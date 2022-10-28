ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Mountain Xpress

WNC Scary Stories: Footsteps in the attic

Editor’s note: For Halloween, we asked our readers to share the scariest things they’ve experienced in our area. Readers came through with shivery accounts of mysterious occurrences, including this one below. This is a spooky story my grandma Betty Jo used to tell us grandchildren. She lived up...
CANDLER, NC
thebluebanner.net

The haunting truth about some of Asheville’s infamous buildings

As thunder and lightning struck the town of Asheville a young 18-year-old girl, Helen Clevenger was brutally murdered in one of Asheville’s most famous hotels in 1936. Visiting from New York with her uncle, Clevenger was supposed to be asleep in her room, but when her uncle came to check on her the next morning the door was unlocked with a key inside. To his horror he found his niece in a puddle of her own blood with a bullet wound to the head, as well as slash marks across her face.
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Town One of the Best Places to Visit for Christmas

I know, it’s only about to be November but let’s be serious. Christmas begins on November 1. At least for me and the majority of my fellow Christmas lovers, we want to enjoy as much time as possible to enjoy all of our holiday favorites. From home decor to gift shopping to planning your holiday celebration, its almost game time! I know some people do enjoy traveling for Christmas with their loved ones, so why not check out some of the best places to travel for Christmas? This year, Travel + Leisure released the 15 best places to go for Christmas in case you wanted to plan a trip this year. If so, luckily you may not have to travel too far from the Carolinas for one of the locations.
HIGHLANDS, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Work begins Monday in Haywood County to replace two bridges on Interstate 40. The interstate between exit 20 and mile marker 18 will be down to one lane through the winter. The two-year project will focus on the bridges’ aging infrastructure. Asheville GreenWorks held a Halloween...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
asheville.com

Ground Zero in the Culture War

Written by Tom Fiedler, Asheville Watchdog. For many viewers, the image that Buncombe County school board candidate Kenneth Greg Parks posted on his Facebook page captured the central message of his campaign. In its center is a black, claw-like hand extending from a sleeve made of the familiar rainbow stripes...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
JamBase

Billy Strings Takes Fans ‘Away From The Shire’ With 1st of 3 ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Themed Halloween Concerts

Billy Strings launched his “Away From The Shire” Lord Of The Rings themed Halloween weekend run on Friday at ExploreAshville.com Arena in Asheville, North Carolina. The first of three concerts loosely followed the first film in the trilogy, The Fellowship OF The Ring, complete with music from the original score by Howard Shore interspersed with LOTR-appropriate songs from Billy’s original and cover repertoire including a number of debuts in the latter category.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Impact Health hires executive director

Laurie Stradley joined Impact Health as executive director Oct. 24. Impact Health is a nonprofit created by Dogwood Health Trust to run the Healthy Opportunities Pilot, a new Medicaid program that addresses the social factors involved in health. It’s the first pilot in the nation to “test and evaluate the impact of providing select evidence-based, nonmedical interventions,” according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
CULLOWHEE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies provide Halloween safety tips for Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office released some tips for residents to follow to stay safe on Halloween. Deputies want to remind drivers to do the following:. Watch for children darting out from between parked cars. Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Eclectic new shop opens in downtown Tryon

TRYON –If you’ve traveled along N. Trade Street in Tryon during the past week, you may have noticed its newest addition, Avalon. This brand-new shop is stocked with a well-curated selection of vintage linens, children’s wear, art, handmade jewelry, and more. In Arthurian mythology, Avalon was a...
TRYON, NC
Mountain Xpress

Board of Education Regular Meeting

Press release from the Buncombe County Board of Education:. The Buncombe County Board of Education will meet in regular session on November 3, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in the Minitorium at 175 Bingham Road, Asheville. Board updates and closed session will begin at 4:00 p.m. in the Executive Conference Room for the purpose of discussing confidential personnel, student, and attorney client matters.
ASHEVILLE, NC

