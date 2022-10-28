Read full article on original website
Judith A. Hubatch
Judith A. Hubatch, age 76, of Tomahawk, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at her home under the care of Compassus Hospice. Judy was born Aug. 15, 1946, in Antigo, Wis., to the late Louis and Virginia (Cline) Dorn. She was married to David Hubatch on Aug. 8, 1964; he survives.
John W. Loka
John W. Loka, age 97, of Tomahawk, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at Milestone Senior Living in Tomahawk. John was born on Jan. 29, 1925, in Jefferies, Wis., the son of Harold and Mary (Stefanez) Loka. John attended school in Tomahawk. He was honorably discharged from the Navy after serving during World War II. Upon returning home, John built Loka Bay Resort on Lake Alice.
Shirley M. Westra
Shirley M. Westra, age 88, of Tomahawk, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Aspirus Tomahawk Hospital. Dear daughter of the late John and Mildred Sakshaug, and sister of the late Ronald Sakshaug. Beloved wife of 71 years of James J. Westra. Loving mother of Cheryl (Edward) Westra, James A. (Beth) Westra, and Shawn (David) Fails. Cherished grandmother of David Fails Jr., and Kelly Fails. Dearest aunt of Christine (Jeffrey) Sobkowiak, and Michael (Victoria) Sakshaug. She leaves behind many loved ones and friends.
Tom J. Dittmer
Tom J. Dittmer, 67, of 2167 County Rd. Y, Tomahawk passed away at his home on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 following a long battle with cancer. Tom was born Feb. 20, 1955 in Elmhurst, Ill. to Theodore and Angeline (Decker) Dittmer. He was married to Shirley Legan on Sept. 11, 1996 in Tomahawk. Dit spent 40 years working at Owens-Illinois/PCA paper mill and retired in 2015. In his younger years he was a speed skater, motocross racer, and was a Junior World Champion Snowmobile Racer. He enjoyed life to the fullest and was an avid reader, Packer fan, and loved just sitting outside. He and Shirley both enjoyed traveling. Tom loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
Trick-or-Treating to be Held Monday in the Wausau Area
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — All communities in the Wausau area will hold Trick-or-Treating hours on Monday. Some communities held their community-wide Trick-or-Treating on Sunday. Those included Athens, Edgar, and Marathon City. Downtown Stevens Point held its event on Saturday, with residential Trick-or-Treating set for Monday from 5-8 PM. Marshfield’s...
Wausau Native Reported Missing in Washington DC
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Wausau native has been reported missing in Washington, DC. 24-year-old Taylor Hackel, who graduated from Newman Catholic Schools and is currently studying at the John Paul The Second Institute was last seen on Monday, and reported missing to the Metro DC Police on Wednesday. Officers say...
Grand Opening Held for Ross Avenue Apartments in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — At the site of the former Ponderosa Motel stands a new 16-unit apartment building, with another to come in the next few months. City officials and representatives from Emmerich Properties held a grand opening on Monday in front of the building, which welcomes its first residents earlier this month and will likely be filled before the end of the year. Susan Lang with Emmerich says that they saw a lot of positives in working with the city to bring affordable-rate housing to the neighborhood while getting rid of a longtime eyesore.
Wausau area obituaries October 28, 2022
Dwala A. Smail, age 80, of Wausau, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Mountain Terrace, Wausau, under the care of Interim Hospice. Dwala was born on October 23, 1942, in Red Wing, MN, daughter of the late Walter and Verneale (Barghusen) Krie. She attended Winona State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in education. On August 8, 1964, she married Donald Smail in Red Wing, MN. Dwala used her teaching degree throughout her entire life, spent many years helping Hmong refugees, and most recently worked as an event planner for Thrivent Financial, retiring in 2008. She enjoyed gardening, camping in northern Wisconsin and Michigan, and spending time with family. Dwala volunteered with numerous community organizations including the Boy Scouts of America and Faith in Action. She was a long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wausau where she worked with youth education, women of the church, and served as president of the alter guild for many years. She also enjoyed being a part of the 50/50 homemaker’s club.
Family: Wausau grad last seen near Catholic University in D.C. found safe
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A high school graduate from Wausau Newman, Taylor Hackel, has been found safe after having not been seen or heard from since Monday, October 24. According to a Facebook post from Taylor’s aunt, Catherine Hackel, at 7:42 p.m. Friday night: “Taylor has been found!!!! Her parents, Paul and Mary are flying over there to pick her up and take her back home. A BIG THANK YOU to everyone for your prayers and thoughts.! The power of prayer is awesome!!! Let’s not stop here, let’s continue praying for those who have not been found yet that one day they will be reunited with their loved ones ...”
Aspirus remains in-network for Security Health Plan
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Security Health Plan recently became aware that some of its members recently received a letter from Aspirus that could be interpreted that Aspirus would no longer be an in-network provider for their health plan as of Jan. 1, 2023. “We apologize for the confusion and would...
Marshfield Police Department Responds to Unconscious Driver at Marshfield Kwik Trip
The Marshfield Police Department responded to an unconscious driver at a Marshfield Kwik Trip. On October 27th, the Department received a report that there was an unconscious female slumped over her steering wheel at a gas pump at the North Peach Avenue Kwik Trip. The female was identified as a 28-year-old Stratford woman.
Wausau house boasts spectral inhabitants
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The pink mansion at 1314 Grand Avenue is a revered part of Wausau history. “The building was originally built in 1894. It was built at 1210 Grand Avenue which is about 3 blocks to the north and was moved here in 1981,” said owner Adam Doede.
Cross country: Rachael Reilly makes third-straight trip to State
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Hatchet junior Rachael Reilly concluded her season in the Division 2 race at the 110th annual State Cross Country Championships in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, Oct. 29. This was Reilly’s third trip in a row to the State Meet. Rachael got off to a controlled...
Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states
About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
Libel and police misconduct allegations abound in sheriff's race
Allegations are being made on each side of a hotly-contested sheriff's race in Price County, Wisconsin.Photo Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. This article has been updated. If you have already seen this article, please scroll down to "Update - 10/28/22" to read the responses from incumbent candidate Sheriff Brian Schmidt and write-in candidate Mr. John Brylski. You can also access the official complaint.
Wausau area births, Oct. 27
Caleb Blaskowski and Jennifer Hanen announce the birth of their daughter Haven Willow, born at 11:53 p.m. Oct. 20, 2022. Haven weighed 4 pounds, 13 ounces. Scott Buss and Jessica Zeinert announce the birth of their daughter Rowan Charlee, born at 11:44 a.m. Oct. 21, 2022. Rowan weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
Marshfield Police Department Investigating Amazon Scam
The Marshfield Police Department is investigating a fraud case. The scam is a familiar one. A woman reported she lost $400. She thought she was emailing an Amazon gift card to a family member. However, the recipient was actually a scammer and they immediately used the card. Scammers frequently request...
FREED 2 WEEKS AGO: Man Attempted to Kill 3 Forest County Sheriff Deputies | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #49
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Robert Jacobson was one of them. His release was discretionary. 49th in the...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 31, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Oct. 31:. On 10-24-22 deputies were alerted to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Bear Tail Rd. in the Town of Harrison. It was reported that the driver of the suspicious vehicle a Tomahawk man, 40, made contact with a resident in the area looking for directions to USH 51. A deputy located the suspect vehicle a short time later and stopped it for not having license plates on the vehicle. After making contact with the driver, he was found to be under the influence of intoxicants. He was placed through a series of field sobriety tests and as a result of those tests he was arrested for a first offense of OWI. The male was also cited for operating with no valid driver’s license and placed on a probation hold. He was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
