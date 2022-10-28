Read full article on original website
Nevada Appeal
Carson City legal - 28725
The Nevada Division of State Lands (NDSL) is soliciting public comment on three Water Quality and Erosion Control projects that are being considered for funding in 2023 using Fund to Protect Lake Tahoe funds under the authority of NAC 321.010 – 321.365. NDSL assembled a Technical Advisory Committee in September 2022 to review and prioritize grant applications for funding. The following projects were selected as the highest priorities for grant awards, subject to available funding. The proposed projects are hereby submitted for public review and comment. Applications can be found by going to the NDSL News webpage:
Nevada Appeal
Trick of treating today in Carson City
On Monday, trick-or-treating will take place from 5-8 p.m. There will be music and entertainment for the whole family. Trick-or-treating will take place from 5-6 p.m. Monday at the Carson Mall, 1313 S. Carson St. Please enter through the exit on the south-east side parking lot by Joann's and back...
luxury-houses.net
This $12.95 Million Award Winning Property in Carson City, Nevada Situated on A Spectacular Homesite with Stunning Views
273 Swifts Station Drive Home in Carson City, Nevada for Sale. 273 Swifts Station Drive, Carson City, Nevada is a magnificent estate set on a spectacular homesite behind private gates in Clear Creek Tahoe boasting an open-concept, free-flowing form throughout, complete with walls of glass offering stunning views in all directions. This Home in Carson City offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 273 Swifts Station Drive, please contact Georgia R Chase (Phone: 775-636-3085) & Jill L Kaufman (Phone: 775-588-6130) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
Record-Courier
Nominations due Nov. 18 for Aldax Award
Carson Valley farmer Andy Aldax served on the Carson Water Subconservancy District board from 1959 to 2013 and was the first person to be recognized in 2007 for exemplary service in conservation and protection of the Carson River watershed. Aldax was a life-long resident, farmer, and dairyman in Carson Valley...
2news.com
Four Washoe County Deputies honored for work in the community
Four Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were honored this week by the Reno Optimist Foundation with their “Respect for Law Program” awards at the Reno Elks Club. Sergeant Peter Sewell, Deputy Brad Demitropoulos, Deputy Keisha Ellis, and Deputy Amanda Williams all received plaques at the award luncheon for their work in our community.
fernleyreporter.com
Fernley Reporter Election Guide: Lyon County School Boarositions
For the upcoming general election, Robert Perea, publisher of The Fernley Reporter, and Cody Wagner, Chair of the Fernley Community Foundation, have teamed up to gather information from local candidates to help educate voters throughout our region. A series of prompts and questions were emailed to primary candidates through their email addresses listed with the Nevada Secretary of State. Responses were not edited for content, punctuation, or grammar. Candidates are listed by position, then alphabetically by last name. Portions of responses not pertinent to the candidate’s position on the question and attacks on other individuals were removed to support the integrity of this publication. We will update this story as candidates submit their responses.
Nevada Appeal
Early voting continues this week for Nov. 8 general election
In-person early in-person voting will continue from today through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Carson City Community Center Gymnasium, 851 E. William St. The last chance to vote in person will be on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., also at the Community Center.
mynews4.com
Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
PHOTOS: Political candidates attempt to woo voters during annual Nevada Day Parade
The festivities surrounding Nevada’s 158th birthday, which technically falls on Monday, coincided with the early vote period. The post PHOTOS: Political candidates attempt to woo voters during annual Nevada Day Parade appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Red Cross of Northern Nevada seeks donations and volunteers after recent house fires
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While the Red Cross is known for its work during large-scale disasters like wildfires, smaller ones are just as important. Every two to three days, the Northern Nevada chapter responds to a home fire. Just recently, the nonprofit assisted five people in a fire on 9th Street in Sparks.
Nevada Appeal
Panera Bread and Bakery invites you to gather and break bread
It’s five o’clock somewhere and on Tuesday, October 18, at 5 pm in Carson City, Panera Bread and Bakery held their official grand opening and ribbon cutting to announce to the region the first Manna Development Group Panera Bread franchise in Northern Nevada. Corporate officials Jacob Bustos, executive...
Record-Courier
Gardnerville Maverik back to square one
Third time might be the charm for a Gardnerville Maverik which is again seeking approval of a parcel map. The company received approval from the Town of Gardnerville for a parcel map twice before but failed to follow up and let the previous two approvals expire. Town Board members meet...
2news.com
List of Nevada Day Closures
- Most Washoe County offices will be closed Friday, Oct. 28, in observance of Nevada Day. * Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno. * All Washoe County Libraries. Book drops and online services will remain available. The Sierra View Library and book drop will remain closed for renovations. Access library hours and online services at www.washoecountylibrary.us. Vote centers located in libraries will be open.
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $15.9 Million, This Stunning Historic Mansion in Reno has been Meticulously Restored with Finest Materials and Craftsmanship
631 California Avenue Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 631 California Avenue, Reno, Nevada is a historic mansion has been meticulously restored using only the finest materials and craftsmanship boasting panoramic views of Downtown Reno, and surrounding Mountains. This Reno, Nevada offers 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 631 California Avenue, please contact Donna Spear (Phone: 775-691-7947) & Katrine Watson (Phone: 530-582-0722) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
Nevada Appeal
Reno’s Boomtown to open new dining-gaming option
Verdi residents soon will have a new local dining and gaming option. The handful of businesses located on Old Highway 40 have enjoyed an increased patronage from the influx of new Verdi residents, and the Verdi Grill House and Casino at Boomtown will be added to the mix in the first quarter of 2023.
mynews4.com
One unit destroyed, two dogs dead after mobile home fire in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One unit destroyed and two dogs are dead after a mobile home fire in Sun Valley Sunday evening. According to TMFR, shortly before 6:00 p.m., crews responded to the 5500 block of Leon Drive. Upon arrival, the neighbors were attempting to stop the fire with a garden hose and that the homeowners were not home.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD Celebrates ‘Topping Out’ Ceremony at JWood Raw Elementary School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Thursday afternoon, the community joined the Washoe County School District for a “topping out” ceremony at JWood Raw Elementary School. At the gathering, attendees signed their names on the final beam before it is raised onto the building. WCSD’s newest elementary school is scheduled to open in August 2023. The elementary school will help relieve overcrowding at existing schools and accommodate the growing population in south Reno.
Climate change magnifies health impacts of wildfire smoke in care deserts
DRESSLERVILLE, Nev. — Smoke began billowing into the skies of northwestern Nevada in September, clouding the mountains, dimming the sun — and quashing residents’ hopes that they would be spared from wildfires and the awful air quality the blazes produce. The lung-irritating particles were blowing in from burning forests in California and settling in Douglas […] The post Climate change magnifies health impacts of wildfire smoke in care deserts appeared first on Daily Montanan.
FOX Reno
Fallon Paiute Shoshone tribe celebrates first polling location
FALLON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A first for the Fallon Paiute Shoshone tribe — residents now have a more accessible location for early voting. This comes after the state allowed tribes to request a ballot drop box or an election-day polling site to be placed on their reservation or colony last year. With early voting midterm elections right around the corner, it makes voting easier for those in more rural areas.
Two female students offered ride by unknown man in El Dorado County: Officials search for him
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who approached two female students at Cameron Park and El Dorado Hills bus stops and offered them rides. The man, described as an older white male with olive-colored skin, approached the two students on Thursday. The first female […]
