ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Hattiesburg, November 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Mendenhall High School soccer team will have a game with North Forrest High School on November 01, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Rawls Springs Community Center gets basketball court

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Rawls Springs got a basketball court Saturday at its community center. A two-year process that included Forrest County Supervisor Sharon Thompson and a partnership with Forrest General Hospital paid dividends. The basketball court is a way to bring the community together while also focusing on health....
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot on Mable Street in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was shot on Mable Street in Hattiesburg on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to the scene just after 2:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Mable Street. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Front Street Fall Festival cancelled due to inclement weather

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to inclement weather, Saturday’s “Front Street Fall Festival” has been cancelled for Oct. 29. The Downtown Hattiesburg Association made the earlier Saturday in a " target=“_blank”>Facebook post. The trick-or-treating scheduled for Sunday Front Street and Downtown Hattiesburg will still be...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Person airlifted after truck crash on I-59 in Moselle

MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A person had to be airlifted for treatment after being in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Moselle on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the crash happened just before 12:40 p.m. near Exit 80 in the southbound lanes. The single person involved […]
MOSELLE, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Hattiesburg ACA Call Center Workers To Strike As Open Enrollment Begins

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — About a dozen call-center workers dressed in matching red t-shirts marched beneath the skylights over the old Cloverleaf Center food court on Wednesday to deliver a list of demands to their employer, Maximus. The company, which is housed in a section of the old mall that was once Waldoff’s department store, contracts with the federal government to handle calls about government health-care programs.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Forrest General physicians alert FDA following drug study findings

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Physicians from the Forrest General Hospital’s Family Medicine Residency Clinic (FMRC) alerted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to the findings of a drug study they conducted on tianeptine withdrawal. Tianeptine is an antidepressant drug not currently approved for medical use by the FDA, but...
HATTIESBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy