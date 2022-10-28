LUBBOCK, Texas (October 29, 2022) – Lubbock Christian University used a 53.6% shooting percentage and double-figure scoring production from four different players, as the Lady Chaparrals defeated Southwestern Assemblies of God (SAGU) 91-57. LCU opened the game shooting 66.7% (10/15) from the field in the first quarter, with points from nine different players. Toss in additional nine points from the line and LCU racked up 34 points in the quarter for a 34-20 lead. Audrey Robertson posted 14 points in the first half and helped LCU take a 50-35 lead at the half.

