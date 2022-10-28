Read full article on original website
On election eve, the state of the US economy is a blurry one
WASHINGTON (AP) — Help-wanted signs are everywhere. Employers are posting nearly two job openings for every unemployed American. Hiring is on track for its second-strongest year in government records dating to 1940. And the economy grew solidly over the summer. From certain angles, the nation’s economic picture looks like...
Shein's U.S. expansion adds pressure for its fast-fashion competitors
Fast-fashion juggernaut Shein has managed to hook hordes of Gen Z shoppers in the U.S. despite a key business disadvantage: It has typically offered e-commerce delivery windows of 10 to 15 days that are easily bested by its competitors. Now, the apparel company founded in China is pushing to get...
Marathon Petroleum joins the Big Oil profit party
FINDLAY — Marathon Petroleum Co. posted whopping profits in the third quarter, joining the other major oil companies in profiting from high demand and constrained supply. Net income jumped six-fold in the quarter to $4.48 billion, or $9.06 per share, compared with net income of $694 million, or $1.09 per share, in the year-earlier third quarter. Skyrocketing profits by oil companies prompted President Joe Biden Monday to threaten them with a windfall profit tax if they didn’t start lowering prices at the pump. He accused the companies of “war profiteering” by taking advantage of supply constrained that he said stemmed from Russia’s war in Ukraine. The oil companies, meantime, argue that the administration has discouraged oil exploration and fracking for renewables, resulting in tight supplies and refinery limitations.
Brazil protesters block roads, airport as Bolsonaro stays silent
Protests by backers of Jair Bolsonaro, led by truck drivers, have spread across the country as the Brazilian president remains silent over his loss in Sunday's election, so far refusing to concede defeat to his foe Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Supporters of the firebrand president, unhappy with the election...
VW slow-rolls faster EV charging, handing Hyundai an advantage
Volkswagen's buggy software has gotten a lot of attention, with product delays making headlines and contributing to the ousting of Herbert Diess as chief executive officer. The automaker also lags behind the competition in another respect that's flown relatively under the radar: charging times. The VW ID.4 and Hyundai Ioniq...
New Cobot Welders with Extended Range to Debut at FABTECH 2022
ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Long dismissed as too heavy-duty a task for cobots, welding is now the fastest growing application segment for Universal Robots (UR); The channel grew more than 80% the first nine months of 2022 compared with last year with well over 1,200 cobots expected to ship in the welding vertical this year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005990/en/ At FABTECH 2022, Universal Robots will showcase new cobot-powered metal fabricating solutions such as the new Park’N’Arc feature from Vectis Automation that enables the cobot welder to handle longer parts. (Photo: Business Wire)
Israel vote turnout up as Netanyahu eyes comeback
Israelis cast ballots Tuesday in their fifth election in less than four years, turning out for their strongest showing in two decades with ex-premier Benjamin Netanyahu seeking a comeback. The election follows the collapse of a coalition that united eight disparate parties who succeeded in ousting Netanyahu last year after a record run as prime minister, but ultimately failed to achieve political stability.
