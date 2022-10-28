ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Comments / 3

cassie white
4d ago

okay so can they deduct that from the astronomical money we have to pay for our utilities that a lot of times we can't even use like water electric? just asking LMAO what a joke

Reply
5
Related
WFMJ.com

New Waterford receives loan to replace sewer system

The Village of New Waterford in Columbiana County is receiving roughly half a million dollars to replace aging sewer lines. The village applied for financing through the Ohio Water Development Authority for the design of 40,500 feet of sanitary sewers. They will receive a loan of $451,575.00 at 3.66% for...
NEW WATERFORD, OH
WFMJ.com

Multi-million dollar assisted living facility coming to Columbiana

Plans for a new assisted living facility in Columbiana are moving forward. The new $9 million facility will have 79 units and will have 60 full-time employees, as well as a 25 unit memory care center. Approvals and drawings for the project began last spring and have been continuing throughout...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman Fire truck, car collide on Market Street

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a car and a Boardman Township fire truck. The collision occurred at around 7 a.m. Monday along Market Street near Forest Lake Drive. Troopers say no one was seriously injured. Fire Chief Mark Pitzer tells 21 News that the car...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Western Reserve Road road restrictions begin Monday

Drivers should expect some serious traffic changes as Mahoning County begins work on the Western Reserve Road sewer project, which is the next phase before the widening of the road starts. County Engineer Pat Ginetti says the work, scheduled to begin on Monday, October31, will lead to some closures along...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
KWQC

Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A tanker truck hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned and caught fire just after 1:30 a.m. Friday night in Ohio. Police and firefighters from Stow and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of the deadly rollover accident which caused the explosion on State Route 8 early in the morning.
STOW, OH
WFMJ.com

Trailer burns on I-80 in Mercer County

I-80 westbound traffic is back to normal near the Ohio state line in Mercer County after a truck trailer caught on fire Saturday afternoon. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker. Traffic resumed after the fire was put out. There were no...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

21-year-old Girard man killed in Columbus shooting

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 21-year-old Girard man was killed in a Columbus shooting early Sunday morning. According to Columbus police, Kevin Sobnosky died Sunday afternoon after the shooting. Columbus police say Sobnosky was from Girard. Police say that at 3:50 a.m. Sunday, four men between the ages of...
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | October 31st

Vindicator file photo / October 29, 1955 | Dan Heindel Jr., left, and L. Calvin Sommer, two of the men leading the Community Chest drive 67 years ago, made it clear that there was serious work to be done, with the campaign still $226,447 below the year’s goal. October...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
explore venango

Missing Oil City Man Found Safe

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police in Oil City say a missing 56-year-old man has been found safe. According to a release issued on Sunday, Guy T. Goodwill, of Oil City, was found safe on Saturday, October 29. “The Oil City Police Department would like to the community for...
OIL CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy