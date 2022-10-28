Q. What do you do when you suspect your children, ages 10 and almost 12, are being emotionally abused by their stepmother? Things like when I drop them off to see their dad, if he’s late home from work, she makes them sit outside for over an hour until he gets home. When he arrives, she acts like they just got there! They are so afraid to say anything I don’t think he knows. What’s good ex-etiquette?

20 HOURS AGO