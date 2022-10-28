ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Houston Chronicle

As Elon Musk expands his reach, Washington worries

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Between launching four astronauts and 54 satellites into orbit, unveiling an electric freight truck and taking over Twitter this month, Elon Musk made time to offer unsolicited peace plans for Taiwan and Ukraine, antagonizing those countries' leaders and irking Washington, too.
Houston Chronicle

Three ways election deniers are threatening U.S. democracy, explained

A movement to deny legitimate election results is thriving, and this worries experts who study democracy. What kind of pressure is that movement putting on our system, and what does it mean for your vote in this November's midterm elections and potentially future ones?. Let's attempt to break this down,...
AFP

Brazil's Lula finds quick welcome and likely ally in Biden

For the White House on a Sunday evening, the pace was extraordinary -- 35 minutes after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was declared the winner of Brazil's election, President Joe Biden issued a congratulatory statement. Lula and Biden, who followed up Monday with a telephone conversation, stand to form a close partnership on issues dear to both of them, starting with climate change.

