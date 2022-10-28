Read full article on original website
‘Absolutely no evidence:’ Police, FBI affidavit debunk salacious conspiracy about Pelosi attack pushed by conservatives
Prominent figures on social media, including some of the loudest voices on the political right, are pushing a salacious and false conspiracy theory about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative about the assault. The claim that big names like...
Fetterman on debate: ‘I thought it was important that I show up’
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman anticipated that his debate against Republican Mehmet Oz “wasn’t going to be easy” following a stroke earlier this year but “thought it was important that I show up,” he told CNN’s Don Lemon in an interview that aired Tuesday on “CNN This Morning.”
Paul Pelosi suspect charged with attempting to kidnap House speaker and attempted murder
Paul Pelosi “is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Monday, following the announcement of state and federal charges against the man accused of attacking him. “Since the horrific attack on Paul early Friday, we have...
5 things to know for November 1: Ukraine, Paul Pelosi, Mississippi, Trump, Seoul
With the holiday travel surge right around the corner, some pilots are intensifying their push for better pay by insisting they will strike unless they get a new contract. Some Delta pilots say their contract is years out of date, while pilots at other airlines — especially regional carriers — have already negotiated substantial pay bumps amid crew and staffing shortages.
What we know about the attack on Paul Pelosi
The man alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is expected in a San Francisco court on Tuesday for his arraignment. David DePape, 42, is facing a litany of state charges, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Monday. These charges are in addition to the federal charges DePape faces, which include assault and attempted kidnapping.
Biden hopes to use Florida’s ‘extreme MAGA Republicans’ as foils for his closing midterm pitch
When President Joe Biden rallies Democrats in Florida on Tuesday for a final-stretch campaign stop, he will finally land in the state his advisers have long eyed as the ideal backdrop for his warnings against “mega-MAGA” Republicans. For months, Biden and his team have been hoping to use...
Judge dismisses Mark Meadows’ challenge to House January 6 committee subpoena
A federal judge on Monday night dismissed the challenge former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows brought to a House January 6 select committee subpoena. US District Judge Carl Nichols wrote that the Constitution’s Speech or Debate clause, which shields legislators from being targeted by certain legal actions in circumstances tied to their legislative duties, shielded the select committee from Meadows’ lawsuit.
Black men say they feel ignored by politicians. A historic Senate face-off between two Black men isn’t helping
Aaron Bethea says he has voted election after election for US presidents, governors and senators — and yet those lawmakers have done little to nothing to improve life for him, his family or his community. Bethea said he believes the issues he cares about, financial freedom and equal investment...
Florida has made a right turn since 2020. These four factors explain the change
In the final week before Election Day, the two most recent US presidents will hold rallies in Florida, where a seismic political shift currently underway may alter the national political map in the years to come. President Joe Biden lands Tuesday in South Florida to campaign for Democrats. Donald Trump...
Justice Department says ‘vigilante ballot security efforts’ in Arizona are likely illegal
The Justice Department on Monday waded into a closely watched election lawsuit in Arizona where several civic groups have accused right-wing activists of intimidating voters at ballot drop boxes. The allegations “raise serious concerns of voter intimidation,” the Justice Department wrote, adding that “vigilante ballot security efforts” and “private campaigns...
Trump asks Supreme Court to stop IRS from turning over his tax returns to the House
Former President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to put on hold the release of his tax returns by the Internal Revenue Service to a Democratic-led House committee. Trump filed the emergency request on Monday with the high court after a federal appeals court cleared the way last week for the returns to be disclosed to the House Ways and Means Committee in the coming days.
Treasury sanctions IS-Somalia weapons traffickers, al-Shabab
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Treasury Department announced sanctions Tuesday against a weapons trafficking network affiliated with the Islamic State group in Somalia and the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, which are accused of carrying out deadly terrorist acts on civilians including car bombings. The move to freeze and...
Kemp steers away from criticizing Trump ahead of Georgia governor’s race
For all of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to defeat Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp during the primary, the Republican governor is loath to criticize his party’s most influential figure ahead of next week’s general election. Asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins why he thinks Trump has steered clear...
3 reasons governors' races matter in 2022 midterms
There are 36 governors races underway in America this midterm election season and it appears that in even previously deep blue states voters may pick Republicans as their leaders.
Chief Justice John Roberts puts temporary hold on release of Trump’s tax returns
Chief Justice John Roberts agreed to temporarily put on hold a lower court order requiring the release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns by the Internal Revenue Service to a Democratic-led House committee. This story is breaking and will be updated. The-CNN-Wire. ™ & © 2022 Cable News...
