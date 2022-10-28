Read full article on original website
Who Is Michael Imperioli's Wife? The 'Sopranos' Alum Returns to HBO in 'The White Lotus' Season 2
If any of you fans of The White Lotus don’t know about Michael Imperioli — and his wife, his children, and his career so far — it’s time for a crash course on the actor. After all, Michael is one of the stars of the acclaimed anthology’s second season.
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
The Cast of 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Is on TikTok — Here Are Their Handles
Season 3 of Love Is Blind is here and it's wild. During this installment, we meet couples Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey; Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez; Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Alfia; Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed, and Raven Ross and SK Alagbada. Some couples are clearly stronger than others and while I'm sure we've all made our predictions on which pairs work and which don't, only time will tell who leaves the show a Mr. and Mrs.
Meghann Fahy Is From 'The White Lotus' –– Who Is She Dating?
Now in its second season, HBO's The White Lotus has brought the right amount of comedy and drama to our television screens. The social satire follows the lives of guests and workers at a fancy resort called the White Lotus. Article continues below advertisement. Naturally, fans are curious to learn...
'The Simpsons' Has a 'Death Note' Parody in This Year's "Treehouse of Horror"
Every year, The Simpsons airs a Halloween-themed anthology known as the Treehouse of Horror. In these specials, the long-running animated sitcom becomes a collection of spooky and quirky shorts dedicated to the spirit of Halloween. As an added treat, the names in the end credits are typically changed to become horror-themed.
Matthew Perry Revealed That Dating Julia Roberts Was "Too Much" for Him in New Memoir
It’s common to see A-list celebrities forge romantic relationships — from Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Since a lot comes with dating a Hollywood star, many celebs prefer to date someone who can understand their lifestyle and share similar experiences. However,...
‘Black Adam’ Continues U.K. Box Office Sway
Warner Bros.’ “Black Adam” continued its run atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with £3.4 million ($4.01 million) in its second weekend and now has a total of £13.4 million, according to numbers from Comscore. In its third weekend, in second place, Sony’s “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” continued its strong performance with £1.49 million for a total of £9.04 million. In third position, Disney’s “The Banshees Of Inisherin” collected £1.2 million in its second weekend for a total of £4.2 million. Lionsgate’s “Prey for the Devil” debuted in fourth place with £859,717 and rounding off the top five was another...
Low Roar Frontman Ryan Karazija Passed Away at 40 Years Old — What Was His Cause of Death?
If you've ever found yourself immersed in the world of Icelandic alternative rock, you've probably given the band Low Roar a listen. Known for a calming, ambient sound, Low Roar released its first, self-titled album in 2011 after former Audrye Sessions frontman Ryan Karazija moved to Reykjavík, Iceland, from the U.S. Despite the album being recorded on Ryan's laptop at his kitchen table, it was fresh and beautifully meditative. Today, Low Roar is known for songs like "Don't Be so Serious" and "I'll Keep Coming."
‘Manifest’s Josh Dallas Reveals Ben ‘Blames Cal In Some Ways For Grace’s Death’ (Exclusive)
Manifest is getting a second chance with a fourth and final season, and Part 1 premieres November 4 on Netflix. The end of season 3 featured the tragic death of Grace and the mysterious return of Cal, who is now 5 years older than when he left. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh about Ben and Michaela’s journeys in season 4.
Wait, Did Henry Cavill Leave 'The Witcher' Because the Show Writers Hate the Books?
Conspiracy theories are inevitable when a leading actor exits a major show — particularly when that leading actor genuinely embodies the hero of a story with incredible aplomb. Article continues below advertisement. So why is Henry Cavill leaving Netflix's The Witcher after Season 3? Some fans are convinced it's...
Who Are Haley Lu Richardson's Parents? What We Know About the 'White Lotus' Star's Background
HBO's intoxicating social satire series The White Lotus officially returned for Season 2 on Oct. 30, 2022, and viewers are thrilled to get to know a new batch of dysfunctional vacationers. From director and showrunner Mike White, The White Lotus Season 1 followed "the exploits of various employees and guests...
Is 'Family Reunion' Getting a Part 6? What to Know After the Latest Season on Netflix
The McKellan family has returned for another outing in Family Reunion. The series follows a family of six who moves to Columbus, Ga. to be closer to the rest of the family. It stars Tia Mowry as family matriarch Cocoa McKellan and Anthony Alabi (former Miami Dolphins offensive tackle) as her husband Moz as they raise their five children. It also features Loretta Devine (Grey's Anatomy) as Moz's mother, referred to as M'Dear.
What Happened to Sarah on 'Bachelor in Paradise'? She Made an Abrupt Exit
Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Episode 10. Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise has been full of surprises, from the Love Island Casa Amor twist all the way to self-eliminations. And as Episode 10 kicks off with the cocktail party, no one knows who will have the roses… and the power. But when host Jesse Palmer makes his iconic entrance, he explains that Sarah Hamrick had to abruptly leave due to a “family emergency.”
The Disappearance of G. Callen — Where Has the 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Character Been?
There have been times over the years where certain series regulars seem to just disappear for a stretch of episodes. Sometimes it has to do with the storyline at hand, other times the actor was unavailable for those episodes and is usually part of a line or two explaining their whereabouts, but other times the character is just gone.
Shauna Rae’s Parents Are Every Mom and Dad Struggling to Let Their Kid Go
TLC star Shauna Rae’s parents are among the central characters on her show I Am Shauna Rae. The series follows the 22-year-old, who battled childhood cancer and stopped growing due to the chemotherapy treatment that saved her life, trying to navigate her unique journey as an adult in the body of a child.
Believe It or Not, a Lot of Famous People Have Died on Halloween
It's that time of year again! Halloween is really the only time of year when indulging our spooky fantasies is socially accepted, so why not take it a little bit beyond jack-o-lanterns and candy?. Indeed, the true roots of Halloween are much spookier, and a lot has happened over the...
Meet Maury and Connie's Non-Binary Child! Who's the Voice Actor Behind 'Big Mouth' Character Montel?
Netflix's hit series Big Mouth has returned to deliver another heaping helping of awkwardness coated in sticky bodily fluids. Created by Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg, and Nick Kroll, the adult cartoon follows a group of middle schoolers who "find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty." Thankfully,...
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Moves Release Date To Avoid Smoke With Drake And 21 Savage
Drake once rapped, “Ni**as gotta move off my release day, huh?” Well, it might be true. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie announced on Monday (Oct. 31) that he’s avoiding any musical competition with the 6 God by pushing back his anticipated album Me vs. Myself. “Sorry but Album dropping in December now, Drake was dropping same day and I’m not with that [laughing emojis] #HOODIESZN,” Boogie wrote on his Instagram Stories.More from VIBE.comDrake And 21 Savage Push Back Release Of ‘Her Loss’Lil Wayne Joins High School Classmates For Reunion Ahead Of Music FestivalIce Spice Reacts To Halloween Costume Modeled After Her The Bronx...
24-Year-Old K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Has Tragically Passed Away
With some of the most devout fanbases out of any genre of music, K-Pop acts have quickly risen to superstar status on the international stage over the last few years. Naturally, listeners are always searching for what's next, and in 2017 they found exactly that in Lee Jihan, then a competitor on the popular Korean boy band competition series Produce 101.
Attention 'Swifties': Taylor Swift announces 'Eras' tour, lineup includes 2 shows at the Linc
Taylor Swift is going back on tour! And attention Philadelphia-area "Swifties," there will be not one, but two performances at Lincoln Financial Field.
