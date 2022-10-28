ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

China's soccer revival to be led by women and girls

By JOHN DUERDEN
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39gmRN_0iq6nMbL00

When China’s qualification campaign for the men’s World Cup ended in February with a humiliating loss to Vietnam, coach Li Xiaopeng apologized to angry fans and promised that “Chinese soccer will definitely revive in the future, but it needs hard work, generation by generation.”

The revival is being led by the country’s women, who are very much the short and medium-term focus of the Chinese Football Association.

China was drawn with England and Denmark in Group D of the 2023 Women’s World Cup at a ceremony in Auckland, New Zealand last weekend. Just 48 hours later, China’s State General Administration of Sport, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Finance and the CFA announced a reform and development plan for women’s soccer until 2035.

By 2025, the plan stated that the objective is to have a 50-team league structure and 30 youth training centers to “improve the environment and atmosphere for the development of women’s soccer, and consolidate the foundation for its development.”

The Chinese team competing in the under-17 women’s World Cup in India opened with a 2-1 win over Mexico but didn’t make it out of the group following losses to Colombia and Spain.

But if all goes according to the new plan, by 2035 China will have hosted and won the women's World Cup and soccer will be a widely popular participation sport for women and girls.

Next year’s World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, will give the plan’s architects an idea of the current level of the Chinese team. The objective is to reach the quarterfinals, or last eight, in the 32-team tournament.

The Asian champions have games against England and Denmark and the four-team group will be completed next February by the winner of a playoff series involving Senegal, Haiti and Chile.

“There are two European teams in our group, they are stronger than my team,” coach Shui Qingxia said. “What an unfortunate coincidence that we were drawn into the same group with them.

“I think Denmark is quite strong and England is European champion so that will be very tough and we have to do our best to get ready.”

Compared with the men, who lost all three games in 2002 in their only appearance to date at the World Cup, the women have had success in the past. The Chinese women's team reached the final of the 1999 World Cup, losing on penalties to host nation United States, and have nine Asian titles — although seven of those were between 1986 and '99.

The Steel Roses have faded a little since then and have failed to progress past the quarterfinals at the World Cup. The team finished bottom of its group at the 2020 Olympics with one point from three games.

In Asia, China has been challenged by the arrival of Australia into the Asian Football Confederation in 2006, and the rise of Japan, which won the women's 2011 World Cup.

February’s dramatic Asian Cup final win over South Korea, when China rallied from 2-0 down to win 3-2, was hailed around the country as a return to glory.

“If faith has a color, it must be China red!” The Chinese Football Association said, adding that the team was “the pride of China.”

That is the hope for next decade, with China’s struggling men's teams likely to take a backseat while the women's teams prepare to drive forward to take on the world with the support of the country behind them.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

China launches 3rd and final space station component

BEIJING — (AP) — China on Monday launched the third and final module to complete its permanent space station and realize a more than decade-long effort to maintain a constant crewed presence in orbit, as its competition with the U.S. grows increasingly fierce. Mengtian was blasted into space...
KRMG

South Korea probes Halloween crowd surge as nation mourns

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korean police investigated on Monday what caused a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people including 26 foreigners during Halloween festivities in Seoul in the country's worst disaster in years, as President Yoon Suk Yeol and tens of thousands of others paid respects to the dead at special mourning sites.
KENTUCKY STATE
KRMG

WORLD CUP WATCH: Messi back in supreme form ahead of Qatar

Lionel Messi is back in supreme form, just in time for the World Cup. With 12 goals in his last 10 games for his club and his country, the Argentina forward is delivering his best run of performances since joining Paris Saint-Germain after an emotional departure from Barcelona in the offseason of 2021.
KRMG

World Cup 2022 injury list: Pogba, Varane updates add to doubts for defending champs

Raphaël Varane tugged his Manchester United jersey over his bawling face last Saturday, and limped down a tunnel in despair. He'd just injured his knee in a Premier League match. He felt physical pain and intense frustration. But another source of his tears, and of others this fall, was likely the World Cup, which begins in less than a month — and which, he feared, might begin without him.
KRMG

