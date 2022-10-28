ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Creek County, CO

Grand jury to review fatal police shooting of 22-year-old Christian Glass in Clear Creek County

By Olivia Prentzel The Colorado Sun
Summit Daily News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
Summit Daily News

Rockfall maintenance near Georgetown to cause traffic stops on Interstate 70

Traffic will be periodically stopped in both directions on Interstate 70 at Georgetown between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, for rockfall mitigation. Vehicles will be stopped for about 20 minutes while crews perform the work. Stopped vehicles will then be released before traffic is again stopped and the process repeats. Drivers should plan for delays of 30 to 40 minutes. Motorists can avoid delays by planning their travels through the I-70 mountain corridor in the Georgetown area before 10 a.m. or after 2 p.m.
GEORGETOWN, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Park County should elect Ashley Girodo for commissioner

WORKING COLLABORATIVELY. THAT’S WHAT SHE’S ABOUT. Ashley Girodo is running for Park Commissioner District 3. I appeal to Summit Daily News readers because many of us commute to Summit County from Park County and we must pay attention to what’s going on in our neighboring counties. It...
Summit Daily News

Time to get spooky: A ‘hotspot’ for paranormal experiences in Eagle County

EAGLE COUNTY — For Red Cliff Mayor Duke Gerber, the presence of paranormal activity in the historic town is undeniable. “I believe in ghosts, 100 percent,” Gerber said. Gerber — who grew up in the town, only leaving for small periods of time to live in the neighboring towns of Gilman and Minturn — is far from alone in this sentiment, especially in Red Cliff, where residents have reported numerous paranormal happenings over the years, from in-home hauntings to bigfoot sightings to other inexplicable occurrences.
RED CLIFF, CO
Summit Daily News

Tangled wildlife, jack-o’-lantern bait: Parks and Wildlife asks public to be mindful of decorations as Halloween comes to an end

As Halloween comes to an end, wildlife managers are asking the public to be mindful of taking down decorations and putting away jack-o’-lanterns to help keep wildlife safe. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, animals like bears and deer are drawn to carved pumpkins left on porches or on doorsteps.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Town of Gypsum requests removal of Pride flag from Gypsum Recreation Center

GYPSUM — In March, Mountain Recreation’s decision to fly Pride flags year-round at its three Eagle County facilities was initially met with some backlash, followed by a groundswell of support from local residents, nonprofits and community groups. The town of Gypsum requested this week that the Pride flag...
GYPSUM, CO
Summit Daily News

Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Oct. 30

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Autumn, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female. Beau, 12 years, domestic...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Fulfillment of employee housing requirement remains unclear for Kindred Resort, but officials say there is still time to meet county mandate

Employee housing for future Kindred Resort staff members is still up in the air despite claims that a partnership with Village at Wintergreen would provide 40-50 beds for workers at the new resort. Kimball Crangle, the Colorado market president of Gorman & Co., which developed Village at Wintergreen, said Kindred...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

After a snow-filled week, sunshine is predicted for Summit County

Last week’s storms brought on excitement in Summit County as the first ski areas began to open, and this week will follow it up with mainly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. OpenSnow reported that 10 inches fell over the last week ahead of Keystone Resort’s opening day and Arapahoe...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Two Summit High School grads open medical spa

At BOLD n’ Bitchin Medical Spa, rooms are decorated with different themes, aesthetics are a number-one priority and personal empowerment is encouraged. BOLD n’ Bitchin’ opened on Oct. 1 with a mission to provide aesthetic beauty operations for both women and men across Summit County. Though the...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Blue River Horse Center expands programing to community with new obstacle course, changes name to Summit Valley Horse Center

Blue River Horse Center’s ranch may be quieter in the colder months, but staff is still working behind the scenes to prepare operations for spring and summer. After moving into a new home in 2021, and changing its name to Summit Valley Horse Center this month, the nonprofit is gearing up to increase community outreach and participation.
BLUE RIVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Ask Eartha: How and why can thermostats help me save big?

I’ve heard opposing views on the best way to use your thermostat for energy savings. Some say it’s better to turn it down when you’re away and others say it’s better to leave it at a constant temperature. Can you help settle this debate?. The snow...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Allen Bacher: I will reduce the size of the government and support individual freedoms

I am a second-generation descendant of immigrant families. I am the first to attend college. I am an experienced and seasoned private sector member. I have been an adjunct professor for various colleges for over 30-plus years around the country. I have sat on multiple nonprofit boards over the years to give back and support those goals that improve the life of others.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

