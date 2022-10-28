The Kardashian/Jenner family is not one to shy away from anything. With a camera on them 24/7 to film their new Hulu reality show The Kardashians, viewers get to know the family in excruciating detail, whether they intend to or not. In the most recent episode of the show, Khloé Kardashian revealed an interesting clause in her will following momager Kris Jenner‘s hip replacement surgery. “My family and I, we talk about wills, death, we tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen,” the recent mom of two said in a confessional, per Entertainment...

11 DAYS AGO