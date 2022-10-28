Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Rishi Sunak should sack Suella Braverman, says Keir Starmer
Rishi Sunak should sack Home Secretary Suella Braverman as she could pose a security risk, Keir Starmer has said. The Labour leader said the new prime minister's decision to re-appoint Ms Braverman six days after she was forced to quit over a security breach was an "act of weakness". He...
'The Daily Show' faces backlash after segments about Rishi Sunak
“The Daily Show” is being criticized after a segment about Britain’s first Asian and nonwhite prime minister, Rishi Sunak. Monday’s episode included a 6 1/2 minute segment in which senior correspondent Ronny Chieng said Sunak wasn’t Asian because he was Indian. “I know everyone is excited...
Rishi Sunak hires ITV head of UK news as communications chief
Journalist Amber de Botton takes special adviser role for new prime minister
Rishi Sunak may yet attend Cop27 climate summit, says No 10
Situation ‘under review’ after days of criticism and revelation Boris Johnson is seeking to attend
US Warns of Terror Threats in Nigeria and South Africa Without Saying Why
Two African governments have been left baffled by the US government’s sudden warnings of imminent terrorist threats in their countries, without warning them in advance or giving any more detail. US consulates in both Nigeria and South Africa warned their staff this week that attacks on major cities in...
Overcrowded stadium crush kills 11 people in Congolese capital
KINSHASA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Eleven people were killed on Saturday, including two police officers, in a crush at an overcrowded stadium concert in Kinshasa headlined by Congolese singer Fally Ipupa, the interior minister said.
France 24
UK to call Northern Ireland election within 12 weeks in bid to break political stalemate
The British government on Friday promised to call a fresh election to Northern Ireland's devolved parliament within the next 12 weeks in a bid to break a political stalemate that could eventually leave the region facing direct rule from London. But it declined to set a date for the vote,...
Pakistan's powerful spy agency comes out of the shadows to deny role in the killing of a high-profile journalist in Kenya
The head of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) gave an unprecedented press conference to respond to the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif.
CNBC
EU urges Russia to revoke Ukraine Black Sea grain deal suspension
Russia says the move is a response to Ukraine's attack on Russian warships. The UN-backed agreement allowed grain exports from Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden says the "outrageous" move will increase starvation. Moscow scolds the U.S. reaction to the suspension. The European Union on Sunday called on Russia to reverse...
"As A Frugal Dutch Person, This Mesmerizes Me": People From All Around The World Are Sharing Their Favorite Aspect Of American Life And Culture
"As a frugal Dutch person, this mesmerizes me, and I'm very sad it's not as acceptable here."
Vice
What your October 2022 looked like
I-D closed out 2020 with My Year in a Photo, a 12-month retrospective that brought in hundreds of incredible submissions from all over the world. We enjoyed it so much that from now on, we’ll be running it as a regular feature. At the end of each month, we’ll open our inbox to photographs from anyone and everyone — just email photography@i-d.co.
BBC
China Covid: Millions back in lockdown as Beijing doubles down on zero-Covid
Dozens of cities across China, including Wuhan where the coronavirus was first recorded, have gone into lockdown - as the country pursues leader Xi Jinping's zero-Covid policy. More than 800,000 people in one district in Wuhan were told to stay at home until 30 October. "We feel numb to it...
US orders families of embassy employees to depart Nigeria due to heightened risk of terrorism
The State Department has ordered non-emergency US embassy employees and their family members in Abuja, Nigeria to leave the country "due to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks there."
‘Underpaid, undervalued’: March of the Mummies protests take place across UK
Thousands join demonstration against a childcare structure they say is setting families up for failure
No 10 responds to King Charles Cop27 ‘ban’ as Sunak says it is right he focuses on ‘depressing domestic challenges’ – as it happened
Downing Street says it was ‘unanimously agreed’ with Palace that monarch would not attend; PM says he is focusing on economy but remains ‘personally committed’ to environment
One of the World’s Most Secretive Spy Agencies Just Held Their First Press Conference
An unlikely and bizarre press conference stunned the people and political observers in Pakistan on Thursday. “You all must be surprised to see me here,” Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, one of the country’s highest ranking generals and the director general of one of the world’s most secretive spy agencies, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), said in a press conference in Rawalpindi city.
Man attacks UK migrant processing centre, kills himself - Reuters photographer
DOVER, England, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A man threw petrol bombs attached to fireworks at a centre for processing migrants in the southern English port of Dover on Sunday and then killed himself, a Reuters photographer said.
getnews.info
Details of Indian Visa for US and French Citizens
Although you can leave India using 4 different travel methods namely by air, cruise, train or bus, only 2 entry methods are valid when entering India with e-Visa (India Visa Online). enter the country. by plane and cruise. According to Indian Immigration Rules for e-Visa India or e-Visa India, you are required to enter India by air or cruise at certain airports and ports when applying for Tourist or Business e-Visa India-Visa for India.
We Visited a ‘Secret Chinese Police Station’ in London
LONDON – The nondescript real estate agent’s office on a shabby stretch of north London high road is, at first glance, an unlikely hub of international intrigue. But Hunter Realty, in Hendon, northwest London, is under intense scrutiny following reports it shares its premises with one of a network of 54 illegal overseas Chinese police “service stations,” allegedly operating in 33 countries spanning five continents. Most are in Europe, with nine in Spain, four in Italy, and three in the UK.
‘My Whole Family Is Gone’: Bridge Collapse Kills At Least 140 in India
Illiyas Akbarbhai Pathan remembers dropping off his wife and two children on Sunday evening at the grand Jhulta Pul, or the Swinging Bridge, in India’s Gujarat state, where he drives an autorickshaw for a living. Pathan, 33, went home as his wife and kids, aged 3 and 6, went...
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
107K+
Followers
22K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0