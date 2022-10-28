ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Distractify

Kris Jenner's Surgery Has Her Worried About the Future in 'The Kardashians'

No one can escape their mortality or their aging body — even Kris Jenner. But in the Oct. 13 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, she struggles with coming to terms with the way her body is changing and the measures she has to take to recover. In this case, it's a required hip replacement surgery. But Kris worries that she could have more health issues in the future.
OK! Magazine

Fans Outraged At Khloé Kardashian For Seemingly Filtering Daughter True's Photo

Fans of Khloé Kardashian aren't happy with the reality star's latest Instagram post.On Sunday, October 30, the mom-of-two posted an adorable photo that showed daughter True, 4, and her infant brother dressed up in Halloween costumes, and while some were thrilled to get a glimpse of her baby boy, others couldn't help but notice that the snap seemed edited."Why do you post True always in filters smh the pressure 😪," one fan commented, while another echoed, "Your daughter is perfect she doesn’t need a filter."One Instagram follower even claimed that "she didn’t put a filter on the pic she took...
HOLAUSA

The Kardashian-Jenner family celebrate Halloween with their kids: See pics

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for their over-the-top celebration and their love for Halloween! The famous family are always having fun with their themed parties, and spooky season was no exception, as they organized a big celebration for their kids over the weekend. Khloé Kardashian is sharing some of the...
AOL Corp

Family Fun! Tristan Thompson Joins Khloe, True at Kardashian Halloween Bash

No tricks! Tristan Thompson was spotted celebrating alongside ex Khloé Kardashian at a family Halloween party on Sunday, October 30. The 31-year-old NBA player appeared in the background of a TikTok video uploaded via the joint account shared by Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter, North West. In the clip, the 9-year-old gave glimpses of her family members and other guests in their spooky costumes with a sped-up version of Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” acting as the soundtrack.
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Reveals an Intriguing Clause in Her Will & We're Kind of Obsessed

The Kardashian/Jenner family is not one to shy away from anything. With a camera on them 24/7 to film their new Hulu reality show The Kardashians, viewers get to know the family in excruciating detail, whether they intend to or not. In the most recent episode of the show, Khloé Kardashian revealed an interesting clause in her will following momager Kris Jenner‘s hip replacement surgery. “My family and I, we talk about wills, death, we tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen,” the recent mom of two said in a confessional, per Entertainment...
Us Weekly

Everything the Kardashian-Jenners Have Said About Their Bond With Grandma Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon Through the Years: ‘You Have Always Been My Greatest Inspiration’

Showing their love for MJ. Over the years, viewers have seen the Kardashian-Jenners' special moments with Kris Jenner's mother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon (née Campbell). Fans were first introduced to the famous family when their reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on E! in October 2007. The show followed Kris and her kids […]
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Rocks Yeezys After Adidas Drops Former Brother-In-Law Kanye West: Photos

Khloe Kardashian was seen wearing Yeezy sneakers after Kanye West was dropped from Adidas due to his anti-semitic comments. The Kardashians on Hulu star, 38, stepped out for ice cream in Calabasas with her daughter True, 4, on Wednesday, Oct. 26. She was seen in a light gray 350 Boost model with a neon pink accent after also posting a message of support for the Jewish community in light of on-going controversy surrounding her former brother-in-law.
realitytitbit.com

Kanye West wasn't the only one to slam Kim Kardashian's 'diaper' jumpsuit

Kim Kardashian was dragged by ex-husband Kanye West and her sister Kendall Jenner over her orange jumpsuit look, a recent episode of the reality show revealed. The pair both agreed her jumpsuit wasn’t the reality star’s best fit for the week. Kim and her team put together several...
In Style

Khloé Kardashian Just Shared the First Photo of Her Baby Boy on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian's baby boy is celebrating his first Halloween, and in honor of the spooky holiday, he officially made his social media debut — a Kardashian-Jenner rite of passage. On Sunday, Khloé shared a cute sibling photo of her 4-year-old daughter True and her newborn son on Instagram....
The Hollywood Gossip

Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"

With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and Ex-Husband Kody Argue Over Dividing Assets: ‘I Get the House’

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is taking what belongs to her amid her split from her husband of nearly 30 years, Kody Brown. “If you split everything 50/50 that means I get fifty percent of everything that he has — all of his property,” the mom of six, 50, said during a teaser clip for the Sunday, October 30, episode. “That means his and Robyn’s house too if he wants to go down that road.”
Popculture

Khloe Kardashian Addresses Son's Rumored Name

Earlier this year, Khloe Kardashian welcomed her second child, a son, via surrogate. However, she has yet to reveal her little one's name. As InTouch Weekly noted, Kardashian is responding to a rumor that she named her son "Snowy." During her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kardashian shared the...
TMZ.com

Blueface's GF, Chrisean Rock, Takes Back DV Claims, Blames Herself

12:54 PM PT -- Chrisean Rock is reversing course, taking back her claims of an attack at the hands of Blueface and now saying she was "on a bad trip" ... and that he actually rescued her. Chrisean says she blacked out and was trying to jump out of their...

