“Keep talking to these losers” Scottie Pippen humiliated Larsa’ ex-Malik Beasley on Real Housewives

By Yakshpat Bhargava
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 39

laura
2d ago

I just think a lot of beautiful women forget to carry themselves with dignity. They seem to crave constant attention, it just sounds exhausting.

San Fran 65
2d ago

Making the rounds in the NBA, huh Larsa? You've been passed around more than an NBA basketball. 🏀

Ray Aguilar
2d ago

Scottie pippen is such an amazing person they took his kindness for weakness for many years if he didn't have the fortune that he had today and that he had mastered his career I bet he wouldn't have a friend just like me I lost everything a few times and when I look back there was nobody behind me I'm glad he spoke up he is such a great guy and I could imagine he has a lot in his heart that he hasn't spoke about but God bless you my brother

HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Rocks Yeezys After Adidas Drops Former Brother-In-Law Kanye West: Photos

Khloe Kardashian was seen wearing Yeezy sneakers after Kanye West was dropped from Adidas due to his anti-semitic comments. The Kardashians on Hulu star, 38, stepped out for ice cream in Calabasas with her daughter True, 4, on Wednesday, Oct. 26. She was seen in a light gray 350 Boost model with a neon pink accent after also posting a message of support for the Jewish community in light of on-going controversy surrounding her former brother-in-law.
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
thesource.com

Cam’ron Shoots His Shot At Nia Long, Shares DM He Sent

Many were shocked to hear about Nia Long’s fianceé, Ime Udoka, cheating on her with a female member of the Celtics organization. Many even asked the question “how could you cheat on Nia Long.”. Despite sources close to the family saying that Nia is expected to stay...
NESN

Nets’ Kyrie Irving Addresses Tweet Promoting Anti-Semitic Film

Kyrie Irving addressed his tweet from Oct. 27 that promoted a film that, according to Rolling Stone, was riddled with anti-Semitic disinformation. The Brooklyn Nets guard on Saturday took to Twitter to share why he promoted the film, but didn’t apologize for doing so. “I am an OMNIST and...
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Seemingly Takes Shots At His Baby Mamas

YB had a lot to say through his producer’s account. Yesterday (October 28), rapper NBA YoungBoy had a lot to get off his chest. Since he doesn’t have a personal Instagram account, he had to use his producer’s page to address some tweets written by his baby mothers.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

On this day: Auerbach, Cousy, Cooper, Rondo, Fox, Walker debut with Celtics

On this day in Boston Celtics history, Hall of Fame coach and general manager Arnold “Red” Auerbach coached his first regular-season game with the storied franchise. Recently hired by the team’s owner Walter Brown on the advice of local sports journalists after stints coaching with the Tri-Cities Blackhawks (now, Atlanta Hawks), the defunct Washington Capitols NBA franchise, and — as an assistant coach at the college level — the Duke Blue Devils.
BOSTON, MA

