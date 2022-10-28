Read full article on original website
Xi Jinping Consolidates Power in Beijing | Opinion
At the Chinese Communist Party's 20th Party Congress, Xi Jinping gave himself another term as head of China's ruling party, government, and military.
Chinese Media Says Beijing to Use 'All Measures Necessary' Against Taiwan
The Global Times, which is published by the Chinese Community Party, warned of the "risk of war" and accused the United States of "inflaming" tensions.
Ukraine Turns on China at U.N. Over Human Rights Concerns in Xinjiang
Ukraine abstained as the U.N. Human Rights Council voted not to debate the body's report on China's policies in Xinjiang.
These Republicans Have Seen a Major Twitter Boost Since Musk Takeover
GOP lawmakers, as well as Donald Trump Jr., have all seen major increases to their followers list after the billionaire bought the social network.
Ukraine Resurfaces Putin Body Double Claim, Asks if Russian Leader 'Exists'
A Ukrainian official has resurfaced allegations that multiple body doubles stand in for Russian President Vladimir Putin in instances that have become increasingly frequent. Major General Kyrylo Budanov, the Ukrainian military intelligence chief, told the Daily Mail in an interview published over the weekend that Putin uses at least three body doubles who have allegedly received cosmetic surgery in order to look like him. He also asked if "the real Putin still exists" and questioned if the Russian president was still making key decisions in Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
LA Is Facing a Major Natural Disaster—and It's Not Related to Earthquakes
Scientists have warned almost 1 million people would be impacted from flooding, with disadvantaged communities at greatest risk.
On election eve, the state of the US economy is a blurry one
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Help-wanted signs are everywhere. Employers are posting nearly two job openings for every unemployed American. Hiring is on track for its second-strongest year in government records dating to 1940. And the economy grew solidly over the summer. From certain angles, the nation's economic picture...
Ukraine Shoots Down 2 Russian 'Alligators' in 3 Minutes: Defense Officials
The Ukrainian Air Force says its anti-aircraft gunners shot down two Russian attack helicopters in the Kherson region, where the Ukrainian military is currently engaged in a counteroffensive. Ukraine's Air Command South reported on Monday evening that units of its Odesa-based anti-aircraft missile brigade had successfully struck each of the...
Putin Says 'Necessary Conditions' May Arise for Ukraine Negotiation
Russian President Vladimir Putin says that "necessary conditions" could arise and spur negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Putin said on Monday that it would be possible to restart stalled peace talks between the nations but expressed frustration that Ukraine was "refusing to discuss anything" with Russia after Moscow's recent suspension of a deal to allow the exporting of grain from Ukrainian ports.
The optics of American hate
The road to hell isn’t paved anymore with good intentions. The asphalt is hatred. Chances are you have experienced it recently. A person may have confronted you because of race or ethnicity. One study shows that 22% of Americans have encountered that or had their property damaged because of their skin color or culture. You […] The post The optics of American hate appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
What Is Indigenous North American Stickball? Google Doodle Celebrates Sport
The November 1, 2022, Google Doodle marks the start of U.S. Native American Heritage Month.
Global Elites: 'No Money, No Problems' | Opinion
Society's major institutions have been largely, if not entirely, coopted.
Private Poll Surveillance Poses Bigger Threat Than Election Fraud: DOJ
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is arguing that groups watching ballot drop boxes in Arizona pose a greater threat to the election in the key swing state than outright voter fraud. The DOJ on Monday filed a brief, signaling its support for voting rights organizations in a lawsuit that contends...
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
Russia Official Fired After Asking Putin To End Instagram and Facebook Bans
Russia cracked down on Meta after Instagram permitted posts urging violence against Putin and Russian troops, while Facebook was banned for restricting access to Russian media.
Russian Agent Spying on HIMARS Positions Detained in Ukraine: Kyiv
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) says it has captured a "Russian agent" who had apparently been spying on Ukrainian heavy artillery. On Saturday the SBU posted four photographs to its official Twitter account showing a man being searched by two Ukrainian soldiers, the suspect being interrogated and then SBU agents looking through a phone.
Putin Struggling to Control Ever-Growing Conflicts Among His Lieutenants
Russia is "rapidly becoming a failed state," Vlad Mykhnenko, an expert at the University of Oxford, told Newsweek.
Russian State TV Guest Admits Country 'Underestimated' U.S.
Professor Andrey Sidorov warned that Russia needed to improve its economy quickly to keep up with China and the U.S. in a future arms race.
Biden's Unprecedented Ukraine Aid Raises Red Flags | Opinion
The use of the presidential drawdown has seen incredible expansion under the Biden administration.
Video Shows Shanghai Disneyland Visitors Trying to Flee Park Amid Lockdown
Thousands of visitors were tested for COVID-19 and remained at the Disney park until late on Monday.
