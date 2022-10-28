Julia Hartley-Brewer dismisses climate fears on Question Time: ‘It’s called weather’

Julia Hartley-Brewer has been criticised for claiming the climate crisis is “just the weather”.

The controversial radio host appeared on BBC Question Time last night and dismissed a number of recent emergencies including flooding in Pakistan and record temperatures in the UK .

“It’s called weather,” she could be heard saying, as a member of the audience expressed her fears.

Hartley-Brewer also suggested climate emergencies were happening “30 years ago” as well, sparking dismay from fellow panellists.

