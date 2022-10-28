Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hattiesburg, November 02 High School Game Notice
WDAM-TV
Rawls Springs Community Center gets basketball court
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Rawls Springs got a basketball court Saturday at its community center. A two-year process that included Forrest County Supervisor Sharon Thompson and a partnership with Forrest General Hospital paid dividends. The basketball court is a way to bring the community together while also focusing on health....
Man shot on Mable Street in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was shot on Mable Street in Hattiesburg on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to the scene just after 2:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Mable Street. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to […]
Mississippi deputy involved in crash with 18-wheeler, sent to hospital with ‘extensive’ injuries
A Mississippi deputy is in stable condition after being involved in a serious vehicle crash Sunday night. The Walthall County Sheriff’s Office reported on social media Deputy Nickie Willoughby was involved in a serious accident while responding to a call. News outlets report that Willoughby collided with an 18-wheeler...
WDAM-TV
Front Street Fall Festival cancelled due to inclement weather
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to inclement weather, Saturday’s “Front Street Fall Festival” has been cancelled for Oct. 29. The Downtown Hattiesburg Association made the earlier Saturday in a " target=“_blank”>Facebook post. The trick-or-treating scheduled for Sunday Front Street and Downtown Hattiesburg will still be...
Person airlifted after truck crash on I-59 in Moselle
MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A person had to be airlifted for treatment after being in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Moselle on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the crash happened just before 12:40 p.m. near Exit 80 in the southbound lanes. The single person involved […]
Mississippi man leads deputies on chase in two counties before crashing car, reportedly assaults officer before being Tased.
A Mississippi man who led deputies on a chase in two counties was arrested after he crashed his car and attempted to flee on foot. Derrell Ducksworth, 40, of Jones County led deputies on a chase in Jones and Covington counties Friday. The chase ended when Ducksworth crashed his vehicle...
mississippifreepress.org
Hattiesburg ACA Call Center Workers To Strike As Open Enrollment Begins
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — About a dozen call-center workers dressed in matching red t-shirts marched beneath the skylights over the old Cloverleaf Center food court on Wednesday to deliver a list of demands to their employer, Maximus. The company, which is housed in a section of the old mall that was once Waldoff’s department store, contracts with the federal government to handle calls about government health-care programs.
Three juveniles arrested in connection with armed robbery of Mississippi vape store
Three juveniles were arrested by the Poplarville Police Department this week for their alleged part in an armed robbery that occurred at a local business. Poplarville Police Chief Daniel Collier said the incident was reported at t 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2022, at Sarah’s Market, located at 105 Hwy. 11 S.
WDAM-TV
Forrest General physicians alert FDA following drug study findings
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Physicians from the Forrest General Hospital’s Family Medicine Residency Clinic (FMRC) alerted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to the findings of a drug study they conducted on tianeptine withdrawal. Tianeptine is an antidepressant drug not currently approved for medical use by the FDA, but...
