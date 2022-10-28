Read full article on original website
Yahoo!
Some parents aren't allowing their kids to have sleepovers. Here's what experts think about slumber parties in this day and age.
For some children, a sleepover at a friend's house is viewed as a right of passage: Not only are they away from their parents for the night, but they're also in a different environment, giggling with friends and staying up past bedtime. But while some kids love sleepovers, others prefer to sleep in their own bed, feeling nervous at the thought of leaving their home for a night.
Lima News
Living with Children: The most important social courtesy to teach a child
One of the characteristics of a truly civilized society is the ubiquitous use of proper social courtesies. Raising a child is all about civilizing the savage within; therefore, “manners,” as they are known, should be taught to a child early and diligently. A parent recently wrote me, asking,...
CNET
Your Weird Dreams Might Mean Something After All: Experts Weigh In
Sleep is vital -- your body needs sleep not only to rest, but also to regulate your metabolism and brain function. But, if you're anything like me, your brain feels anything but restful when you sleep, because it's too busy cooking up wild and strange scenarios in the form of dreams. Though it's easy to understand why we have to go to sleep each night, it's much more difficult to explain why we dream and how to interpret what exactly those dreams mean, especially if they're outlandish or perhaps even scary.
The Harsh Reality of Narcissists Abuse
Actually, it’s kind of weird what happens. I’m not 100% sure I was with a Narcissist, but I’m pretty sure. I was with something similar or strong traits because there is no other way to explain it. And the longer you are away, you will gain more clarity. But in the beginning, you will second guess every ounce of reality to justify their abusive behavior.
CNBC
My mom has 7 rules to be happy and successful as you age: No. 1 is, 'Your 20s are mostly practice'
A few years ago, I watched a friend have a panic attack over the prospect of turning 30. Last month, I spent a long weekend at the beach for another friend's 30th wherein the "over the hill" jokes flew thick and fast. I've seen people hyperventilate upon graduating college at age 22 ("I'm an adult now") or hitting 25 ("I'm really an adult now").
NBC Miami
Parenting Expert: The No. 1 Soft Skill That Predicts Kids' Success More Than IQ—and How to Teach It
Through my research as a child psychologist, I've found that perseverance is the No. 1 soft skill that sets kids who are highly motivated apart from those who give up easily. In fact, studies have supported that it is a stronger predictor of success than IQ. Kids who have perseverance...
Upworthy
Counselor explains why there's a disconnect between most elderly parents and their children
Trigger warning: This article contains themes of emotional abuse and parental neglect that some readers may find distressing. Many Generation X children have had a hard time with parents who were too busy or did not think their children's emotions are a big deal. Therefore, many children from especially the 1970s-80s era have grown up feeling a vacuum in terms of their emotional needs.
I'm a divorce attorney who represents the kids. Here's what parents should know about minimizing the impacts of divorce.
She sometimes represents kids in divorce cases and suggests parents don't bad-mouth their ex-spouse in front of the kids.
News4Jax.com
Talking to your children about safety
Now that children are back in school, it’s a good idea for parents to have conversations with their little ones about safety. And if you’ve never had that talk before, you may be wondering what to say. “When we talk about ‘stranger danger,’ we have be careful. We...
Why a Narcissist Stops Talking to You
There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
CNBC
Is your partner 'quiet quitting' your relationship? Here are 2 warning signs
Americans are searching "when to break up" more than ever, according to recent Google Trends data. And while figuring out how and when to dump their partners, some are "quiet quitting" their relationships. The term "quiet quitting" barreled into the zeitgeist a few months ago and generally refers to workers...
Another Mom Just Asked For Your Favorite Sitter’s Info... What Do You Do?
First, a confession. I stole a neighbor's nanny. It wasn't even hard. Well, it was a little hard, because I ran down the street after the woman and begged for her number after seeing her in action at a neighborhood music class. She was only working for my neighbor three days a week, so I hired her to nanny for our family for the other two. My neighbor was not amused.
I'm So Sick Of Being The On-Call Parent
I’m tired. The kind of tired that is a burden and not a badge of honor. Every morning, I wake up and wonder what unexpected parenting demands will derail me from my professional ones. I suffer from the stress and strain of one particular brand of exhausting parenting: being a work-from-home mom of school-aged kids.
Could Witchcraft Make You A Better Parent? Real Witches Say ‘Yes’
As a new mom fumbling through the daily grind of work, caregiving, and what little social life I can manage to eke in, I often find myself wondering how other parents pull it off. Sure, I may be able to slog through the day, but the idea that I could do so while feeling calm? Collected? Powerful, even? A sheer fantasy. Some days I’m so worn down (or, as we say in my household, “like butter scraped over too much bread”), that I feel I’d need to summon supernatural energy to thrive — rather than just survive.
The 8 Best Toys For Tummy Time — So Your Little One Doesn’t Protest The Mat
Did you know that it’s almost never too early for babies to begin a tummy time routine? According to Dr. Laura Purdy, MD, babies can begin practicing tummy time “as soon as the umbilical cords fall off! Babies this young may not be awake much during the day but when they do have small windows of awake time, tummy time is great to start!” In fact, an early introduction to tummy time encourages gross motor skills right from the start — strengthening their muscles and building towards crucial developmental milestones. And the best toys for tummy time up the fun factor to help keep them engaged longer.
Your Kid’s Upset About A Problem With A Friend At School. How Do You Text The Other Parent?
You are often your child's intermediary during the preschool and elementary school years, which can mean being their voice when there's a social issue. This is not the case in high school — your teen might die of embarrassment if you text their frenemy's parent. (If your teen is getting suspended due to hijinks, that's another story.) Even so, when your young child comes home saying there is a problem with a friend, your first instinct is to try to fix it for them. But what's the best way to handle this scenario, really?
Psych Centra
Why Can’t I Make Friends?
Fear of rejection and lack of time can make creating new friendships hard. But trying new activities, such as volunteering or joining a book club, can help you meet new people. As we grow older, making new friends and keeping old ones can become harder and harder. Feelings of loneliness...
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com
What to Do when Your Kids Don’t Listen in Public
Do you spend family outings disciplining your child? Learn what to do when your kids don’t listen in public so you can enjoy your time together. Getting your kids to listen at home is hard enough, but what do you do when you’re out in public?. Maybe you...
New Research Proves Parents Aren’t Crazy & That Toddlers Truly Just Stop Napping Out Of Nowhere
Nap time. It can be the one hour or two a day when a parent gets to catch up on the millions of other things they have to do, or, if they are really lucky, take a whole 15 minutes to themselves. Unfortunately, there tends to be a time —...
I'm 33 And I Still Need My Mommy
My mom told me she had breast cancer on a Facetime call. What started as a routine check-in turned into one of the most horrendous and surreal moments of my life with just one sentence: “So, I got some test results back…”. She explained that she’d gone in...
