HEXO: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
GATINEAU, Quebec (AP) _ HEXO Corp. (HEXO) on Monday reported a loss of $78.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Gatineau, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 10 cents per share. The cannabis...
Colliers International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $12 million. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.41 per share. The results missed Wall Street...
Pfizer: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $8.61 billion. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.78 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average...
Scorpio Tankers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MONACO (AP) _ Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $266.2 million. On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of $4.31. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.29 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts...
Easterly Government Properties: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
WASHINGTON (AP) _ Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Washington, said it had funds from operations of $32.4 million, or 32 cents per share,...
Thomson Reuters: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $228 million. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 57 cents per share. The results beat Wall...
Blueprint Medicines: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $133.2 million in its third quarter. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.23 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research...
J&J to buy heart medical tech firm Abiomed for $17.3 billion
Johnson & Johnson, one of the world's biggest makers of medical devices, said it will purchase Abiomed Inc. for about $17.3 billion, building on its portfolio of technology to assist heart function. J&J will pay $380 a share in cash, according to a statement Tuesday. That represents a premium of...
Credit Suisse is not for sale, chairman says
Any bargain hunters hoping to snap up Credit Suisse Group now that the lender's revamp has pushed its stock down yet again may find themselves getting short shrift in Zurich. "We are going to thrive again, so we don't have any takeover discussions," Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Hong Kong on Monday. "We want to stay independent."
Marathon Petroleum joins the Big Oil profit party
FINDLAY — Marathon Petroleum Co. posted whopping profits in the third quarter, joining the other major oil companies in profiting from high demand and constrained supply. Net income jumped six-fold in the quarter to $4.48 billion, or $9.06 per share, compared with net income of $694 million, or $1.09 per share, in the year-earlier third quarter. Skyrocketing profits by oil companies prompted President Joe Biden Monday to threaten them with a windfall profit tax if they didn’t start lowering prices at the pump. He accused the companies of “war profiteering” by taking advantage of supply constrained that he said stemmed from Russia’s war in Ukraine. The oil companies, meantime, argue that the administration has discouraged oil exploration and fracking for renewables, resulting in tight supplies and refinery limitations.
Stevanato Group and Gerresheimer AG Present EZ-fill Smart™, a New and Innovative Ready-To-Use Vial Platform
Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries, and Gerresheimer AG, a leading global provider of healthcare & beauty and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, announced today at CPhl Worldwide the official launch of a new and innovative ready-to-use (RTU) vial platform, EZ-fill Smart™, a solution designed to improve drug packaging quality, reduce total cost of ownership (TCO), and shorten lead times for customers. The new EZ-fill Smart™ is an evolution of Stevanato Group’s groundbreaking EZ-fill ® platform, and it brings...
