Chaps look for another Cinderella story, opening Lone Star Conference Tournament at home against Oklahoma Christian
LUBBOCK, Texas - For the first time since 2011, Lubbock Christian and Oklahoma Christian meet in the postseason, opening up the Lone Star Conference Tournament in Lubbock on Tuesday, Nov. 1. #5-seed Oklahoma Christian (9-4-5, 3-3-3 LSC) at #4-seed Lubbock Christian (7-7-4, 4-3-2 LSC) Lone Star Conference Tournament - First...
Tuned Up! Lady Chaps Win Lone Preseason Tilt
LUBBOCK, Texas (October 29, 2022) – Lubbock Christian University used a 53.6% shooting percentage and double-figure scoring production from four different players, as the Lady Chaparrals defeated Southwestern Assemblies of God (SAGU) 91-57. LCU opened the game shooting 66.7% (10/15) from the field in the first quarter, with points from nine different players. Toss in additional nine points from the line and LCU racked up 34 points in the quarter for a 34-20 lead. Audrey Robertson posted 14 points in the first half and helped LCU take a 50-35 lead at the half.
Lady Chaps earn home tournament match with draw against St. Mary's
Box Score SAN ANTONIO, Texas - In their second straight scoreless draw of the season, Lubbock Christian earned enough points in the conference standings to clinch a home match for the Lone Star Conference tournament, with a 0-0 tie against St. Mary's. The Rattlers (11-3-4, 5-3-4 LSC) came out firing,...
