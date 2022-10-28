Grand jury to review fatal police shooting of 22-year-old Christian Glass in Clear Creek County

Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Rockfall maintenance near Georgetown to cause traffic stops on Interstate 70
Traffic will be periodically stopped in both directions on Interstate 70 at Georgetown between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, for rockfall mitigation. Vehicles will be stopped for about 20 minutes while crews perform the work. Stopped vehicles will then be released before traffic is again stopped and the process repeats. Drivers should plan for delays of 30 to 40 minutes. Motorists can avoid delays by planning their travels through the I-70 mountain corridor in the Georgetown area before 10 a.m. or after 2 p.m.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Park County should elect Ashley Girodo for commissioner
WORKING COLLABORATIVELY. THAT’S WHAT SHE’S ABOUT. Ashley Girodo is running for Park Commissioner District 3. I appeal to Summit Daily News readers because many of us commute to Summit County from Park County and we must pay attention to what’s going on in our neighboring counties. It...
Summit Daily News
This week in history Oct. 30, 1922: Business is on the rise in Summit County
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Oct. 30, 1922. The Wellington Mines Co. started hauling zinc concentrates on Thursday. They have about 700 tons stored at the mill since before shutting down, and it is the intention to ship the entire amount at once.
Summit Daily News
Time to get spooky: A ‘hotspot’ for paranormal experiences in Eagle County
EAGLE COUNTY — For Red Cliff Mayor Duke Gerber, the presence of paranormal activity in the historic town is undeniable. “I believe in ghosts, 100 percent,” Gerber said. Gerber — who grew up in the town, only leaving for small periods of time to live in the neighboring towns of Gilman and Minturn — is far from alone in this sentiment, especially in Red Cliff, where residents have reported numerous paranormal happenings over the years, from in-home hauntings to bigfoot sightings to other inexplicable occurrences.
Summit Daily News
Tangled wildlife, jack-o’-lantern bait: Parks and Wildlife asks public to be mindful of decorations as Halloween comes to an end
As Halloween comes to an end, wildlife managers are asking the public to be mindful of taking down decorations and putting away jack-o’-lanterns to help keep wildlife safe. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, animals like bears and deer are drawn to carved pumpkins left on porches or on doorsteps.
Summit Daily News
Town of Gypsum requests removal of Pride flag from Gypsum Recreation Center
GYPSUM — In March, Mountain Recreation’s decision to fly Pride flags year-round at its three Eagle County facilities was initially met with some backlash, followed by a groundswell of support from local residents, nonprofits and community groups. The town of Gypsum requested this week that the Pride flag...
Summit Daily News
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Oct. 30
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Autumn, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female. Beau, 12 years, domestic...
Summit Daily News
Fulfillment of employee housing requirement remains unclear for Kindred Resort, but officials say there is still time to meet county mandate
Employee housing for future Kindred Resort staff members is still up in the air despite claims that a partnership with Village at Wintergreen would provide 40-50 beds for workers at the new resort. Kimball Crangle, the Colorado market president of Gorman & Co., which developed Village at Wintergreen, said Kindred...
Summit Daily News
After a snow-filled week, sunshine is predicted for Summit County
Last week’s storms brought on excitement in Summit County as the first ski areas began to open, and this week will follow it up with mainly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. OpenSnow reported that 10 inches fell over the last week ahead of Keystone Resort’s opening day and Arapahoe...
Summit Daily News
Two Summit High School grads open medical spa
At BOLD n’ Bitchin Medical Spa, rooms are decorated with different themes, aesthetics are a number-one priority and personal empowerment is encouraged. BOLD n’ Bitchin’ opened on Oct. 1 with a mission to provide aesthetic beauty operations for both women and men across Summit County. Though the...
Summit Daily News
Blue River Horse Center expands programing to community with new obstacle course, changes name to Summit Valley Horse Center
Blue River Horse Center’s ranch may be quieter in the colder months, but staff is still working behind the scenes to prepare operations for spring and summer. After moving into a new home in 2021, and changing its name to Summit Valley Horse Center this month, the nonprofit is gearing up to increase community outreach and participation.
Summit Daily News
New outdoor trade show to be open to the public as Colorado aims to be “the best state for all things outdoor recreation”
DENVER — When the Outdoor Retailer trade show pulled out of Denver this year to return to its longtime home in Utah, Colorado’s outdoor industry leaders promised the departure would be a good thing. The loss of the twice-a-year trade shows — which irked brands that have been...
Summit Daily News
Last week’s snow storms help push Loveland Ski Area to plan opening day for Thursday Nov. 3
Colorado snow enthusiasts will soon be able to celebrate another ski area opening to the public this week. Loveland Ski Area, which is just outside of Summit County, will open this Thursday, Nov. 3, for its opening day. Lifts will open at 9 a.m. to begin the 2022-23 season. Lift...
Summit Daily News
Echoes of a buried past carry from the pauper’s section of a Leadville cemetery all the way to Ireland’s shores
LEADVILLE — As Jim Walsh strolls through the pine forest that envelopes Evergreen Cemetery on a brilliant late autumn morning, he flashes back to the day 18 years earlier, when he first set foot on what he has come to regard as sacred ground. Then, as now, gentle ridges...
Summit Daily News
Ask Eartha: How and why can thermostats help me save big?
I’ve heard opposing views on the best way to use your thermostat for energy savings. Some say it’s better to turn it down when you’re away and others say it’s better to leave it at a constant temperature. Can you help settle this debate?. The snow...
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Allen Bacher: I will reduce the size of the government and support individual freedoms
I am a second-generation descendant of immigrant families. I am the first to attend college. I am an experienced and seasoned private sector member. I have been an adjunct professor for various colleges for over 30-plus years around the country. I have sat on multiple nonprofit boards over the years to give back and support those goals that improve the life of others.
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge looks ahead at data, campaigns for winter tourism season as bookings dip
As ski areas across the county and beyond have begun to open, interested community members gathered Thursday, Oct. 27, at Breckenridge Town Hall to hear a preview of the winter season in Breckenridge. Looking forward, Breckenridge Tourism Office Director of Operations Bill Wishowski said that winter season nights on the...
