Grand jury to review fatal police shooting of 22-year-old Christian Glass in Clear Creek County

Traffic will be periodically stopped in both directions on Interstate 70 at Georgetown between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, for rockfall mitigation. Vehicles will be stopped for about 20 minutes while crews perform the work. Stopped vehicles will then be released before traffic is again stopped and the process repeats. Drivers should plan for delays of 30 to 40 minutes. Motorists can avoid delays by planning their travels through the I-70 mountain corridor in the Georgetown area before 10 a.m. or after 2 p.m.

GEORGETOWN, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO