JoAnn Lloyd McCracken
3d ago
I think it's crazy...Prince Harry served in the military and he earned his honors and it should be forbidden to take from him what he earned. His military honors are his to keep he earned it when he joined the service and should be able to keep his honors.
Reply
36
Angela Legarreta
3d ago
Harry wants all the privileges that go with being a royal but he does or no longer wants to do what goes with being a royal, it's a very public job that takes a commitment, he walked away from it weather by his choice or maybe other outside influences, his conscience will let him know
Reply
11
Trice
3d ago
Evidently, there are responsibilities that goes along with the title. Since Harry no longer has it, he won't be the one fulfilling the duties. Somebody's gotta do it.
Reply
14
