BossipSounds: Rihanna Releases “Lift Me Up” From The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack

Rihanna makes her return to music courtesy of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with “Life Me Up”, a touching tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

It’s been over half a decade since we had a solo Rihanna track grace our ears. It’s understandable why our good sister hasn’t found time to hit a studio. Her ventures outside of music have secured her generational wealth beyond measure. Fenty brand propelled Rihanna to billionaire status and to be honest we all know music pays pennies compared to Fenty brands so we sat by patiently. Now the wait is over and Rihanna’s vocals are the soundtrack to our tears that will fall during Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .

After rumors surfaced Rihanna would be working on music for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack we all raised an eyebrow. New Rihanna music sounded like lies after all the false starts we experienced when it comes to her return. Once Rihanna touched the movie’s purple carpet we all rejoiced as we knew it was real and we made it out of the drought. Last night Rihanna released “ Lift Me Up ” a powerful ballad honoring the life of Chadwick Boseman . The song was written by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Ryan Coogler.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them,” said Tems. “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

