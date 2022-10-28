ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Next Web

Salary transparency is on the rise, and we have Gen Z to thank

Once again, Gen Z leads from behind when it comes to the issues that affect the workplace. All through the pandemic, it has been this cohort that has self-assuredly shown the rest of the working populace how they’d really like things to be done. Studies show that this is the generation that is most values-driven, wants to know that the company they work for is strongly supporting diversity goals, and has an innate need for work-life balance.
Retirement Daily

Types of Jobs for Retirees Going Back to Work

From full-time C++ programming to part-time Walmart greeters, retirees have returned to the workforce for both the financial and other benefits that create value for both employers and employees. Some managers have started to realize and respect older workers joining their work environment, despite the reports of ageism in the...
Zoran Bogdanovic

Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near Future

Next week, job seekers and existing employees will have a much better understanding of what many employers are willing to pay. Despite the fact that there is already a patchwork of state and local laws aimed at improving pay transparency, many companies still do not advertise what they pay upfront. However, two new laws that will go into effect soon may have the greatest impact on employers and job seekers across the country.
msn.com

Many hourly workers are unhappy—even at the top companies

Hourly workers’ satisfaction has almost always lagged salaried employees, even when they work for the same company and have access to the same perks and benefits. And it makes sense, to some extent. Hourly workers are more likely to have unpredictable schedules, earn less, and may find the work less fulfilling. About 49% of hourly workers say they do meaningful work, for example, compared to 60% of salaried employees, according to a July 2022 survey conducted by Great Place to Work of 4,200 employed U.S. adults.
CNN

Opinion: The IRS failed to make an important tax change for working parents

Editor’s Note: Kara Alaimo, an associate professor in the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication at Hofstra University, writes about issues affecting women and social media. She was spokeswoman for international affairs in the Treasury Department during the Obama administration. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
CNBC

Energy sector needs firms with mentality of Tesla and Amazon to move forward, CEO says

"The time it takes Amazon to build one of their warehouses — there's no way a conventional company can do that," Marco Alvera, the CEO of Tree Energy Solutions, says. "This is about taking some of the West Coast mentality, some of the Tesla mentality, some of the, you know, 'we can do it and we can do it quickly' attitude," he adds.
CNBC

How Congress and corporations can help stop inflation

Americans look to the country's most powerful bank, the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation. "I think our biggest problem, at least for the foreseeable future, is high inflation," Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, told CNBC. The Fed can raise interest rates to slow inflation, which ultimately makes the...
The Associated Press

Tribe seeks to adapt as climate change alters ancestral home

SANTA CLARA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — Raymond Naranjo sings for rain, his voice rising and falling as he softly strikes his rawhide-covered drum. The 99-year-old invites the cloud spirits, rain children, mist, thunder and lightning to join him at Santa Clara Pueblo, where Tewa people have lived for thousands of years on land they call Kha’p’o Owingeh, the Valley of the Wild Roses.
CBS Boston

Why the government can't always warn about potentially dangerous products

When you buy something for your home or family, the assumption is that it's probably safe.  Somebody must be testing these items and paying especially close attention to products marketed for children and infants. But the federal agency that's supposed to protect American consumers faces major obstacles before it can reveal that a product on the market is causing injuries or even deaths. It's a painful reality for Virginia resident Keenan Overton, who doted on his firstborn son, Ezra. "He was very playful, always smiling like me, curly hair," said Overton. "He loved to be held. He loved to be noticed. And he...
