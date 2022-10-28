ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving register this unfortunate record only seen for the first time in 39 years as Luka Doncic blows the Nets out

By Ritik Malik
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron and Russ believe Anthony Davis needs to get his mind right with his injury issues

Prior to the 2022-23 season, Anthony Davis set a goal of playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. It wasn’t exactly a realistic goal, not just because of Davis’ injury history, but also because stars don’t usually play in that many games. When a team has postseason aspirations, it behooves the coaching staff to manage their best players' minutes and games played, a sentiment Darvin Ham expressed during training camp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
sneakernews.com

Jordan Brand Signs Their First NIL: Kiki Rice

Fresh off of The Swoosh signing their initial class of student athletes including Bronny James and college sensation Caitlin Clarke, Jordan Brand too has announced their first-ever NIL signing – the reigning Gatorade National Girls Player of the Year and UCLA’s freshman phenom Kiki Rice. “It doesn’t even...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy