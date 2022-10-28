Read full article on original website
Related
‘Black Adam’ Continues U.K. Box Office Sway
Warner Bros.’ “Black Adam” continued its run atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with £3.4 million ($4.01 million) in its second weekend and now has a total of £13.4 million, according to numbers from Comscore. In its third weekend, in second place, Sony’s “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” continued its strong performance with £1.49 million for a total of £9.04 million. In third position, Disney’s “The Banshees Of Inisherin” collected £1.2 million in its second weekend for a total of £4.2 million. Lionsgate’s “Prey for the Devil” debuted in fourth place with £859,717 and rounding off the top five was another...
Sylvester Stallone Says Almost Getting Divorced From Jennifer Flavin Was His ‘Reawakening’
A few months back, the news of the breakup of celebrity couple Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin made waves on the internet. However, after some weeks the duo reconciled, seemingly conquering their differences. Stallone claimed he and his family are “amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.” Shortly after, Flavin dropped the divorce suit, after which they started finding happiness with each other again.
Comments / 0