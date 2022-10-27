Read full article on original website
beefmagazine.com
Report: Beef industry growth to rest more and more on exports
A new trade report analyzing the effects of beef imports and exports highlights the strong economic value of the U.S. beef industry’s participation in a global marketplace. The report, “Assessing Economic Impact That Would Follow Loss of U.S. Beef Exports and Imports,” was authored by Derrell Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension livestock marketing specialist, and Glynn Tonsor, professor of agricultural economics at Kansas State University.
iheart.com
US grain exports hit near-record total in 2021-2022
U.S. grains in all forms (GIAF) exports for the 2021-2022 marketing year topped 122 million metric tons, the second-highest total on record. That total trails the 129 million metric tons in 2020-2021. The U.S. Grains Council analyzed USDA data to find near-record exports of ethanol helped offset losses from corn, barley, and barley products.
Agriculture Online
Chicago wheat falls on firm dollar; corn and soy also down
LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Wheat prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were lower on Monday, weakened by a firmer dollar and expectations that the Black Sea grain deal will be renewed after another shipment left Ukraine, while corn and soybean prices also fell. The most active CBOT wheat...
agupdate.com
Low demand keeps grain prices stagnant
The never-ending supply of bearish U.S. demand news continues as the dollar is not expected to fall anytime soon, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “High transportation costs on the Mississippi River cannot be absorbed by exporters and the premium will not be paid by buyers,” Lawrence said. “There is no quick fix to this problem as U.S. exports could suffer well into 2023 unless something dramatic happens.”
Agriculture Online
Wheat falls for third day, near five-week low on Black Sea supplies
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, trading near a five-week low with expectations of higher Black Sea supplies and improved U.S. weather weighing on the market. Soybeans and corn eased after closing higher on Tuesday. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract...
Bank of America warns US economy could lose 175,000 a month soon
One of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America, is warning that the pace of job growth in the U.S. is expected to be cut by around half during the fourth quarter of this year. Bank of America expects the U.S. economy to continue to lose jobs each...
Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster
The Fed is fighting inflation too hard as price pressures are fading, David Rosenberg said. The central bank's rapid interest-rate hikes are paving the way for an economic disaster, he said. The Rosenberg Research chief expects inflation to drop from over 8% to below 3% in the next year. The...
These retail chains may not survive a recession
A slowing economy could bring a fresh wave of store closings and retail bankruptcies.
The Fed won't pivot from its rate hikes until the end of 2023, as inflation is persistent and the economy isn't slowing as expected, JPMorgan strategist says
The Fed won't pivot from rate hikes until the end of 2023, according to JPMorgan strategist Julia Wang. Wang pointed to strong GDP and labor market data, which would bolster the economy as the Fed keeps hiking rates. "The weakness in the economy isn't really as big or coming as...
money.com
Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation
As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
China Quietly Abandons Goal of Overtaking U.S. Economy
Chinese leader Xi Jinping appeared to revise his long-term economic outlook when he opened a major political event over the weekend, hinting at modest growth that may see China fail to surpass the U.S. Beijing's two-step plan to build what it calls a "great modern socialist country in all respects"...
freightwaves.com
Shipping rates are no longer plunging. Is ‘new normal’ near?
Ocean shipping spot rate indexes are still falling. But after months of steep declines, they’re dropping much less rapidly than before. It could be just a temporary plateau before the next leg down. Or it could be something more significant: the first sign of the market bottom, the post-pandemic “new normal.”
Big brands keep raising prices to beat inflation—but consumers are still buying
An employee prepares a burrito bowl at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. “Consumers are willing to pay up for brands and trademarks that carry strong equity,” Gerald Pascarelli, an SVP of equity research at the investment firm Wedbush Securities Inc., told me. I asked Pascarelli...
MySanAntonio
U.S. economy shows worst is yet to come, with cooling just starting
The U.S. economy's recent rebound is looking like a high-water mark for the expansion. While government data on Thursday revealed U.S. gross domestic product rose 2.6% at an annualized rate in the third quarter, that gain merely made up for the economy's contraction during the first half of the year.
Agriculture Online
Midwest river woes may spur deliveries against CBOT November soy futures
CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Deliveries against Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures could be moderately heavy on Monday, first notice day, traders and analysts said on Friday, due to low water on Midwest rivers that has slowed movement of grain to U.S. Gulf export terminals. The resulting backlogs...
Inflation already peaked, and 2 things in particular will ease Americans' pain over the next 12 months, JPMorgan says
The US is past peak inflation, and the cooldown is going to be swift, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank sees inflation easing to a 3.2% year-over-year rate from 8.2% by September 2023. Supply-chain healing and the strong dollar will slow price growth and even bring some discounting, the team said.
'Sharp' global labour market slowdown underway: UN
The war raging in Ukraine and other overlapping crises are taking a toll on labour markets worldwide, the UN said Monday, suggesting a "sharp" slowdown was already underway. "While it normally takes time for an economic slowdown or a recession to result in job destruction and unemployment, available data suggests that a sharp labour market slowdown is already underway," the report said. - 40 million jobs missing - At the beginning of this year, as the world began recovering from the height of the pandemic, employment-to-population ratios returned to or even exceeded pre-Covid-crisis levels in most advanced economies.
NASDAQ
POLL-Colombia's 12-month inflation seen to rise again in October
BOGOTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Colombia's 12-month inflation could top 12% in October, more than four-times greater than the central bank's target, while a forecast fall in consumer price rises in 2023 will come more slowly than previously expected, a Reuters poll of analysts revealed on Friday. The median taken...
beefmagazine.com
Tug-of-war with beef supply and demand
There remains a high probability for elevated cattle prices in 2023 due to tighter beef supplies, even as the outlook dims for U.S. economic growth. However, despite the supply side of the economic ledger putting upward pressure on prices, the odds are that the demand side will dampen the cattle price outlook.
gcaptain.com
Grain Giant Warns Globalization Is Over
By John Konrad (gCaptain) Yesteray – on the heels of China President Xi’s consolidation of power, nuclear warnings from Russia, and droughts spanning the globe – Greg Heckman, CEO of the grain gaint Bunge, warned investors that globalization is “done for a period of time” and admitted that geopolitical turmoil has resulted in large profits for the company.
