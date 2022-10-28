Read full article on original website
Related
Pinkbike.com
Slack Randoms: ENVE's $290 Poncho, SRAM Sets Sail, FMX Triple Flips & More
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Pinkbike.com
Field Test: Ibis Exie - Ready for Your Next XC Race
Ibis introduced the Exie just over a year ago, right in time for their 40th anniversary. The carbon 29" cross-country bike is built in a factory near the brand's Santa Cruz, California, headquarters and already has several podiums under its belt after a first season on the World Cup circuit under Jenny Rissveds.
Pinkbike.com
Digit Bikes Displays Prototype 125mm Trail Bike
Digit Bikes had a prototype aluminum frame on display at the Philly Bike Expo, the follow-up to the 140mm, mixed-wheel Datum that recently launched. The new model is called the Ring, and will have between 120 to 130mm of rear travel - the design is still being finalized - with 29" wheels front and rear and a 140mm fork.
Pinkbike.com
Field Test: Evil Following - Stout, Stiff, & Snappy
Evil Bikes are known for their roots that have been dug deep into the gravity side of mountain biking for some time, but their 120mm short-travel trail bike, the Following, shouldn't be neglected, because it punches well above its rank. All design elements scream that this bike is clearly an...
Comments / 0