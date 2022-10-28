Read full article on original website
Erie Aquarium Society holds fall auction at Perry Hi-Way Hose Co.
The Erie Aquarium Society held its fall auction on Sunday at Perry Hi-Way Hose Company. People came from far and wide to the auction, as some came from Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Akron. Items for bidding included exotic fish, aquatic plants and other supplies for maintaining a fish tank. The society’s president said owning fish is […]
Titusville Herald
Titusville teen chosen as library card contest winner
Two new library cards were recently unveiled for the Crawford County Federated Library System (CCFLS). When the current supply of cards began to run low, CCFLS Administrators Jess Hilburn and Dan Slozat thought it the perfect time to inject some excitement with fresh new designs. For the children’s card, a...
Kids celebrate Halloween season at ‘Trail-of-Treats’
Kids got a chance to put on those costumes another time with a “Trail-of-Treats” at the Franklin Township Fire Department. People parked at the fire department, popped their trunks and greeted children eager for some candy. People also set up inside of the building to pass out treats to kids as they came through. One […]
Erie County Technical School students lace up to raise money for Make-A-Wish Foundation
Local students are lacing up their sneakers for a good cause. The Erie County Technical School is raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Walking for Wishes is an event that started several years ago to fundraise for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The school’s principal said they usually schedule the event close to Halloween so students can […]
Erie Maritime Museum to celebrate Veterans Day 2022, with PA Trails of History Sites
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Several historic sites and museums along the Pennsylvania Trails of History will be open on Veterans Day, including the Erie Maritime Museum, offering special programming celebrating Pennsylvania veterans. The Erie Maritime Museum will participate in the national Bells of PeaceOpens In A New Window initiative, a remembrance of the 4.7 million who put on an American uniform […]
explore venango
Featured Local Job: YMCA Membership Representative/Receptionist
OIL CITY, Pa. – The Oil City YMCA is seeking a friendly, customer service-oriented staff person with strong computer and organizational skills to work as a Membership Representative/Receptionist. The right candidate will enjoy working with the public and have a friendly, outgoing personality. Shifts include opening most weekdays at...
wrfalp.com
Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Hours in Greater Jamestown Area
Today is Halloween and there are a variety of Trick-or-Treating hours for municipalities around Jamestown. City of Jamestown – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Village of Celoron – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Town of Ellicott – 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Village of Falconer – 5:00...
yourerie
Not too scary for Halloween
ERIE, PA – The big question for Halloween Monday is will we see some showers? The short answer is yes, as a storm system approaches from the Ohio valley. While a few showers are possible during the daytime, it will not be a washout. Any showers through the daytime hours will be very brief and pass through pretty quickly. It will be another fairly mild day by October standards and it will still be mild for trick-or-treating Monday evening. While there is the small risk of a shower, expect mainly rain-free weather with temperatures creeping into the upper 50s in the evening.
Volunteers pick apples at Girard farm to provide Erie residents with fresh produce
Second Harvest Food Bank volunteers were busy picking apples Friday at a local farm in Girard. Those in need will soon have access to some fresh produce thanks to the work of volunteers at Boyce Farm on Friday. At Boyce Farm in Girard, volunteers were busy gleaning, picking apples for those in need. It’s a […]
yourerie
Be a Tourist: Events around town Oct. 28-30
Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!. Trick or Treat at Flagship City Food Hall and Downtown. Get your SPOOK on and enjoy some family-friendly Trick-Or-Treating...
erienewsnow.com
Lake City Front Yard is a Halloween Spectacular
It's been an amazing year for people to enjoy Halloween displays. Homes are decorated on just about every street. So, let’s wrap up this spooky season with a bang. Let’s visit one of the most spectacular displays I’ve ever seen. It was set up by a man whose Halloween displays are so terrifying, last year neighbors called the fire department!
Watch: Kids get to trick or treat early at Millcreek Mall ‘Trail of Treats’
Local kids have a safe and fun way to celebrate Halloween. Friday night is the second night of ‘Trail of Treats’ at the Millcreek Mall. From 5 to 8 p.m., the mall will feature the indoor trick-or-treating event. Proceeds benefit the Sarah Reed Children’s Center and the Achievement Center of LECOM Health. The event allows […]
Millcreek Police advise residents on trick-or-treating safety
Trick-or-treating is right around the corner in Erie. It’s a time filled with fun, but you need to stay safe while doing so. Millcreek Police shared some tips and advice for residents that will be filling the streets for Halloween this year. The Millcreek Police Department shared some words of wisdom ahead of trick-or-treating on […]
Trick or treat alternatives continue to increase in popularity
A sign of the times… We’ve seen a rise in non-traditional ways kids go about trick-or-treating, usually in the name of safety. Many parents like the idea of their children trick-or-treating in a more controlled environment as opposed to walking through neighborhoods and going up to stranger’s doors. We checked out two of those pre-Halloween trick-or-treat […]
erienewsnow.com
Meet Audubon’s New Birds of Prey
JAMESTOWN, NY – Audubon Community Nature Center (ACNC) invites you to meet their newest residents, Cricket, the American Kestrel, and Soren, the Red-tailed Hawk. On Saturday, November 5, 10 – 11 a.m., you can learn about these birds of prey that now call Audubon home. Cricket and Soren...
wnynewsnow.com
2022 Halloween Trick-or-Treat Times
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – On Monday, the area’s population of ghouls, ghosts and goblins will hit the streets on All Hallows’ Eve, better known as Halloween, to take part in a longtime tradition: Trick-or-treating. Here’s a list of trick-or-treat times in our area. City...
erienewsnow.com
Farmer Provides Free Apples to Second Harvest Food Bank
A local farmer is helping the Second Harvest Food Bank feed those in need. On Friday, volunteers spent the day at Boyce Farms in Girard, picking red delicious apples. It's part of Second Harvest Food Bank's food rescue initiative, aimed at saving food that would otherwise go to waste. "It's...
Solar panels being added to Erie Central Fire Station
Crews began work installing the solar panels on the roof of the Erie Central Fire Station on West 12th Street on Sunday. The new system is made possible by a $200,000 grant from Green Mountain Energy. The panels should be fully operational within the next few weeks.
explore venango
Missing Oil City Man Found Safe
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police in Oil City say a missing 56-year-old man has been found safe. According to a release issued on Sunday, Guy T. Goodwill, of Oil City, was found safe on Saturday, October 29. “The Oil City Police Department would like to the community for...
St James evacuated due to small fire
Fire led to a school being evacuated Thursday afternoon. The fire happened at St James along Buffalo Road in Erie just before 1:30 p.m. According to the school’s principal, a small fire broke out above a heater in one of the classrooms, causing minimal damage. Everyone inside the building was safely evacuated to St James […]
