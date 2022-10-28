Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Do 'House of the Dragon's Changes From 'Fire & Blood' Rob Characters of Their Agency?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.If no one else’s review matters, George R. R. Martin’s public thoughts on House of the Dragon must be welcome to Ryan Condal, Miguel Sapochnik, and HBO. The man behind The Song of Ice and Fire has had nothing but good things to say about the prequel series, particularly Paddy Considine’s portrayal of Viserys Targaryen, and if he has any qualms about the adaptation, he’s kept them to himself. Elio M. Garcia and Linda Antonsson, co-writers of The World of Ice and Fire and The Rise of the Dragon, have been similarly well-disposed. But on the YouTube channel for their site, Westeros.org, they have been more willing to share their quibbles. Among those quibbles is the significant changes made to Rhaenyra Targaryen, Alicent Hightower, and the degree of culpability and agency the two have in certain pivotal actions.
Collider
Rhaenyra and Daemon Make a Better Team Than Expected in 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.There are no two ways about it: the internet loves Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) together. No matter how much love many fans may have had for the House of the Dragon's royal pair along the way, though, the real root of their romance was easy to question. Yet after the Season 1 finale, it seems that these two transcend the surprising ties that brought them together and are proving that what binds them is so much deeper and stronger than it may seem.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': This Tale of Balerion Is a Westeros Horror Story
Balerion the Black Dread is arguably the most famous dragon in Westeros' history. When Aenar Targaryen departed the Valyrian Freehold for the island of Dragonstone, he brought a total of five dragons along with him. However, Balerion outlasted all of his counterparts, and took part in some of the most pivotal events that shaped the Seven Kingdoms for generations. He was ridden by Aegon the Conqueror when he set out to take over Westeros. His flaming breath melted the swords of the conquered into the Iron Throne. He was an instrument of destruction during the reign of Maegor the Cruel, and was last ridden by Viserys I Targaryen, played in House of the Dragon by Paddy Considine. Fans have seen many a dragon in the spin-off's first season, but Balerion's legacy looms large over all that would come after him, as well as the realm itself.
Collider
Who's in the Body Bag in 'The White Lotus' Season 2? Our Most Likely Theories Each Week
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Season 2 of The White Lotus has kicked off with a whodunit start in Episode 1. While we're sure this question will be answered with the show's usual blend of dark humor and quirkiness in the coming weeks, we're obviously also quite interested in the mystery aspect of the new season — as in, which character was local authorities seen carrying off in the body bag on the sun-drenched beach of the White Lotus' Sicilian location? With a whole new cast of characters to choose from, the prevailing theory will be fluid and change from week to week.
Collider
'The Witcher' Season 4 Casts Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia
Along with the news that The Witcher has been renewed for Season 4, Netflix has announced that Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill as the titular character. Hemsworth steps in for Cavill as Geralt of Rivia following Cavill's return to the DCEU as Superman which has been heralded by his appearance in the end credits scene of Warner Bros.'s latest superhero hit Black Adam.
Collider
'Fear The Walking Dead's Karen David to Lead 'Isabel's Garden' [Exclusive]
The team from independent feature drama Isabel’s Garden announced the addition of a strong slate of cast members that are set to help bring the movie to life, which Collider can exclusively share today. The transformational story centers around a woman whose workaholic life is suddenly flipped upside down after a loved one is killed in an accident. The five cast members have been announced to the main cast: Karen David, Gabriela Flores, Valery M. Ortiz, Jayne Taini, and Manuel Rafael Lozano.
Collider
Shelley Duvall Joins Indie Horror Movie 'The Forest Hills' After 20 Year Acting Break
After 20 years out of the public spotlight and the film world altogether, acclaimed The Shining actress Shelley Duvall is returning to the big screen. Per Deadline, she's set to star in the indie horror flick The Forest Hills from writer/director Scott Goldberg where she'll portray the mother of a mentally deranged man. Deadline also shared the first look at Duvall from behind-the-scenes on set.
Collider
'Mr. Robot's Grace Gummer Reveals What She Thinks of Her Character's Final Moments
Mr. Robot was the kind of show where the devil was in the details. Allegiances could change in the blink of an eye, trust was volatile, and a single moment could change everything. That went for the show’s big twists as well as the smaller arcs, and Grace Gummer has a lot to say in that department. During the press tour to promote her new Showtime series Let The Right One In, Gummer took a little time to talk about her former role in the USA Network series.
Collider
How James Gunn's Indie Roots Could Influence DC's Future
In a move that nobody saw coming, this past Tuesday, world-renowned director and genre filmmaking fan favorite, James Gunn, was announced as the co-CEO over DC Studios, alongside mega producer Peter Safran. The two will oversee the company's film, animation, and TV projects, essentially giving DC two Kevin Feige-like figures.
Collider
‘House of the Dragon’: George R. R. Martin Says Season 1's Deleted Scenes Could End Up on the Blu-Ray
2022 has been such an amazing year for television so far. At the heart of that was the brilliant first season of House of the Dragon (HOTD). The Game of Thrones' prequel just had its season finale earlier this month and fans of the popular series are still trying to come to terms with what happened in that episode’s shocking final moments. Coming off the show’s fiery momentum, HBO and Warner Brothers were quick to announce the physical media release of House of the Dragon for December 20. Now franchise creator George R. R. Martin has teased what to expect from the special features.
Collider
'The Crown's Jonathan Pryce Expresses Disappointment at Season 5 Backlash
Fans are eagerly waiting for Season 5 of Netflix’s The Crown, a series that dramatizes the life story of the late Queen Elizabeth II. With its continuously changing cast and plot points, the series now enters the 90s with the focal point being the dissolution of the marriage between Prince Charles, now King Charles III and Princess Diana, who was lovingly dubbed 'The People’s Princess'. When the streamer recently dropped a trailer with a snippet of events that are about to unfold, a section of people found it insensitive given that the UK had recently lost both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philips. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jonathan Pryce, who is taking over as Prince Philip from Tobias Menzies, spoke about the joy of playing the Duke of Edinburgh as well as the “disappointing” criticism surrounding the upcoming season.
Collider
Bryan Cranston Talks Wes Anderson’s 'Asteroid City' and Unusual Way He Works
With Bryan Cranston recently returning to the feature format with Jerry & Marge Go Large at Paramount+, Collider's own Steve Weintraub got the chance to sit down with the star to discuss his warm, fuzzy new comedy with Annette Bening. The film is based on a Huffington Post article of the same name following Jerry and Marge Selbee, a married couple out of Evart, Michigan who live a normal, down-home, folksy life until they hit it big. After Jerry finds a loophole in Michigan's WinFall lottery, they start raking in the dough, using the money not just for themselves, but the entirety of Evart. While much of the focus of the interview was on the film, the talk inevitably strayed to director Wes Anderson.
Collider
'The Stepfather' Remains a Timely Satire of Traditional Values
Watching Terry O’Quinn descend into murderous fury in The Stepfather is akin to watching a storm brew: from the start there’s no question about his sanity, his moral character, or his ability and willingness to commit heinous crimes to protect his fragile belief, but as his mask of timid domesticity begins to crack, revealing the insidious face underneath, it’s impossible to look away. Thanks largely in part to O’Quinn’s monumental performance, the film works as a slasher picture, albeit an occasionally campy one. But the real meat on the movie’s bones is the richly layered script. Like The Stepford Wives, The Ice Storm, and Vivarium, Joseph Ruben’s 1987 slasher takes a stab at contemporary suburban life while mustering up a poignant message. Hidden beneath the freshly-mowed lawns of The Stepfather, much like the metaphorical hordes of beetles crawling nastily about in Blue Velvet, is a gruesome truth: the preservation of a traditional American family and all its values invariably comes at a cost.
Collider
'Halloween' Review: The 1978 Original Doesn't Quite Live Up To Its Legacy
Halloween (1978) has a perfect credits sequence for a film centered around that holiday. It also has a chilling first scene, as the jack-o’-lantern segues into a first-person perspective of someone spying on Judith Myers and her boyfriend on Halloween night. Film students eager for a lesson in suspense need look no further. The length of this voyeuristic shot is almost unbearable. Each reveal – the child’s costumed hand, the knife, the mask over the “eyes” of the camera, and the fact that the person about to kill Judith is her own little brother – amps up the anticipation of the terror to come.
Collider
'Cabinet of Curiosities': Catherine Hardwicke on Collaborating With Guillermo del Toro
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is the spooky season treat we didn’t know we needed till it arrived on Netflix. The new anthology series features eight modern horror stories, written and directed by various filmmakers including two co-written by del Toro himself. The recently released episode ‘Dreams in the Witch House,’ based on HP Lovecraft’s short story by the same name was directed by Twilight helmer Catherine Hardwicke. In a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the director shared her experience of collaborating with del Toro and crafting demons for her episode.
Collider
'Werewolf By Night' Director Michael Giacchino Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of Hallway Fight
The MCU made its first foray into full-on horror earlier this month with Werewolf By Night, an homage to both classic universal monster flicks and old-school Marvel monster comics made to celebrate the spooky season. It's been touted as a breath of fresh air for the superhero movie giant, trading adherence to continuity for a fun, gory ride that stands on its own. With Halloween just around the corner, director Michael Giacchino celebrated the show's success by giving fans a peak behind the curtain at one of the most impressive and well-choreographed scenes from the special - the hallway fight.
Collider
'Documentary Now!' Footage Exposes How Sheep-Stealing Prompted a Legendary Rivalry [Exclusive]
As you might know, the acclaimed mockumentary series Documentary Now! has kicked off Season 53 (or Season 4, but who cares about numbers, really) earlier this month, and it’s already reaching its halfway mark on the unfairly short season. As we can’t get enough of this show, IFC and AMC+ decided to share with us an exclusive clip from the series’ upcoming episode, as well as the poster that illustrates the story that will be told next.
Collider
'Black Adam': What Is Eternium and How Is It Used?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam. The DC universe's latest film, Black Adam, revolving around the divisive anti-hero of the same name, has finally thundered into theaters, allowing fans to once more lose themselves in the sprawling, action-packed, and full-throttle world of self-important superheroes. Prior to the...
Collider
How to Watch 'The Wonder' Starring Florence Pugh
Coming in hot from the massive box office run of Don’t Worry Darling, Academy Award-nominated actress Florence Pugh is back with her latest project, The Wonder. Directed by Sebastián Lelio, The Wonder is a period drama that follows English nurse Lib Wright (Pugh), assigned to watch a young girl who has not eaten a single thing for months.
Collider
'Evil Dead Rise' Image: Bruce Campbell Shares Bloody First Look at High Rise of Horrors
It’s finally Halloween which means it's a great day to look forward to some of the exciting horror films coming in the new year. One of the most iconic horror franchises getting a revival in 2023 is Evil Dead in the appropriately titled Evil Dead Rise. The film is getting a theatrical release next April and, in honor of the spooky holiday, fans have been given a new look at the highly anticipated film.
Comments / 0