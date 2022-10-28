Photographer Shares the Best Time of Year to Capture Grizzly Bears at Yellowstone

This is a great way to get a close-up look.

While many of us worry about the possibility of seeing grizzly bears during a visit to a national park, others hope it will happen. After all, they are pretty awesome creatures, even if they're a bit dangerous. And if you're a photographer, you know how hard it can be to get the perfect shot when your subject is a living, breathing animal in the wild.

But if this is your mission, one photographer on TikTok is trying to help you make it happen. In a video on the app, @julia.littlelightning is sharing the best time of the year to see a grizzly bear at Yellowstone National Park, and how to get the best possible photos of them while still staying safe.

It can be tough to catch the bears at the park at the right time of the year, because as soon as winter hits, they start hibernating, making it impossible to find them. But this photographer was able to track them down on a snowy day this week, at the end of October, and get some amazing shots of a mama bear playing with her cubs in the snow in the process.

Interestingly enough, she pointed out that these bears do sometimes travel on the roads around the park, making it easy to spot them and important to drive slowly. Apparently, the roads are easier for them to walk on and helps them protect their babies from aggressive male bears, which makes sense... though obviously, the roads do come with dangers of their own as the mama bear had been hit by a car a couple of weeks earlier.

It takes patience and luck, but seeing the shots she got of these bears in the snow is all we need to see to know that it was worth it.

How cute are they? Happy bear peeking, everyone!