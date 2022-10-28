ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Rishi Sunak should sack Suella Braverman, says Keir Starmer

Rishi Sunak should sack Home Secretary Suella Braverman as she could pose a security risk, Keir Starmer has said. The Labour leader said the new prime minister's decision to re-appoint Ms Braverman six days after she was forced to quit over a security breach was an "act of weakness". He...
NBC News

'The Daily Show' faces backlash after segments about Rishi Sunak

“The Daily Show” is being criticized after a segment about Britain’s first Asian and nonwhite prime minister, Rishi Sunak. Monday’s episode included a 6 1/2 minute segment in which senior correspondent Ronny Chieng said Sunak wasn’t Asian because he was Indian. “I know everyone is excited...
Vice

US Warns of Terror Threats in Nigeria and South Africa Without Saying Why

Two African governments have been left baffled by the US government’s sudden warnings of imminent terrorist threats in their countries, without warning them in advance or giving any more detail. US consulates in both Nigeria and South Africa warned their staff this week that attacks on major cities in...
CNBC

EU urges Russia to revoke Ukraine Black Sea grain deal suspension

Russia says the move is a response to Ukraine's attack on Russian warships. The UN-backed agreement allowed grain exports from Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden says the "outrageous" move will increase starvation. Moscow scolds the U.S. reaction to the suspension. The European Union on Sunday called on Russia to reverse...
Vice

What your October 2022 looked like

I-D closed out 2020 with My Year in a Photo, a 12-month retrospective that brought in hundreds of incredible submissions from all over the world. We enjoyed it so much that from now on, we’ll be running it as a regular feature. At the end of each month, we’ll open our inbox to photographs from anyone and everyone — just email photography@i-d.co.
BBC

China Covid: Millions back in lockdown as Beijing doubles down on zero-Covid

Dozens of cities across China, including Wuhan where the coronavirus was first recorded, have gone into lockdown - as the country pursues leader Xi Jinping's zero-Covid policy. More than 800,000 people in one district in Wuhan were told to stay at home until 30 October. "We feel numb to it...
Vice

One of the World’s Most Secretive Spy Agencies Just Held Their First Press Conference

An unlikely and bizarre press conference stunned the people and political observers in Pakistan on Thursday. “You all must be surprised to see me here,” Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, one of the country’s highest ranking generals and the director general of one of the world’s most secretive spy agencies, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), said in a press conference in Rawalpindi city.
Details of Indian Visa for US and French Citizens

Vice

We Visited a ‘Secret Chinese Police Station’ in London

LONDON – The nondescript real estate agent’s office on a shabby stretch of north London high road is, at first glance, an unlikely hub of international intrigue. But Hunter Realty, in Hendon, northwest London, is under intense scrutiny following reports it shares its premises with one of a network of 54 illegal overseas Chinese police “service stations,” allegedly operating in 33 countries spanning five continents. Most are in Europe, with nine in Spain, four in Italy, and three in the UK.
Vice

Vice

