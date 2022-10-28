Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Scorpio Tankers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MONACO (AP) _ Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $266.2 million. On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of $4.31. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.29 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts...
MySanAntonio
Colliers International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $12 million. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.41 per share. The results missed Wall Street...
MySanAntonio
MakeMyTrip: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
GURGAON, India (AP) _ MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7 million in its fiscal second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Gurgaon, India-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.
MySanAntonio
Franklin Resources: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) _ Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $232.7 million. On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 78 cents per share. The results...
MySanAntonio
Easterly Government Properties: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
WASHINGTON (AP) _ Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Washington, said it had funds from operations of $32.4 million, or 32 cents per share,...
MySanAntonio
Thomson Reuters: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $228 million. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 57 cents per share. The results beat Wall...
