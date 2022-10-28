Microsoft Edge update improves sidebar, adds new policies

What you need to know

Microsoft recently released Edge version Version 107.0.1418.24 to the Stable Channel.

The update improves the sidebar of the browser and adds a new policy related to when the browser starts up.

The latest build of Edge also has several new policies that make the browser easier to configure.

Microsoft Edge just received an update to version Version 107.0.1418.24. The latest build of the browser doesn't include any new features, but it improves the app's sidebar. It also brings several new policies to Edge.

All of the feature changes, new policies, and deprecated policies are outlined by Microsoft on a support page .

Microsoft Edge sidebar. The Microsoft Edge sidebar lets users access productivity tools side-by-side with their browsing window. For enterprise customers, the following experiences are currently turned on by default: Search, Discover, Office.com, and Outlook. Administrators can control the availability and configure the Microsoft Edge sidebar using the HubsSidebarEnabled , ExtensionInstallBlockList , and ExtensionInstallForceList policies. The extension ID for each sidebar app can be found at edge://sidebar-internals . For more information, see Manage the sidebar in Microsoft Edge .

The Microsoft Edge sidebar lets users access productivity tools side-by-side with their browsing window. For enterprise customers, the following experiences are currently turned on by default: Search, Discover, Office.com, and Outlook. Administrators can control the availability and configure the Microsoft Edge sidebar using the HubsSidebarEnabled , ExtensionInstallBlockList , and ExtensionInstallForceList policies. The extension ID for each sidebar app can be found at edge://sidebar-internals . For more information, see Manage the sidebar in Microsoft Edge . New policy to give more flexibility in Microsoft Edge startup. The RestoreOnStartupUserURLsEnabled policy lets users add and remove their own URLs to open when starting Microsoft Edge while maintaining the mandatory list of sites specified by the admin.

Edge Version 107.0.1418.24: New policies

EdgeWorkspacesEnabled - Enable Workspaces

EnhanceSecurityModeBypassIntranet - Enhanced Security Mode configuraton for Intranet zone sites

EventPathEnabled - Re-enable the Event.path API until Microsoft Edge version 115

InternetExplorerIntegrationLocalMhtFileAllowed - Allow local MHTML files to open automatically in Internet Explorer mode

LinkedAccountEnabled - Enable the linked account feature

PerformanceDetectorEnabled - Performance Detector Enabled

RestoreOnStartupUserURLsEnabled - Allow users to add and remove their own sites during startup when the RestoreOnStartupURLs policy is configured

DefaultShareAdditionalOSRegionSetting - Set the default "share additional operating system region" setting

WebSelectEnabled - Web Select Enabled

WebSQLAccess - Force WebSQL to be enabled

WebSQLNonSecureContextEnabled - Force WebSQL in non-secure contexts to be enabled

The update also includes several security updates, which are listed on a separate page from Microsoft .