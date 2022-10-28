Warner Bros.’ “Black Adam” continued its run atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with £3.4 million ($4.01 million) in its second weekend and now has a total of £13.4 million, according to numbers from Comscore. In its third weekend, in second place, Sony’s “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” continued its strong performance with £1.49 million for a total of £9.04 million. In third position, Disney’s “The Banshees Of Inisherin” collected £1.2 million in its second weekend for a total of £4.2 million. Lionsgate’s “Prey for the Devil” debuted in fourth place with £859,717 and rounding off the top five was another...