White House invites dozens of nations for ransomware summit

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit starting Monday that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks. The second International Counter Ransomware Summit will focus on priorities such...
KRMG

A look at suspension bridge that collapsed in India

NEW DELHI — (AP) — The 143-year-old cable suspension bridge that collapsed Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat in one of the country’s worst disasters in years was built using the latest technology available in Europe at the time. Its cables snapped and its walkway...
KRMG

'Our phoenix': Lula's ups and downs in Brazil defy belief

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Four years ago, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s reputation and political future were in tatters. After an unlikely rise from poverty to union leader to Brazil’s presidency, the man universally known as Lula had landed in prison. On Sunday –...
KRMG

Poland looks to South Korea to build 2nd nuclear power plant

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Polish and South Korean officials have signed initial agreements to develop a nuclear power plant in Poland, part of an effort by Poland to lower its carbon emissions and seek energy security. For South Korea, engagement in the Polish project is a way...
KRMG

Brazil's Lula to reclaim presidency after beating Bolsonaro

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Brazilians delivered a very tight victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a bitter presidential election, giving the leftist former president another shot at power in a rejection of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right politics. Da Silva received 50.9% of the...
KRMG

'Manmade disaster': Officials criticized over Seoul deaths

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Seoul police assigned 137 officers to manage a crowd of Halloween revelers anticipated to number over 100,000 over the weekend — a decision that has come under intense criticism following the deaths of more than 150 people when the group surged.
KRMG

UK orders all England's poultry kept in to fight bird flu

LONDON — (AP) — British authorities said Monday that all poultry and other captive birds in England must be kept indoors from next week after bird flu was detected in dozens of farms across the country, as well as in wild birds. The U.K. is facing its worst...
KRMG

UK govt under fire for 'wretched' migrant center conditions

LONDON — (AP) — British politicians from both opposition and governing parties on Monday demanded the Conservative government improve conditions at an overcrowded facility for migrants, described by an independent inspector as “wretched.”. Hundreds of people who crossed the English Channel in small boats have been moved...
KRMG

Indian bridge collapse: At least 133 dead

MORBI, India — At least 133 people were killed and many others were injured on Sunday after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed in a western part of India, authorities said. Dozens of people were critically injured when the bridge fell in the state of Gujarat, two government officials...
KRMG

Sedition trial begins for closed Hong Kong news site editors

HONG KONG — (AP) — A sedition trial opened in Hong Kong on Monday for two former top editors of a shuttered online media outlet who have been detained without bail for 10 months. Stand News editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen and acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam were arrested last December...
KRMG

Journalist crushed to death at ex-Pakistan PM Khan's march

LAHORE, Pakistan — (AP) — A female journalist was crushed to death Sunday in Pakistan while covering a political march led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a senior police officer said. Sadaf Naeem, 36, a television journalist with Channel 5 in Lahore, was crushed to death after...
KRMG

Nuclear memories: Russia, war and childhood fears rekindled

Those of us of a certain age remember the threat. The 1960s were a time of domestic turmoil, yes. But they came, too, with a darker, existential menace: atomic bombs, ICBMs, thermonuclear war, annihilation. The buzzwords of destruction, with the Soviet Union seen as the architect of it all. Nuclear...
LOUISIANA STATE
KRMG

Nine arrested after bridge collapses in India, killing 134

MORBI, India — (AP) — Police in western India arrested nine people on Monday as they investigated the collapse of a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge in one of the country’s worst accidents in years, officials said. The collapse Sunday evening in Gujarat state plunged hundreds of people into a river, killing at least 134.
KRMG

'The jury's still out': Meloni's far-right government takes shape in Italy

Portraying herself as an underdog who has crashed through a glass ceiling, Italy’s new right-wing prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, sought to calm critics in her first public address since taking office, decrying fascism, voicing support for the European Union and NATO, and vowing continued backing of Ukraine in its war with Russia.
KRMG

German leader urges climate activists not to endanger others

BERLIN — (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged climate activists Monday to show “creativity” and avoid endangering others after attacking art works and setting up road blockades that allegedly delayed the arrival of a specialist rescue crew at an accident scene. Germany, like several other...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
100K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy