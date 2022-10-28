Uptown’s Historical Preston Bradley Center Bought By Local Surgeon, Blues Man Who Plans To Convert It Into Nonprofit Community Hub

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
A unique teacher, student footwork challenge makes Chicagoans proudMark StarChicago, IL
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
Related
blockclubchicago.org
Miami-Themed Bar Wynwood Closes In Wicker Park After 3 Years On Milwaukee Avenue
WICKER PARK — Wynwood Kitchen and Spirits in Wicker Park has closed after three years, according to signs posted outside the business. The Miami-themed bar opened in 2019 at 1560 N. Milwaukee Ave., the spot formerly home to the High Noon Saloon. This week, a sign outside the bar...
Chicago's Pastor Corey Brooks comes down from rooftop, breaks ground on community center
CHICAGO - Chicago's famous "rooftop pastor" Corey Brooks came down from the rooftop after 343 nights to break ground on a new community center in Woodlawn. "Eleven months ago we had zero dollars to build a community center. But now here we are, eleven months... and we have $20 million," Brooks said.
blockclubchicago.org
Affordable Apartments And Grocery Store Coming To West Humboldt Park’s Chicago Avenue
WEST HUMBOLDT PARK — A mixed-use development with affordable apartments and a grocery store is planned for West Humboldt Park’s Chicago Avenue. Last week, local development firm 548 Development won zoning approval from the City Council to build a 60-unit development at 3831 W. Chicago Ave. with Bamenda Grocery and Coffee as the anchor tenant.
Chicago club pauses the music after allegations by Black employee
The Hideout announced the hiatus in a statement, saying they take seriously the concerns voiced by Mykele Deville. They said they’re committed to hearing the difficult truths that change requires.
blockclubchicago.org
Southwest Side Sisters Felt Existing Zero-Waste Stores Weren’t For Them — So They Launched Their Own
CHICAGO — Two sisters teamed up to create an online zero-waste market to make sustainability products more accessible and geared toward people of color. Mónica and Aidee San Miguel’s shop, VOLVERde, sells products ranging from laundry detergent and shampoo to reusable kitchen napkins and tortillas warmers. It also offers refill packs so customers can stock up using their existing containers and send the refill package back to VOLVERde for reuse.
blockclubchicago.org
Sweetgreen Opening New Store In Lincoln Common Tuesday
LINCOLN PARK — Sweetgreen is opening a store this week in Lincoln Park. The Sweetgreen opens Tuesday at Lincoln Common, 2361 N. Lincoln Ave., Suite A1-110. To celebrate its grand opening, Sweetgreen will donate one meal to Nourishing Hope food pantry for every meal sold Tuesday, according to a news release.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago opens POP! Heights Park on Far South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago opened a new park on the city's Far South Side on Saturday. POP! Heights Park is a 21,000 square foot park at 11227 South Halsted Street. POP! Heights Park is part of an initiative to re-purpose nearly one million square feet of blighted areas on the Far South Side to spur economic growth and repopulate communities. The park is accessible to thousands of people living in Roseland, Morgan Park and West Pullman.
'The city needs some hope': Pastor Corey Brooks breaks ground for new Woodlawn community center
Saturday's ceremonial groundbreaking came as at least 29 children and teens in the city have been shooting victims, seven of them killed, just this month.
fox32chicago.com
Homeowners on Chicago's Northwest Side can receive financial relief for unpaid property taxes
CHICAGO - Homeowners on Chicago's Northwest Side can receive some financial relief for their unpaid property taxes. Applications are now open for the ‘Delinquent Tax Loan’ program. This program is offered through the Northwest Home Equity Assurance Program, which serves Jefferson Park, Irving Park, Belmont Cragin and parts...
The Hideout Announces it Will Close Until 2023
Chicago bar and music venue The Hideout will head into a hiatus following concerns of a toxic work environment that were voiced by a former employee. The Bucktown venue will close Nov. 7 and plan to reopen in 2023 with "new leadership and a commitment to a healthy, supportive and respectful organizational culture," according to a statement released Monday from owners Tim and Katie Tuten and Mike and Jim Hinchsliff.
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub
Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Comings & Goings: Chef opens own restaurant in Country Club Hills
Charmaine Candler began her journey to restaurateur while she was tending bar at Aces Bar and Grill in Country Club Hills and would regularly bring in home-cooked food for her customers. Four years ago, she officially opened her Charmz Kitchen inside Aces and started serving her Southern cuisine and signature...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was shot on South Michigan Avenue on Saturday. The man, 31, was near the sidewalk on South Michigan near 73rd Street in Greater Grand Crossing when he was shot in the hand. He was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in eye in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was in critical condition after being shot in the eye in South Shore. The man, 62, was walking on South Saginaw near East 76th around 8:20 p.m. when he was shot in the face. He was hospitalized at the University of Chicago in...
fox32chicago.com
4 hospitalized for overdoses at River North bar: Chicago fire officials
CHICAGO - Four people were taken to the hospital for overdoses at a downtown Chicago bar Saturday night. Chicago fire officials say around 2:50 a.m. they received a call about multiple overdoses at Y Bar in River North on Ontario Street. Two men were taken to Rush Hospital and another...
splashmags.com
Solita Restaurant – An Exciting And New Chicago Dining Option
An absolutely fabulous, new Mexican dining option has opened its doors in the River North neighborhood called, Solita Tacos & Margaritas (“Solita”) at 431 N. Wells Street. Solita has several other locations in Southern California, the first outpost of the restaurant in a different state. Solita features a vibrant culinary and beverage program that highlights Baja-style fare as well as a unique variety of tequila, mezcal and margaritas.
50 Years Ago, 2 Chicago Trains Collide, 45 Souls Lost Their Lives
We've just passed the 50th anniversary of one of the most terrible days in Illinois transportation history. It was on that day in 1972 when two Chicago commuter trains collided resulting in 45 souls losing their lives. There's a Wikipedia page dedicated to what happened on a cloudy October 30,...
rtands.com
Watch: CTA moving forward on Red Line Extension project
The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is proposing to extend the Red Line from the existing terminal at 95th/Dan Ryan to 130th Street, subject to the availability of funding. The proposed 5.6-mile extension would include four new stations near 103rd Street, 111th Street, Michigan Avenue, and 130th Street. Multimodal connections at each station would include bus, bike, pedestrian, and park & ride facilities. This project is one part of the Red Ahead Program to extend and enhance the entire Red Line.
fox32chicago.com
South Side street pastor brings 'Trunk or Treat' to Eggers Grove Sunday
Chicago Street Pastor Donovan Price will be bringing limitless trick-or-treating to 112th Street in Eggers Grove Sunday. He hopes to provide a safe space for families to enjoy Halloween. Pastor Price will be giving out candy at events on the South Side Saturday and Monday as well.
4 people shot minutes apart on Chicago's Near North, Northwest Sides
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are hurt, in two shootings, within ten minutes of each other, on the city's Near West and Northwest Sides.The first happened at 2:15 a.m. at Newcastle and Addison.Two women were standing in a kitchen when shots were fired from outside the home.They were both grazed by a bullet and are expected to be okay.Ten minutes later - two men were shot while sitting in a car near Taylor and Oakley.One of the men is listed in critical condition.No one is in custody for either shooting.
Comments / 1