San Antonio, TX

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Suns backup centers Biyombo, Landale stepped up big in Ayton's absence to rout Pelicans

Deandre Ayton only needed to say three motivational words — "pick me up" — to backup centers Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo before their solid performances that helped the Suns beat New Orleans 124-111 Friday night. "He said, ‘Make sure you carry this team through the five spot. I think he said that to 'Bisy' (Biyombo) as well," Landale told the Republic about Ayton's message to them when he left the game in the first quarter with a left ankle...
PHOENIX, AZ
KENS 5

San Antonio sneaker artist lends his talents to outfit the Spurs Hype Squad

SAN ANTONIO — The 2022-23 San Antonio Spurs Hype Squad has a fresh look this season and it's all because of the city's popular sneaker artist, Dimas Martinez. Martinez is widely known throughout the city for his custom sneaker creations, but instead of making the Squad's sneakers dazzle with all things Silver and Black, he used his talents to deck out the team members with incredible Spurs-themed jackets.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Spurs, Jazz Not Contending for Top 2023 Picks Just Yet

Just a handful of games into the season, it appears I, along with several writers league-wide, were wrong about some things: the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs are not what we thought. Yet, at least. Both standing at 5-2 through seven games apiece, the Spurs and Jazz have looked...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KENS 5

Report: Spurs rookie Blake Wesley out several weeks with torn MCL

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report from ND Insider's Tom Noie, an MRI has revealed that San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Blake Wesley suffered a torn left knee medial collateral ligament during the second quarter of the team's recent win over Minnesota and will be out for the next six to eight weeks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ESPN

Dallas hosts Utah following Doncic's 44-point game

Utah Jazz (6-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (3-3, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Utah Jazz after Luka Doncic scored 44 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 114-105 win against the Orlando Magic. Dallas went 36-16 in Western Conference action and 29-12...
DALLAS, TX
KENS 5

Austin FC season comes to a close with 3-0 loss to LAFC

LOS ANGELES — Cristian “Chicho” Arango scored the go-ahead goal for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Football Club advanced to its first MLS Cup final with a 3-0 victory over Austin FC on Sunday. LAFC — which won the Supporters Shield as the top...
AUSTIN, TX

