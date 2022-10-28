ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Owens and McDonald to meet for Utah congressional debate

By Sam Metz
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zv0qZ_0iq6rnx200

U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens is scheduled to debate Democrat Darlene McDonald in suburban Salt Lake City on Friday in their first and only meeting in the lead-up to the midterm elections.

The two candidates will meet for an evening event that will be live-streamed but neither televised nor open to the public.

A debate between the two almost did not occur after Owens withdrew at the 11th hour from an earlier Utah Debate Commission-hosted televised event due to what he said were complaints about the moderator.

His absence drew rebukes from McDonald and the United Utah Party's candidate, January Walker. The two challengers running to unseat Owens in suburban Salt Lake City's 4th Congressional District said it reflected how the first-term congressman wasn't accountable to his constituents.

Utah's 4th Congressional District has historically swung between Democrats and Republicans , yet Owens is expected to win reelection in part because Republican lawmakers redrew its boundaries in last year's once-in-a-decade redistricting process to lean more Republican.

Former President Donald Trump won the district by nine percentage points in 2020, but would have won by 26 percentage points under its new boundaries.

Owens is a former football player who converted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints near the end of his career in the NFL. He spent part of his childhood growing up in segregation-era Florida and is one of two Black Republicans in the U.S House of Representatives. He sits on the House Committee on Education and Labor and the Judiciary Committee, which oversaw impeachment proceedings against Trump.

In addition to skipping the scheduled debate earlier in October, he also did not participate in a televised debate in the lead-up to the Republican primary. His campaign ads have focused on abortion, fighting critical race theory and opposing transgender kids playing girls' sports.

McDonald is an author and community activist focused on education and racial inequities in Utah. She's previously run for office twice, unsuccessfully.

Walker, the third-party candidate, is not expected to attend the debate.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pete Buttigieg mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying he ‘emasculates’ people by promoting electric cars

Pete Buttigieg has hit back at Marjorie Taylor Greene after she accused him of trying to “emasculate” people by encouraging them to opt for electric cars over carbon dioxide emitting vehicles.The Georgia congresswoman levelled the offensive remark at “Democrats like Pete Buttigieg” while she was stumping in Michigan over the weekend alongside former President Donald Trump, who held the campaign-style rally where he once again voiced his unproven allegation that the 2020 election was stolen and simultaneously endorsed several Republicans in the November midterms.“Democrats like Pete Buttigieg want to emasculate the way we drive and force all of you...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes Paul Pelosi attack conspiracies as video ‘threatening’ Nancy Pelosi resurfaces

Critics of Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene are accusing the right-wing politician of championing a conspiracy theoryabout the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband while some of the congresswoman’s since-deleted videos that show her calling for violence against the US House Speaker are resurfacing.On Monday, the Georgia lawmaker took to Twitter to defend the social media platform’s new owner, Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder posted – and deleted – a tweet that supported an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory about the Friday attack on Paul Pelosi.In the since-deleted tweet, Mr Musk shared a link on Sunday to a news article claiming without...
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

Biden to scrap Trump missile project but critics attack US ‘nuclear overkill’

The Biden administration has confirmed it will cancel a submarine-launched nuclear cruise missile programme begun by Donald Trump, as part of its review of nuclear policy. The administration will also retire a gravity bomb, the B83-1, from its arsenal as part of its Nuclear Posture Review (NPR), but arms control advocates argued the changes from the Trump era did not go far enough.
RadarOnline

Chris Wallace Ratings Plummet As CNN Staffers Are Warned Of 'Unsettling' Changes

Chris Wallace's new show on CNN isn't bringing in the viewership that network execs may hope for, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sunday's show brought in the lowest ratings yet, according to Nielsen Media Research.Furthermore, stats revealed that his show has also driven down the time slot for CNN over 20 percent in comparison to how Sunday nights were ranking before his start. RadarOnline.com previously reported on the less than stellar debut of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, which was only able to deliver 401,000 viewers in the 7 PM/ET hour.The legendary broadcaster pulled in only 43,800 in the 25-54 age demo...
The Independent

Arizona GOP chair accused of ‘aiding a coup attempt’ by January 6 committee

The January 6 Committee has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward’s filing to protect her phone records. In a filing by House Counsel Douglas Letter, the committee urged the SCOTUS to reconsider Justice Elena Kagan’s decision to temporarily freeze the subpoena of Dr Ward’s T-Mobile records from 1 November 2020 to 31 January 2021. The report accused Dr Ward of playing a pivotal part in spreading the false narrative of a stolen election that motivated the Capitol riot. Dr Ward was one of 11 fake electors in Arizona who sent illegitimate Electoral College votes...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Ivanka told Jan 6 committee that Donald Trump must follow court rulings

Ivanka Trump told the House select committee investigating the events leading up to and surrounding the attack on the US Capitol that her father must follow court rulings. Asked by committee co-chair Liz Cheney whether Donald Trump “is obligated to abide by the ruling of courts” during filmed testimony that was aired on 13 October, his daughter responded “I do”.
3 News Now

Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers react to attack on Paul Pelosi

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV & AP) — Lawmakers from Nebraska and Iowa are reacting to the attack against Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, on Friday. According to the Associated Press, in San Francisco on Friday, police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the Pelosi residence to check on Paul Pelosi, said Chief of Police William Scott.
NEBRASKA STATE
Phys.org

Americans unsure about God are a growing force in politics—typically more politically active than white evangelicals

It's hard to remember now, given the attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, but the day after votes were cast, one theme stood out: voter turnout. Every state in the nation saw higher turnout in 2020 than 2016, according to an analysis from the Pew Research Center. Overall, there were more than 158 million votes cast, according to the Federal Election Commission—nearly 22 million more than just four years prior.
Wyoming News

Remember: Polls Can’t Always Detect Late Momentum

A poll is a snapshot, not a prediction. That maxim used to be a fairly standard caveat when media outlets published poll data. I rarely hear it these days, but it’s important – especially at the end of a campaign. Surveys in the final week of October may be more predictive than those from early September, but they can still struggle to capture any final momentum bursts, or busts. Moreover, since the frequency of polling has declined, we may have races with little or no...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 – live: New poll shows Democrats narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona

With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8...
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Democratic U.S. Senator Under Federal Investigation

U.S. Senator Robert Menendez, a democrat from New Jersey, is facing a federal investigation in New York, according to news outlet Semafor. Semafor is reporting that the investigation is ongoing in the Southern District of New York and that there has been at least one subpoena issued in relation to the investigation.
The US Sun

Ashton B. Carter dead at 68: Former Secretary of Defense dies suddenly in Boston with tragic cause of death revealed

FORMER Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter has died at 68. Carter died on Monday in Boston after a sudden cardiac event, his family said in a statement. “It is with deep and profound sadness that the family of former Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter shares that Secretary Carter passed away Monday evening in Boston after a sudden cardiac event at the age of 68,” the family said.
BOSTON, MA
WBTW News13

Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Trump: ‘I am staying on Truth’

Former President Trump is sticking to his assertion that he won’t be back on Twitter now that it’s owned by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. “I am staying on Truth. I like it better, I like the way it works. I like Elon, but I’m staying on Truth,” Trump told Fox News Digital on Friday in an exclusive interview.
The Independent

The Independent

902K+
Followers
293K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy