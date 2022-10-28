ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rams vs. 49ers: Updated odds and betting lines for Week 8 matchup

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0am7CK_0iq6hkNP00

The Los Angeles Rams have an opportunity to get back above .500 first the first time since Week 3 on Sunday when they host the San Francisco 49ers. They’ve struggled against Kyle Shanahan’s team in the last four years, but the Rams are at home, fresh off a bye and are much healthier than they have been in recent weeks.

They opened the week as 2.5-point underdogs to the 49ers, and while the spread has moved slightly in the Rams’ direction, it hasn’t shifted enough to make Los Angeles the favorite.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Rams are now 1.5-point underdogs. The over/under has gone up from 41.5 points to 42.5 points, as well.

There could be two reasons for the spread shifting. Either a lot of people were taking the Rams +2.5, causing Tipico to lower the spread, or there was an adjustment made due to the injury questions surrounding the 49ers. Deebo Samuel, Arik Armstead, Dre Greenlaw and Kyle Juszczyk are all dealing with injuries heading into this one.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Watch 49ers fans invade 'Rams' House' with sea of red, gold

The 49ers have eight road games on their schedule this season. It just feels more like seven. As is custom since the Los Angeles Rams moved to Inglewood from St. Louis in 2016, a passionate sea of 49ers Faithful overwhelmed SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon. There appeared to be more...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
KTVU FOX 2

49ers planning invasion party in Los Angeles

The 49ers play the rival Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium. And for Niners fans who have made the trip, the effort is underway to turn SoFi into Levi's Stadium South. A lot of red and gold will cover the home of the Rams. The 49ers are also hosting an invasion party at the Hard Rock Cafe. Nick Clark, 49ers senior manager of fan engagement, appeared on KTVU's "Mornings on 2" to discuss helping lead the invasion of Los Angeles by the 49ers Faithful.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
222K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy