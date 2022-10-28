Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
Power Your Future: OTEC Academic Scholarship Applications Open Tuesday, November 1
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative) It is that time of the year again when Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative, through the OTEC Member Foundation, begins to seek applications for academic, trade school, lineman college and the Washington, D.C., Youth Tour scholarships. These are all incredible opportunities for local students and adults!
kptv.com
Oregon 6-month-old found 89 days after being reported missing
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 6-month-old child named Oakley Miller has been safely found 89 days after he was reported missing. According to the Oregon Department of Human Services, Oakley went missing on Aug. 3 from the La Grande area and was found safe on Oct. 30. When Oakley was...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Medical Springs RFPD Receives Wildhorse Foundation Grant
MEDICAL SPRINGS – (Release from Medical Springs Rural Fire Protection District) Medical Springs Rural Fire Protection District is pleased to announce the receipt of $5,000 from the Wildhorse Foundation. The purpose of the grant is to replace the water filtration system in the firehouse. There are multiple contaminants in the water that required a complete and complex filtration system. The installation was completed by ACI in Baker City.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Blues Intergovernmental Continuing to Host public Engagement Sessions
EASTERN OREGON – (Information from the Blues Intergovernmental Council) The Blues Intergovernmental Council is continuing its Eastern Oregon public engagement sessions. For those unfamiliar with the Blues Intergovernmental Council or that missed the initial notice and would still like to attend a session, the following information has been provided:
Yakima Herald Republic
The growing power of tribal courts is visible on the Umatilla Indian Reservation
This story originally appeared on Underscore News. As a kid, Matthew Johnson spent his afternoons playing basketball in the reservation gymnasium, a building that also housed the one-room Umatilla Tribal Court, where his dad worked. Today, Johnson walks through the glassy, two-story rotunda of the Nixyaawii Governance Center to get to his office, where he works with his father as the director of one of the leading tribal courts in the United States.
elkhornmediagroup.com
McKay Creek permitting workshop is in the works
PENDLETON – Floods on lower McKay Creek have washed away banks, impacting property owners. Mark Mulvihill, who serves on the Lower McKay Creek Water Control District, is one of those owners and he says before landowners can shore up their banks, they must get a federal permit. “It’s been...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Idaho Women Arrested After Pursuit in Baker County
BAKER COUNTY — (Release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office) On October 29, 2022, at approximately 8:36 p.m., Sheriff Ash received information regarding a. SUV with front-end damage in the ditch on Highway 7. The reporting party was concerned that. the occupants were under the influence of a...
opb.org
Hundreds of gallons of oil leak into Snake River from Little Goose Dam
Somewhere between 300 and 600 gallons of oil has leaked into the Snake River from a turbine system at eastern Washington’s Little Goose Dam, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. Oil leaks at dams are a problem environmental advocacy groups have fought in court to stop – a problem that leaders at advocacy nonprofit Columbia Riverkeeper said still needs more oversight and accountability.
elkhornmediagroup.com
ODOT Construction Updates – Union and Baker Counties
UNION & BAKER COUNTIES – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) McAlister Rd Bridge: The contractor will be installing the decorative fencing on top of the bridge rail. Single lane closures will be in affect with flaggers controlling traffic. 2nd Street Bridge over I-84: Bridge re-opened this weekend....
elkhornmediagroup.com
Confirmed Wolf Depredation in Baker County
BAKER COUNTY – (Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Cause of Death/Injury: Confirmed (1); Possible/unknown (1) General situation and animal information: On 10/26/22, the carcasses of two approximately 500 lb., 10- month-old calves were found in a 5000-acre private-land pasture. At the time of the investigation, one carcass consisted of the hide of the calf including the locations commonly attacked by wolves, while the other carcass was missing. It was estimated that the calf whose carcass was found died approximately 3 days prior to the investigation.
elkhornmediagroup.com
One dead, four injured in head-on collision
WALLULA – One person is dead and four others are injured following a head-on collision early Sunday morning on U.S. 12 at milepost 308, just east of Wallula Junction. The Washington State Patrol reports Gavin S. Foster, 19, of Walla Walla was driving westbound in a 1997 Nissan 200SX sedan when he crossed the centerline and struck Adrianna M. Rodriguez, 18, of Kennewick who was traveling eastbound in a 1994 Ford F250 pickup at 2:43 a.m. Both vehicles were totaled.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wyatt is back in jail
PENDLETON – Taylorlee Michelle Wyatt, 21, didn’t stay out of Umatilla County Jail for long. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested her for stealing a vehicle the same day she was released on charges from Milton-Freewater. She wrecked the Kia Sedona that she allegedly stole. The Umatilla...
FOX 11 and 41
Two car crash leaves one person dead on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- A two car crash on I-90 leaves one person dead near Pasco. One car was headed westbound on State Route 12 near milepost 308 when the driver crossed into the eastbound lanes. The driver then hit another car. Everyone involved in the car accident was transported to...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Trial date set for armed robbery suspect
WALLA WALLA – A trial date has been set for a Walla Walla man accused of robbing GameStop in College Place in February. Erik Clint Isaman, 39, entered a guilty plea last week to first-degree robbery with a firearm and was released from custody pending trial on several conditions, including not contacting any witnesses and staying at his verified address.
