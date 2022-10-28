Read full article on original website
Hermiston Christmas Bazaar to Include 3 Shopping Locations
The Hermiston Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the Harkenrider Senior & Activity Center and Inland Northwest Musicians to provide three shopping locations for this year’s Christmas Bazaar. The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information,...
The 2 Most Shocking Things to Happen in Tri-Cities Washington
It is Halloween, and if there was a time to remember strange and shocking stories from the Tri-Cities area it is today. These are the 2 craziest and most shocking stories I have ever heard about, and both happened at the same popular park by the river in Tri-Cities Washington. WARNING: these stories are so shocking they are only appropriate for adults to read.
The Best Place to Get a Haircut in Tri-Cities is WHERE?
Anyone who knows me knows that I'm all about getting the best deal wherever and whenever I can. During the Covid-19 Pandemic, I had to wait several DAYS to get a haircut. I was in Superior, WI of all places. When I finally got in to a salon I was amazed at how expensive it was. This place was in the middle of nowhere and charged exorbitant prices for the most basic services. I guess there really is something to the supply and demand pricing curve.
UPDATE – OREGON DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES ANNOUNCES THAT OAKLEY MILLER HAS BEEN FOUND
LA GRANDE – (News Release from Oregon Department of Human Services) The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, is thankful for the community support to find Oakley Miller. Oakley, age 6-months, is a child who went missing from La Grande, Oregon on Aug. 3. Oakley was...
McKay Creek permitting workshop is in the works
PENDLETON – Floods on lower McKay Creek have washed away banks, impacting property owners. Mark Mulvihill, who serves on the Lower McKay Creek Water Control District, is one of those owners and he says before landowners can shore up their banks, they must get a federal permit. “It’s been...
This Washington Town Disappeared and Was “Eaten” By Pasco
This is the story of how Pasco "ate" another town. Now, I'm not sure if this is being taught in Washington State History classes in Tri-Cities or if it's something that has to be passed down from generations of Tri-Citians to the next. Ainsworth was a small town that would...
ODOT Construction Update – I-84 Meacham to Spring Creek
MEACHAM – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) Work on I-84 from MP 241.0 to MP 248.5:. For the next several weeks, the contractor will continue the process of replacing the center concrete barrier. There will be delivery trucks entering and exiting the work zone into traffic, so...
Woman Missing Near Walla Walla Has No Local Ties, Says Sheriff
Yet another mysterious disappearance of a woman in our region. Walla Walla County Sheriff issues bulletin for missing woman. The Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Courtney Shelton,54, hometown not given. Her vehicle was found abandoned on Yox Road, which is a remote area north of Lowden. Lowden is the...
1 teen died, 4 others rushed to hospital after head-on crash south of Tri-Cities
Some of the teens were not wearing seat belts.
19-year-old shot and killed in Kennewick identified
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Coroner confirmed Julian Chavez, 19, was the man shot and killed in Kennewick over the weekend. Kennewick Police said they found Chavez dead inside a vehicle in the 1100 block of W 5th Ave Saturday night. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in...
Fire District Crews Put Out Brush Fire
The Umatilla County Fire District #1 was dispatched to brush fire on Echols Road off of Minnehaha Road on Thursday morning. Upon arrival crews came across a small brush fire that was originally a controlled burn. Crews quickly extended a handline from the brush truck and got the fire extinguished. No injuries were reported.
UPDATE: One gunshot victim confirmed outside of Shari's in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE 7:19 p.m. - Kennewick police officers responded to a weapons complaint outside of Shari's Friday night at around 6 p.m. Officer Mata with the Kennewick Police Department tells us that a man was shot several times and was transported to the local hospital. His condition is unknown and the shooter has not been identified at this time.
KPD looking for suspected wallet thief
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is asking for help identifying a suspected wallet thief. The woman in the photo is suspected of taking a wallet that the person in front of her in a checkout line left at the register. Anyone who recognizes the woman or has any...
Charges dropped against Kennewick man accused of luring a child
KENNEWICK – All charges have been dropped against a Kennewick man who was accused of assaulting a child who was on their way to school. Authorities said Devin Katsel, 28, has been released from jail and he is no longer facing charges of luring and child molestation. On October 19, police said a middle school student reported a man in...
One dead, four injured in head-on collision
WALLULA – One person is dead and four others are injured following a head-on collision early Sunday morning on U.S. 12 at milepost 308, just east of Wallula Junction. The Washington State Patrol reports Gavin S. Foster, 19, of Walla Walla was driving westbound in a 1997 Nissan 200SX sedan when he crossed the centerline and struck Adrianna M. Rodriguez, 18, of Kennewick who was traveling eastbound in a 1994 Ford F250 pickup at 2:43 a.m. Both vehicles were totaled.
Massive Fentanyl Bust in Richland and Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- A massive amount of fentanyl pills have been taken off the street after a large drug bust headed by the Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force. Detectives served search warrants on residences in Richland and Kennewick which lead to the arrest of a 36 year old female and the seizure of about 14,300 suspected fentanyl pills, about 1.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and a firearm. The seizure was unique in that this was the first large confiscation in the Tri-Cities of multi-colored fentanyl laced pills, commonly referred to by those in the narcotics trade as "Rainbows" or "Skittles”. Fentanyl laced pills are most commonly found in a light blue or dark blue color. Police say they want the public to be aware these new multi-colored pills are in our area and pose a significant risk to children who may find them attractive.
Juvenile injured in drive-by shooting, suspect in custody
KENNEWICK – A suspect is in custody after injuring a juvenile male in a drive-by shooting Friday night on the 1200 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard. At 5:48 p.m., multiple callers called the Kennewick Police Department to report several gunshots being fired at the location. Some of the callers said there was at least one male injured with a gunshot wound.
Man arrested in deadly drive-by shooting charged with murder, bond set at over $1 million
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals and Richland Police said it was teamwork that helped them make an arrest in a deadly drive-by shooting that killed a Hanford high school graduate. Isaiah Combs, 19, is charged with first degree murder, robbery, assault and theft. He is currently in the Benton County Jail on over $1 million...
Man found dead inside vehicle; homicide investigation underway
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A homicide investigation is underway after police said they found one man dead inside a vehicle in Kennewick. At about 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Kennewick Police Department responded to the 1100 block of W 5th Ave for reports of shots fired. Once on...
Kennewick Car Theft Suspect Caught on Video [VIDEO]
Kennewick Police say a stolen car has been recovered, but still seeking the suspect. Kennewick Police believe this is likely the culprit. A partial surveillance video of a suspected car thief has been released by KPD, they believe this guy was involved in a car theft on Monday, October 24th. The car was stolen from the 4300 block of West 9th Place.
