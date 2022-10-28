As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Oct. 31:. On 10-24-22 deputies were alerted to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Bear Tail Rd. in the Town of Harrison. It was reported that the driver of the suspicious vehicle a Tomahawk man, 40, made contact with a resident in the area looking for directions to USH 51. A deputy located the suspect vehicle a short time later and stopped it for not having license plates on the vehicle. After making contact with the driver, he was found to be under the influence of intoxicants. He was placed through a series of field sobriety tests and as a result of those tests he was arrested for a first offense of OWI. The male was also cited for operating with no valid driver’s license and placed on a probation hold. He was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO