometimes satirically funny; their “Say Nothing (In The Absence Of Content)” video is a note-perfect Katy Perry parody. But Sharptooth are not a joke, and they are not fucking around. Their new EP Imperfect Animal is deadly serious.
Stereogum
En Love – “Thrill Is Gone”
Two years ago, the Columbus hardcore band En Love released their debut EP Love Will Drown The Nest and announced themselves as a truly powerful force. En Love play fast and direct. Their songs rarely go much longer than two minutes, and they sometimes careen out of old-school hardcore punk and into the powerviolence realm. But their vocals are wracked and feverish, and they could jump on a screamo bill as easily as a hardcore one. They’re a band that’s very worthy of your attention.
Stereogum
Jello Biafra Shares Eulogy For Dead Kennedys Drummer D.H. Peligro
D.H. Peligro, longtime drummer for the Dead Kennedys, died this week at age 63. The band’s founder and frontman Jello Biafra has shared a loving tribute to Peligro via the Alternative Tentacles website and social media accounts. Here’s the eulogy in full:. D.H. PELIGRO: 1959-2022. Wow. I sure...
Stereogum
Shamir – “Breathe”
In 2017, Shamir Bailey followed his hugely promising 2015 debut Ratchet with Hope, a DIY indie pop album that he first posted on SoundCloud. Hope was an abrupt left turn, and it signaled an entirely different artistic direction. Since then, Shamir has come out with six more albums, most of them self-released. Today, Shamir has announced a new deal with venerable Pacific Northwest indie Kill Rock Stars, and he’s planning a fifth-anniversary Hope reissue with a couple of unreleased songs.
Stereogum
Taylor Swift Becomes First Artist To Occupy All 10 Spots In Hot 100 Top 10
In the streaming era, musical artists frequently set new records with regard to Billboard’s main singles chart, the Hot 100 — especially records related to charting large quantities of songs concurrently, sometimes in clumps near the top of the chart. There was a time when a song had to be officially released as a single to crack the Hot 100 at all. Now anything that’s available to stream on an official platform can be included, which means every track on a blockbuster album has a shot at becoming a Hot 100 hit. In other words, the line between the singles chart and the albums chart is blurring.
Stereogum
Old Fire – “Corpus” (Feat. Bill Callahan)
This week, Old Fire (aka composer and producer John Mark Lapham) will release his sophomore album Voids via Western Vinyl. The collaborative album features guest spots from Bill Callahan, Adam Torres, Emily Cross, and Julia Holter; we’ve already heard “Dreamless” with Torres and “Don’t You Go” with Callahan, and “Window Without A World” featuring Holter. Now, Lapham is sharing his fourth and final single, and this one also features Callahan: “Corpus.”
Stereogum
Hella Share Reunion Videos
Sacramento noise-rock duo Hella haven’t played a show in 15 years, but tonight Zach Hill (also of Death Grips) shared new videos of him and bandmate Spencer Seim performing two songs. The captions read “Hecka” and that they were filmed on Friday by DJ Douggpound — aka Doug Lussenhop, the musician/comedian who also edits Tim & Eric videos. The songs performed are “Headless” and “Self-Checkout,” the first two tracks on their most recent album, 2011’s Tripper.
AFM First Look: Saoirse Ronan in Adaptation of Alcoholism Recovery Memoir ‘The Outrun’ (Exclusive)
Saoirse Ronan has gone green in this first look still from Nora Fingscheidt’s The Outrun, in which the Oscar-nominee plays a recovering alcoholic fresh out of rehab. Based on the bestselling memoir by Amy Liptrot (which Fingscheidt adapted in collaboration with Liptrot), the film is being sold worldwide by Protagonist Pictures, with CAA Media Finance co-repping for North America. More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Italy Rebooted Rome's Legendary Cinecittà StudiosAFM: How The Asylum Used Schlock and Awe to Create a B-Movie EmpireAFM: Kit Harington Is Ready to Get "Gnarly" in Indie Thriller 'Blood for Dust' The Outrun sees Ronan stars as...
Stereogum
Coma Regalia – “E. Texas Ave.” (The Promise Ring Cover) & “Blue Boy” (Texas Is The Reason Cover)
In 1996, emo pioneers the Promise Ring and Texas Is The Reason released a split 7″ featuring “E. Texas Ave.” by the former band and “Blue Boy” by the latter. In 2022, screamo greats Coma Regalia have covered both songs from that record as a sort of audio Halloween costume. The artwork parodies the original photo of a mailbox by replacing the American flag design with skulls and changing “ROUTE #6” to “ROUTE 666.” On Bandcamp, Coma Regalia write that they always wanted to cover this 7″ and they they recorded it remotely. Hear the fruits of their labor below.
