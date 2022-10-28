ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas FireSMART app now available for prescribed burning

LITTLE ROCK, AR – The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment are pleased to announce the launch of the Arkansas FireSMART mobile application. This app, created with funding from the Environmental Protection Agency, offers row crop producers and forest landowners a simple, easy way to check conditions and report prescribed burns.
ARKANSAS STATE

