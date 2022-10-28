ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Democrats Warn Of Consequences Ahead Of Election Day

WARSAW — Indiana’s top state-level candidates gave a full-throated warning about the consequences of the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Speaking to a small group gathered outside of the Kosciusko County Courthouse on Saturday, Oct. 29, U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott predicted the Supreme Court will continue to chip away at personal rights that have been protected for decades.
INDIANA STATE
Labor, Farm Interests Oppose Huge Solar Farm Near Winamac

WINAMAC – A plan to construct one of the world’s largest commercial solar energy systems in Northwest Indiana appears to be in limbo. But that’s not quelching concerns. The $1.5 billion plan, appropriately called Mammoth, would span an area almost as large as Manhattan, the New York City borough.
WINAMAC, IN
Smith In The Community

If you are involved in the community, you have met Jim Smith. He’s out patrolling the streets as a deputy sheriff, serving ice cream at the fair for the Leesburg Lions, helping non-profits as recent past president and member of the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club, watching over your tax dollars on the Tippecanoe Township Advisory Board, serving kids through Kosciusko 4-H, and, of course, running for sheriff of Kosciusko County. He does it all with a contagious smile and can-do spirit.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Lake City Bank Announces Promotion

WARSAW — Lake City Bank recently announced that Justin Taylor has been promoted to assistant vice president, financial wellness and training officer. In this position, Taylor works with all Lake City Bank branches to provide Financial Wellness Partner Program workshops to businesses and educates bank employees on issues related to the bank’s core value of inclusivity. He has been with the bank for four years.
WARSAW, IN
Special Valley Meeting Tonight To Address TVHS Renovation Project

AKRON — The Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. is hosting two special meetings seeking public input regarding the planned renovation of Tippecanoe Valley High School. The first is at 6 p.m. tonight, Oct. 31, and the second is 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7. Both are at the TVSC Administrative Office, 8343 S. SR 19, Akron.
AKRON, IN
Timeline From The Past: Fuel Shortage Causes School Closure Concerns

From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Nov. 1, 1973 — “Unless we have a severely cold winter, the Warsaw schools will remain open,” Dr. Max Hobbs, Warsaw Community Schools superintendent, commented today on a possible fuel shortage at the schools.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Floyd L. Welling

Floyd L. Welling, 90, Goshen, died early Saturday morning, Oct. 29, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born May 5, 1932, in Greene County, Penn., to Leroy and Cora (Yoders) Welling. On June 15, 1952, he married Wanda M. Strait in Oakland, Md. She died Oct. 8, 2010. He...
GOSHEN, IN
Chamber Has Ribbon-Cutting For Alzheimer’s Home Therapy

WARSAW — Wende Roberts knows what it’s like to have family members deal with memory-related issues. “My dad had a 22-year journey with Parkinson’s. He was diagnosed when I was in fifth grade, the youngest in the Midwest at the time, so I was in a caregiver role very early in my life,” she said. “Then my mother ended up with a five-year journey with Alzheimer’s. She just recently passed this past January.”
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Fred Osburn

Fred Osburn, 67, Warsaw, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. He was born March 27, 1955. He is survived by his son, Fredrick J. Osburn, Warsaw; his stepdaughter, Jonel Korb (Randall) Shepherd; and his two grandchildren. McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw, is in charge of arrangements.
WARSAW, IN
Carles Wade Ousley — PENDING

Carles Wade Ousley, Winona Lake, passed away at Grace Village Retirement Community on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the age of 80. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
WINONA LAKE, IN
ISP Investigating Teens’ Deaths In Kosciusko County

WARSAW — Indiana State Police have confirmed that they are investigating the deaths of three teenagers found dead in a vehicle in Kosciusko County over the weekend. Autopsies were performed this morning on the teens. More information is to be released later today.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:31 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, West Levi Lee Road, east of North SR 15, Warsaw. Drivers: Victor Cruz Amador, 39, East Smith Street, Warsaw; and Heather J. Dausman, 42, North Old SR 15 30, Warsaw. Cruz Amador was traveling west on West Levi Lee Road when his vehicle crossed the centerline, hitting Dausman’s vehicle head-on. Dausman complained of elbow and lower arm pain. Damage up to $10,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Kay D. Nevil

Kay D. Nevil, 82, Big Lake, near Columbia City, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. She was born Jan. 22, 1940. Survivors include a son, Todd Kiester, Kimmell; a daughter, Pamela Schroth, Goshen; two grandsons; and two great-granddaughters.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Frances ‘Betty’ Blain

Frances “Betty” Blain, 93, formerly of rural Columbia City, died at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Albany Health and Rehabilitation Center, Albany. She was born Jan. 28, 1929. On Oct. 11, 1947, she married John W. Blain; he preceded her in death. Surviving are her children,...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Alan Wayne Coy

Alan Wayne Coy, 75, Milford, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born July 27, 1947, in Warsaw, the son of Gerald Burton and Louise Adeline (Smaltz) Coy. Alan was a lifetime Milford resident, a member of the Masonic Lodge and a retired pharmacist. He worked...
MILFORD, IN
Everett Dale Brown

Everett Dale Brown, 84, Winamac, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Winamac. He was born Monday, Sept. 19, 1938. On April 17, 1965, Dale married Yvonne Brems; she preceded him in death. Surviving are sons, Alan (Lissa) Brown, Valparaiso and Steve Brown, North Judson; and daughter, Carol (Keith) Tripenfeldas, North...
WINAMAC, IN
Rev. Dr. David L. Abel

Rev. Dr. David L. Abel, 94, Wabash, died at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor West, Wabash. He was born July 19, 1928. David married Mary Jane Duzan on July 24, 1949; she preceded him in death. David is survived by his two sons, David...
WABASH, IN
Brooks Allen Frey

Brooks Allen Frey died Oct. 25, 2022, at Riley Children’s Hospital, Indianapolis. Brooks is survived by his parents Jeremy and Kelsey (Hedges) Frey, both of Ligonier; siblings, Gavin, Grace, Adley, Avie, Bailey, Luke and Liam Frey; grandparents Mahlon and Cathy Frey, Martha Hedges and Troy and Annie Hedges; great-grandma, Anna Maria Sanchez; and great-grandma and grandpa, John and Jan Diller.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry D. Hooley

Larry D. Hooley, 83, Goshen, passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at home surrounded by family. He was born Oct. 1, 1939, in Middlebury. On April 15, 1962, he married Marilynn M. Yoder in Goshen. She survives along with a son: Gregory D. (Carol Christner) Hooley, Goshen; a grandson; two...
GOSHEN, IN

