Rams vs. 49ers: Updated odds and betting lines for Week 8 matchup

The Los Angeles Rams have an opportunity to get back above .500 first the first time since Week 3 on Sunday when they host the San Francisco 49ers. They’ve struggled against Kyle Shanahan’s team in the last four years, but the Rams are at home, fresh off a bye and are much healthier than they have been in recent weeks.

They opened the week as 2.5-point underdogs to the 49ers, and while the spread has moved slightly in the Rams’ direction, it hasn’t shifted enough to make Los Angeles the favorite.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Rams are now 1.5-point underdogs. The over/under has gone up from 41.5 points to 42.5 points, as well.

There could be two reasons for the spread shifting. Either a lot of people were taking the Rams +2.5, causing Tipico to lower the spread, or there was an adjustment made due to the injury questions surrounding the 49ers. Deebo Samuel, Arik Armstead, Dre Greenlaw and Kyle Juszczyk are all dealing with injuries heading into this one.