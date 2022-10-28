BAKER COUNTY – (Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Cause of Death/Injury: Confirmed (1); Possible/unknown (1) General situation and animal information: On 10/26/22, the carcasses of two approximately 500 lb., 10- month-old calves were found in a 5000-acre private-land pasture. At the time of the investigation, one carcass consisted of the hide of the calf including the locations commonly attacked by wolves, while the other carcass was missing. It was estimated that the calf whose carcass was found died approximately 3 days prior to the investigation.

BAKER COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO