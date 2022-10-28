Read full article on original website
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Suns backup centers Biyombo, Landale stepped up big in Ayton's absence to rout Pelicans
Deandre Ayton only needed to say three motivational words — "pick me up" — to backup centers Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo before their solid performances that helped the Suns beat New Orleans 124-111 Friday night. "He said, ‘Make sure you carry this team through the five spot. I think he said that to 'Bisy' (Biyombo) as well," Landale told the Republic about Ayton's message to them when he left the game in the first quarter with a left ankle...
KENS 5
San Antonio sneaker artist lends his talents to outfit the Spurs Hype Squad
SAN ANTONIO — The 2022-23 San Antonio Spurs Hype Squad has a fresh look this season and it's all because of the city's popular sneaker artist, Dimas Martinez. Martinez is widely known throughout the city for his custom sneaker creations, but instead of making the Squad's sneakers dazzle with all things Silver and Black, he used his talents to deck out the team members with incredible Spurs-themed jackets.
Doncic has season-high 44 points, Mavs beat Magic 114-105
Luka Doncic scored 30 of his season-high 44 points in the first half and the Dallas Mavericks rebounded from a collapse a night earlier by beating the Orlando Magic 114-105 on Sunday night.
KENS 5
Spurs news: Johnson nominated for West Player of the Week, Austin Spurs release TV schedule, and more
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' 2022-23 season is underway and the team is off to a hot start at 5-2. Now let's catch you up on the latest news on the Silver and Black that you might have missed. KELDON GETS NOMINATED. Spurs' Keldon Johnson was recently...
overtimeheroics.net
Should the San Antonio Spurs Compete for the Playoffs or Tank for the 2023 NBA Draft?
The San Antonio Spurs have missed the NBA playoffs in the last three seasons. Do they have the talent now to push for a return to the playoffs? Or is it time for the Spurs to tank in order to get a franchise player that would lead the team to the NBA Finals in the near future?
KENS 5
Reports: Primo exposed himself to women, prompting Spurs to release him
The second-year guard was abruptly dropped from the Spurs roster Friday. Reports on Saturday highlighted allegations against Primo.
Dallas Mavs vs. OKC Thunder: 3 Big Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. What are some of the biggest key things to watch? DallasBasketball.com has you covered.
Yardbarker
Spurs, Jazz Not Contending for Top 2023 Picks Just Yet
Just a handful of games into the season, it appears I, along with several writers league-wide, were wrong about some things: the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs are not what we thought. Yet, at least. Both standing at 5-2 through seven games apiece, the Spurs and Jazz have looked...
KENS 5
Report: Spurs rookie Blake Wesley out several weeks with torn MCL
SAN ANTONIO — According to a report from ND Insider's Tom Noie, an MRI has revealed that San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Blake Wesley suffered a torn left knee medial collateral ligament during the second quarter of the team's recent win over Minnesota and will be out for the next six to eight weeks.
KENS 5
FINAL: Shorthanded Spurs beat Timberwolves 107-98 for their fifth win of the season
SAN ANTONIO — The shorthanded Spurs started out in a 6-0 hole, but Keldon Johnson helped bring them back. The bench unit hasnt been San Antonio's strongest group in the first few games of the season, but Doug McDermott came in scorching hot and hit a few threes to put his team in front.
Billy Donovan indicates a change in the Chicago Bulls' starting lineup
Patrick Williams is the obvious odd man out after Billy Donovan announced a possible starting five shakeup for the Bulls
ESPN
Dallas hosts Utah following Doncic's 44-point game
Utah Jazz (6-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (3-3, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Utah Jazz after Luka Doncic scored 44 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 114-105 win against the Orlando Magic. Dallas went 36-16 in Western Conference action and 29-12...
KENS 5
Austin FC season comes to a close with 3-0 loss to LAFC
LOS ANGELES — Cristian “Chicho” Arango scored the go-ahead goal for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Football Club advanced to its first MLS Cup final with a 3-0 victory over Austin FC on Sunday. LAFC — which won the Supporters Shield as the top...
'I Didn't Lead The Team,' Says Doncic: Biggest Takeaways from Mavs' OT Loss to Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder took down Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Here are our biggest takeaways.
Suns And Rockets Injury Reports
The Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets have announced their injury reports for Sunday's game.
KENS 5
Gregg Popovich speaks pregame after shocking announcement that Spurs have waived Josh Primo
Popovich had nothing to add to the Spurs' statement about Primo. He spoke glowingly about DeMar DeRozan in his return.
