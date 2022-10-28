Moment man falls off scooter while trying to kick police car in Wales

Footage captures the moment a man falls off his scooter while trying to kick a police car .

North Wales Police have released the video, which shows the hapless person crashing to the ground as he attempts to damage the vehicle’s wing mirror.

Officers say a group of people on bikes and quadbikes have been plaguing the area of Caia Park in Wrexham , North Wales .

Police are investigating the incident and appealing for anybody with information to contact them.

