cassie white
4d ago
okay so can they deduct that from the astronomical money we have to pay for our utilities that a lot of times we can't even use like water electric? just asking LMAO what a joke
Reply
5
Columbiana County town getting $451K for sewer improvement
The Village of New Waterford is getting a low-interest state loan to help with the cost of a sewer upgrade.
WFMJ.com
Multiple water line breaks close Lowellville road and Struthers Municipal Building
Aqua Ohio was working Tuesday morning to repair seven water line breaks that shut down the Struthers Municipal Building, and caused some property damage and closed a road in Lowellville. Lowellville Village administrator Rich Day tells 21 News that water lines burst at Youngstown Lowellville Road and Walnut Street earlier...
Big project worries business owners in Mahoning County
A big sewer project has started along Western Reserve Road.
WFMJ.com
New Waterford receives loan to replace sewer system
The Village of New Waterford in Columbiana County is receiving roughly half a million dollars to replace aging sewer lines. The village applied for financing through the Ohio Water Development Authority for the design of 40,500 feet of sanitary sewers. They will receive a loan of $451,575.00 at 3.66% for...
WFMJ.com
Multi-million dollar assisted living facility coming to Columbiana
Plans for a new assisted living facility in Columbiana are moving forward. The new $9 million facility will have 79 units and will have 60 full-time employees, as well as a 25 unit memory care center. Approvals and drawings for the project began last spring and have been continuing throughout...
WFMJ.com
Boardman Fire truck, car collide on Market Street
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a car and a Boardman Township fire truck. The collision occurred at around 7 a.m. Monday along Market Street near Forest Lake Drive. Troopers say no one was seriously injured. Fire Chief Mark Pitzer tells 21 News that the car...
WFMJ.com
Western Reserve Road road restrictions begin Monday
Drivers should expect some serious traffic changes as Mahoning County begins work on the Western Reserve Road sewer project, which is the next phase before the widening of the road starts. County Engineer Pat Ginetti says the work, scheduled to begin on Monday, October31, will lead to some closures along...
WFMJ.com
Phase Two work to begin on Hike & Bike Trail in Mill Creek Park
Work is scheduled to get under way Tuesday on Phase Two of the East Park Hike & Bike Trail in Mill Creek Park. Crews will be clearing land, excavating, and pavement work along a new trail parallel to East Park Drive just north of Canfield Road. The project is a...
Power outage frustrates Girard businesses, residents
Power has been restored to most customers in Girard following an outage on Friday.
KWQC
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A tanker truck hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned and caught fire just after 1:30 a.m. Friday night in Ohio. Police and firefighters from Stow and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of the deadly rollover accident which caused the explosion on State Route 8 early in the morning.
beavercountyradio.com
New Galilee Man’s Truck Stolen Later Involved in Beaver County Hit and Run
(New Beaver, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were dispatched to the Green Meadow Trailer Court in New Beaver Lawrence County for a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that a 2022 Silver Ford Explorer Sport trac...
WFMJ.com
Trailer burns on I-80 in Mercer County
I-80 westbound traffic is back to normal near the Ohio state line in Mercer County after a truck trailer caught on fire Saturday afternoon. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker. Traffic resumed after the fire was put out. There were no...
WFMJ.com
JCPenney in Southern Park Mall broken into, money stolen from cash registers
Boardman Police were at the Southern Park mall just before midnight Saturday night investigating a break in at JCPenney. According to Boardman Police, the alarm dropped shortly after 11:00 p.m. Saturday night. Police sources say the suspects smashed through the glass doors to gain entry to the store. From there,...
WYTV.com
21-year-old Girard man killed in Columbus shooting
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 21-year-old Girard man was killed in a Columbus shooting early Sunday morning. According to Columbus police, Kevin Sobnosky died Sunday afternoon after the shooting. Columbus police say Sobnosky was from Girard. Police say that at 3:50 a.m. Sunday, four men between the ages of...
Youngstown police: Man in stable condition after stabbing
Police said a man who was stabbed early Monday on the South Side is in stable condition.
New Chipotle restaurant coming to Columbiana County
A popular Mexican fast food restaurant will be making its way to Columbiana County.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | October 31st
Vindicator file photo / October 29, 1955 | Dan Heindel Jr., left, and L. Calvin Sommer, two of the men leading the Community Chest drive 67 years ago, made it clear that there was serious work to be done, with the campaign still $226,447 below the year’s goal. October...
explore venango
Missing Oil City Man Found Safe
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police in Oil City say a missing 56-year-old man has been found safe. According to a release issued on Sunday, Guy T. Goodwill, of Oil City, was found safe on Saturday, October 29. “The Oil City Police Department would like to the community for...
Firefighters battle flames at Austintown factory
Austintown fire captain Tom Metzinger said that crews originally noticed the firearm before seeing smoke and flames in the building.