Stereogum
Please Enjoy Kelly Clarkson Wailing Out A Dramatic “Monster Mash”
Exactly 60 years ago, the nightclub entertainer and Boris Karloff impersonator Bobby Pickett had a #1 hit about when you’re working in the lab late one night and your eyes behold an eerie sight. If there were any justice in the world, Bobby “Boris” Pickett And The Crypt-Kickers’ “Monster Mash” would return to #1 every Halloween, like it was “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Perhaps Kelly Clarkson, a lady with a few #1 hits of her own, can help.
Stereogum
Fousheé – “Supernova”
New York alt-soul artist Foushée, who memorably collaborated with Steve Lacy on “Sunshine,” has announced her debut album, softCORE, coming November 18 via RCA. As a press release lays out, softCORE is a “punk record in the most pointed sense of the word” and hones in on Foushée’s genre-rich presentation. It also features a guest spot from Lil Uzi Vert on “spend the money.” Along with the album announcement is a lead single called “supernova,” which also has a video directed by Michael Rees.
Stereogum
SAULT Release Five New Albums As Free Downloads If You Can Figure Out The Password
The UK collective SAULT have been releasing music at a rapid pace since they emerged a couple years ago, and this year alone they’ve already surprise-dropped an album called AIR and an EP called Angel. Occasionally, they’ll put out music that you have to acquire in a certain amount of time, like last year when they made their album NINE available for only 99 days.
Stereogum
James Hetfield Was Eddie Munson From Stranger Things For Halloween
This year, one of the most basic and inescapable Halloween costumes was Eddie Munson, the charismatic metalhead and drug dealer who leads the Hellfire Club on Stranger Things. One of the many people who dressed up like Eddie Munson was Metallica’s James Hetfield, who probably has a better claim to that costume than most. After all, the fictional character Eddie Munson was doing his best to look like ’80s James Hetfield, which means Hetfield was really just dressing up as himself, 35 years ago.
Stereogum
Watch Alvvays Cover “La Grange” In Costume As ZZ Top
Alvvays are currently on tour in support of their excellent new album Blue Rev, and on Saturday night they stopped in Los Angeles for a show at the Wiltern Theatre. They got in the Halloween spirit by dressing up as ZZ Top, and they even covered “La Grange” as a way to pay tribute to the rockers. Check out some clips from the show below.
Stereogum
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – “Pretty Boy”
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are back with a new single, “Pretty Boy.” It’ll appear on a new album that’s due out next year, though details on that have yet to be announced. The track was co-produced with Paul “Strangeboy” Stacey, and it features guitar-playing from Johnny Marr.
Stereogum
Watch Jin From BTS Join Coldplay On First Performance Of Their New Song “The Astronaut”
Last night, Coldplay performed in Argentina at Buenos Aires’ River Plate stadium, where they were joined by Jin from BTS. Together, the group debuted a live performance of “The Astronaut,” Jin’s new solo single, which was co-written by Coldplay. Friday’s sold-out show came shortly after “The Astronaut” dropped on streaming services. Meanwhile, the show was broadcast live in more than 3,500 movie theaters in more than 80 countries.
Stereogum
Lavender Country’s Patrick Haggerty Dead At 78
Patrick Haggerty, the leader of the pioneering queer country group Lavender Country, has died at 78. The news was shared on the band’s official Instagram, which noted: “After suffering a stroke several weeks ago, he was able to spend his final days at home surrounded by his kids and lifelong husband, JB. Love, and solidarity.”
Stereogum
Hear John Mellencamp’s Previously Unreleased ’80s Cut “Smart Guys” From New Scarecrow Reissue
John Mellencamp has released the previously unheard song “Smart Guys” ahead of the forthcoming reissue of his classic 1985 album, Scarecrow, which arrives November 4. “Smart Guys” follows the previously shared “Carolina Shag.”. The reissued album is set arrive in four different formats: Super Deluxe...
Stereogum
His Happiness Shall Come First Even Though We Are Suffering
For Halloween, the rapper and gothic world-builder Backxwash has gifted us with a new album, His Happiness Shall Come First Even Though We Are Suffering. It’s described as the final album in a trilogy that started with 2020’s God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It and continued with last year’s I Lie Here Buried With My Rings And My Dresses, which we named our Album Of The Week back when it came out. His Happiness Shall Come First Even Though We Are Suffering wasn’t accompanied by any advance singles, but there are 10 tracks on it, and featured guests include Vaelastrasz, Morgan-Paige, Michael Go, PUPIL SLICER, Censored Dialogue, Sadistik, and Ghais Guevara. Check it out below.
