Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, attacked with hammer in home break-in

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was injured Friday after a person broke into the couple’s home in San Francisco and attacked him with a hammer, Chief William “Bill” Scott said.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old David Depape, was taken into custody after officers were dispatched for a well-being check at the home just before 2:30 a.m. At a news conference, Scott said officers found Depape and Paul Pelosi at the house with both men holding on to a hammer.

“The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it,” Scott said. “Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and rendered medical aid.”

The chief said Depape, who was taken to a hospital Friday, will face charges including attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and burglary.

“The motive for this attack is still being determined,” he said.

Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson, Drew Hammill, said the House speaker was not in San Francisco at the time of the break-in. He added that Paul Pelosi was at a hospital Friday and “expected to make a full recovery.”

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” he said.

Hammill released a statement stating that Paul Pelosi had a successful surgery.

“Earlier this morning, Paul Pelosi was attacked at home by an assailant who acted with force, and threatened his life while demanding to see the Speaker. “Mr. Pelosi was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. His doctors expect a full recovery,” Hammill said in the statement.

An unidentified source briefed on the investigation told The Washington Post that the assailant shouted, “Where is Nancy?” during the attack. Police did not immediately confirm the account.

The Associated Press reported that Paul Pelosi was “severely beaten” and suffered blunt force injuries. He was undergoing brain surgery at San Francisco General Hospital on Friday, KNTV reported.

San Francisco police have launched a joint investigation into the attack with the FBI and U.S. Capitol Police.

FBI released a statement Friday afternoon stating that they will provide updated statements when more information is available.

“FBI San Francisco is participating in a joint investigation into the attack on Paul Pelosi at his home early this morning in San Francisco with the San Francisco Police Department the U.S. Capitol Police.”

In a statement, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden “is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family.”

“This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack,” Jean-Pierre said. “The President continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called the attack “horrific” in a statement posted on Twitter. He said he and his wife were praying for the Pelosi family.

“We can have our political differences, but violence is always wrong (and) unacceptable,” he added.

Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963. The couple has five children and nine grandchildren.

©2022 Cox Media Group