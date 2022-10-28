Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Is The Best Candy Store In North Carolina
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in North Carolina.
Mountain Xpress
WNC Scary Stories: Footsteps in the attic
Editor’s note: For Halloween, we asked our readers to share the scariest things they’ve experienced in our area. Readers came through with shivery accounts of mysterious occurrences, including this one below. This is a spooky story my grandma Betty Jo used to tell us grandchildren. She lived up...
thebluebanner.net
The haunting truth about some of Asheville’s infamous buildings
As thunder and lightning struck the town of Asheville a young 18-year-old girl, Helen Clevenger was brutally murdered in one of Asheville’s most famous hotels in 1936. Visiting from New York with her uncle, Clevenger was supposed to be asleep in her room, but when her uncle came to check on her the next morning the door was unlocked with a key inside. To his horror he found his niece in a puddle of her own blood with a bullet wound to the head, as well as slash marks across her face.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town One of the Best Places to Visit for Christmas
I know, it’s only about to be November but let’s be serious. Christmas begins on November 1. At least for me and the majority of my fellow Christmas lovers, we want to enjoy as much time as possible to enjoy all of our holiday favorites. From home decor to gift shopping to planning your holiday celebration, its almost game time! I know some people do enjoy traveling for Christmas with their loved ones, so why not check out some of the best places to travel for Christmas? This year, Travel + Leisure released the 15 best places to go for Christmas in case you wanted to plan a trip this year. If so, luckily you may not have to travel too far from the Carolinas for one of the locations.
WLOS.com
Asheville GreenWorks makes 400 native trees available for 'adoption' at Halloween event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville GreenWorks made 400 native trees available for adoption to Buncombe County residents on Sunday, Oct. 30. In 2019, the organization set the goal of restoring the tree canopy to 50% by 2040. So far, GreenWorks has planted about 900 trees on public and private...
WLOS.com
Beer, gingerbread and everything in between. Mark these November events on your calendar
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — November can feel like it's simply an extension of the Christmas/holiday season, and many events scheduled this month reflect that. But there are still some things for those not quite ready to hear "All I Want for Christmas Is You" on a loop for the next two months.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Work begins Monday in Haywood County to replace two bridges on Interstate 40. The interstate between exit 20 and mile marker 18 will be down to one lane through the winter. The two-year project will focus on the bridges’ aging infrastructure. Asheville GreenWorks held a Halloween...
WLOS.com
Pups show off their costumes during Aloft Asheville's 6th Howl-O-Ween Dog Party
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As western North Carolina residents get their costumes ready for Halloween on Monday, Asheville's pups were already celebrating at the annual "Howl-O-Ween Dog Party." Families and their dogs gathered at Aloft Asheville Downtown to enjoy raffles, vendors and the main attraction -- the doggie costume...
asheville.com
Ground Zero in the Culture War
Written by Tom Fiedler, Asheville Watchdog. For many viewers, the image that Buncombe County school board candidate Kenneth Greg Parks posted on his Facebook page captured the central message of his campaign. In its center is a black, claw-like hand extending from a sleeve made of the familiar rainbow stripes...
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
JamBase
Billy Strings Takes Fans ‘Away From The Shire’ With 1st of 3 ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Themed Halloween Concerts
Billy Strings launched his “Away From The Shire” Lord Of The Rings themed Halloween weekend run on Friday at ExploreAshville.com Arena in Asheville, North Carolina. The first of three concerts loosely followed the first film in the trilogy, The Fellowship OF The Ring, complete with music from the original score by Howard Shore interspersed with LOTR-appropriate songs from Billy’s original and cover repertoire including a number of debuts in the latter category.
Local business sees different meaning behind last-minute costume shopping this year
Some customers tell us they're walking into the store late, just to enjoy the Halloween nostalgia.
5 Under $5K: The Best Cheap Cars We Found For Sale (Asheville, NC Edition)
CraigslistThe pickings might be slim, but the variety of offerings among Asheville, NC's cheap Craigslist car pages are decent.
Mountain Xpress
Impact Health hires executive director
Laurie Stradley joined Impact Health as executive director Oct. 24. Impact Health is a nonprofit created by Dogwood Health Trust to run the Healthy Opportunities Pilot, a new Medicaid program that addresses the social factors involved in health. It’s the first pilot in the nation to “test and evaluate the impact of providing select evidence-based, nonmedical interventions,” according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
FOX Carolina
Deputies provide Halloween safety tips for Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office released some tips for residents to follow to stay safe on Halloween. Deputies want to remind drivers to do the following:. Watch for children darting out from between parked cars. Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and...
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of South Carolina was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WLOS.com
Asheville has highest cost of living of North Carolina cities, report says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new cost of living report again puts Asheville as the highest in North Carolina. The report is the result of a survey by C2ER (Council of Community Economic Research), a Virginia-based research firm. It confirms the increases in the cost of living in Asheville...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Eclectic new shop opens in downtown Tryon
TRYON –If you’ve traveled along N. Trade Street in Tryon during the past week, you may have noticed its newest addition, Avalon. This brand-new shop is stocked with a well-curated selection of vintage linens, children’s wear, art, handmade jewelry, and more. In Arthurian mythology, Avalon was a...
Mountain Xpress
Board of Education Regular Meeting
Press release from the Buncombe County Board of Education:. The Buncombe County Board of Education will meet in regular session on November 3, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in the Minitorium at 175 Bingham Road, Asheville. Board updates and closed session will begin at 4:00 p.m. in the Executive Conference Room for the purpose of discussing confidential personnel, student, and attorney client matters.
Wise named Distinguished Alumni at Brevard College
BREVARD, N.C. — The Brevard College Alumni Association recently announced that William “Darr” Wise `48 was named Brevard Col
Comments / 0