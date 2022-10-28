ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rishi Sunak scolded by hospital patient over NHS wages: ‘You need to try harder’

By Oliver Browning
 4 days ago

Rishi Sunak was told he “needs to try harder” to find money to pay NHS staff better wages as he visited a hospital on Friday.

The new prime minister was scolded by a patient as he toured Croydon Hospital.

“It’s a pity you don’t pay them more,” the woman said when asked if she was being looked after.

Mr Sunak replied saying “we are trying” before being interrupted by the stern patient.

“No, you’re not trying. You need to try harder.”

The PM, caught off guard, said he will take her suggestion away.

