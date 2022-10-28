ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, CA

Fetterman on debate: ‘I thought it was important that I show up’

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman anticipated that his debate against Republican Mehmet Oz “wasn’t going to be easy” following a stroke earlier this year but “thought it was important that I show up,” he told CNN’s Don Lemon in an interview that aired Tuesday on “CNN This Morning.”
5 things to know for November 1: Ukraine, Paul Pelosi, Mississippi, Trump, Seoul

With the holiday travel surge right around the corner, some pilots are intensifying their push for better pay by insisting they will strike unless they get a new contract. Some Delta pilots say their contract is years out of date, while pilots at other airlines — especially regional carriers — have already negotiated substantial pay bumps amid crew and staffing shortages.
What we know about the attack on Paul Pelosi

The man alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is expected in a San Francisco court on Tuesday for his arraignment. David DePape, 42, is facing a litany of state charges, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Monday. These charges are in addition to the federal charges DePape faces, which include assault and attempted kidnapping.
Judge dismisses Mark Meadows’ challenge to House January 6 committee subpoena

A federal judge on Monday night dismissed the challenge former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows brought to a House January 6 select committee subpoena. US District Judge Carl Nichols wrote that the Constitution’s Speech or Debate clause, which shields legislators from being targeted by certain legal actions in circumstances tied to their legislative duties, shielded the select committee from Meadows’ lawsuit.
Justice Department says ‘vigilante ballot security efforts’ in Arizona are likely illegal

The Justice Department on Monday waded into a closely watched election lawsuit in Arizona where several civic groups have accused right-wing activists of intimidating voters at ballot drop boxes. The allegations “raise serious concerns of voter intimidation,” the Justice Department wrote, adding that “vigilante ballot security efforts” and “private campaigns...
Trump asks Supreme Court to stop IRS from turning over his tax returns to the House

Former President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to put on hold the release of his tax returns by the Internal Revenue Service to a Democratic-led House committee. Trump filed the emergency request on Monday with the high court after a federal appeals court cleared the way last week for the returns to be disclosed to the House Ways and Means Committee in the coming days.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Treasury sanctions IS-Somalia weapons traffickers, al-Shabab

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Treasury Department announced sanctions Tuesday against a weapons trafficking network affiliated with the Islamic State group in Somalia and the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, which are accused of carrying out deadly terrorist acts on civilians including car bombings. The move to freeze and...
Chief Justice John Roberts puts temporary hold on release of Trump’s tax returns

Chief Justice John Roberts agreed to temporarily put on hold a lower court order requiring the release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns by the Internal Revenue Service to a Democratic-led House committee. This story is breaking and will be updated. The-CNN-Wire. ™ & © 2022 Cable News...

