Air Côte d’Ivoire signs for two A330neo aircraft
Air Côte d’Ivoire has signed a firm order for two Airbus A330neo aircraft to support its growth. The agreement was announced at Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, in the presence of Amadou Koné, Minister of Transport of Côte d’Ivoire, Laurent Loukou, CEO of Air Côte d’Ivoire, General Abdoulaye Coulibaly, President of Air Côte d’Ivoire Board and Philippe Mhun, Airbus Executive Vice President Programmes and Services, with the airline signing for the Airbus A330-900neo.
Floating around Hanoi, enjoying 1001 specialty dishes from Vietnam’s provinces and cities
No need to go far when staying in Hanoi, there are Cao Bang rolls, Hue beef noodles, Nghe An eel soup, or Saigon broken rice…. If you have not had the opportunity to set foot in the regions on the S-shaped strip of land yourself, why don’t you try the way of “traveling” through the culinary path? Because, even in the capital, there are countless restaurants serving regional specialties. Not to mention, the quality of food at a number of places is also quite standard, comparable to the “original”.
Passenger Sneaks Cigarette On EL AL 777-200, Manages To Set Lavatory On Fire
Why does every modern aircraft still have an ashtray onboard? Precisely for what should have been avoided on an EL AL 777-200ER flight when a passenger tried to sneak a cigarette in the lavatory but instead set it on fire. EL AL 777-200 Lavatory Catches Fire After Passenger Throws Cigarette...
Philippine airport partially reopens despite stuck plane
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine authorities allowed a major airport to partially reopen to international and domestic flights Tuesday despite the damaged Korean Air plane stuck in the grass near the runway after a near-tragic accident over the weekend. The airport on Mactan island in Cebu province, the country’s...
Flash Deal! Earn 25k Etihad Guest miles for each 3 day Avis rental ( up to 3x )
Here's why Seoul's Itaewon district was so packed ahead of the deadly crowd surge
Itaewon was the location of a deadly stampede in Seoul Saturday night. Some 100,000 people were estimated to have passed through the area.
Itaewon crowd crush: Horror as more than 150 die in Seoul district
At least 153 people have died in a crush as huge Halloween crowds surged into a narrow street in South Korea's capital, Seoul, officials say. At least another 82 were injured in the incident in the Itaewon nightlife area which was holding its first unmasked Halloween celebrations since Covid. Reports...
Seoul Crush Hits Storied Itaewon Nightlife District on Verge of Renewal
SEOUL (Reuters) -With "Hooker Hill" and snaking alleyways of bars with signs like "BADASS" around the local landmark Hamilton Hotel, Seoul's Itaewon district was a symbol of freewheeling nightlife in the South Korean capital for decades, before tragedy struck. The crush of partygoers on Saturday night that killed 153 mostly...
Abandoned Hải Lý Church – Urbex Vietnam
Hải Lý is an abandoned church located by the Xuong Dien beach of Nam Dinh Province in Vietnam. Designed by French architects and built in the 1943 in a coastal village in the province, the church is now mostly destroyed due to beach erosion over the years. This Church is known locally as Trai Tim Church (literally the Church of the ‘heart’). It has been abandoned since 1996 when sea invaded inland more than 1 km long so that a number of large village buildings such as churches were demolished by wave.
